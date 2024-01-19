Only eight teams are left in the 2024 NFL playoffs with just over three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVIII. Like every week in the NFL, we've got a bevy of injury updates to address with conference championship appearances at stake.

While each remaining team is dealing with injuries, no one has been hit harder than the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Sean McDermott started the week by classifying nine of his players as day to day as Buffalo prepares to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo managed to get past the Pittsburgh Steelers on Super Wild Card Weekend despite not having safety Taylor Rapp, wideout Gabe Davis, cornerback Rasul Douglas and linebacker Tyrel Dodson at their disposal. The Bills suffered more injuries during their 31-17 win over Pittsburgh.

Below is an update on the Bills as well as the NFL's other seven teams who are still in contention.

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN, fubo)

The Texans' injury report was not as rough as it had been in past weeks. Houston had several notable players listed on the report such as Will Anderson Jr., Jonathan Greenard and Denzel Perryman, but they carry no game designations into this week's matchup. The Texans will, however, be without Hughes, who did not practice all week with an ankle injury.

Baltimore will again be without star cornerback Humphrey, who did not practice all week with his calf injury. He has not played since Week 17. While Andrews is officially listed as questionable to play, he is not expected to be activated from injured reserve just yet, according to NFL Media. The star tight end was a limited participant in practice on Tuesday, but a full participant on both Wednesday and Thursday. While Duvernay is listed as questionable with a back injury, he was a full participant in practice all week.

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox, fubo)

Alexander suited up for the Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and made an impact, but he is again questionable to play with shoulder and ankle injuries this week. He was limited on Tuesday, but sat out on both Wednesday and Thursday. Dillon's practice report read opposite, as he sat out Tuesday and Wednesday with thumb and neck injuries, but returned as a limited participant on Thursday. The punter, Whelan, is dealing with an illness, but head coach Matt LaFleur is hopeful he will play.

The 49ers are ready to roll following their first-round bye. Ferrell was ruled out after missing practice all week, while Greelaw is questionable with an Achilles injury. He did not practice on Tuesday, but did return as a limited participant for Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (NBC, fubo)

Kanas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (-2.5)

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

While we await Buffalo's official injury report, Sean McDermott has already ruled out wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), cornerback Christian Benford (knee), linebacker Baylon Spector (back) and safety Taylor Rapp (calf).