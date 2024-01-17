Only eight teams are left in the NFL playoffs with just over three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVIII. Like every week in the NFL, we've got a bevy of injury updates to address with conference championship appearances at stakes.

While each remaining team is dealing with injuries, no one has been hit harder than the Bills. Head coach Sean McDermott started the week by classifying nine of his players as day-to-day as Buffalo prepares to take on the Chiefs. Buffalo managed to get past the Steelers on Super Wild Card Weekend despite not having safety Taylor Rapp, wideout Gabe Davis, cornerback Rasul Douglas and linebacker Tyrel Dodson at their disposal. The Bills suffered more injuries during their 31-17 win over Pittsburgh.

We've also got an interesting update on Mark Andrews, the Ravens' talented tight end who is not ruling out playing in Saturday's game against the Texans. Andrews hasn't played since he suffered an ankle injury against the Bengals back on Nov. 16.

Below is an update on the Bills, as well as the NFL's other seven teams who are still in contention.

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (-9.5)

As noted above, Andrews said Wednesday that he will play Saturday if he fees like he can help the Ravens' offense. He wont play, however, if he feels that he won't be able to play at a level that will help Baltimore win its first playoff game since 2000. Andrews gave the Ravens more hope that he could play on Saturday after making a leaping grab during Tuesday's practice, via ESPN.

Andrews said how his body feels Saturday will ultimately determine whether or not he will play. He referenced Terrell Owens, who famously played in Super Bowl XXXIX several weeks after sustaining a serious ankle injury.

In other Ravens injury news, cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), wideout Tylan Wallace (knee) and inside linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (knee) remained sidelined during Wednesday's practice. Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who was not on Tuesday's injury report, also didn't practice.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice. Wideout Chris Godwin (knee), running back Chase Edmonds (toe), and linebackers Shaquil Barrett (ankle) and Yaya Diaby (shoulder) did not practice.

In Detroit, tight end Sam LaPorta (knee) was a full practice participant, along with defensive back Brian Branch (knee), linebacker James Houston (ankle), safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and tight end Brock Wright (hip). Wideout Kalif Raymond (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Kanas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (-2.5)

