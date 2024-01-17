Only eight teams are left in the 2024 NFL playoffs with just over three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVIII. Like every week in the NFL, we've got a bevy of injury updates to address with conference championship appearances at stake.

While each remaining team is dealing with injuries, no one has been hit harder than the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Sean McDermott started the week by classifying nine of his players as day-to-day as Buffalo prepares to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo managed to get past the Pittsburgh Steelers on Super Wild Card Weekend despite not having safety Taylor Rapp, wideout Gabe Davis, cornerback Rasul Douglas and linebacker Tyrel Dodson at their disposal. The Bills suffered more injuries during their 31-17 win over Pittsburgh.

We've also got an interesting update on Mark Andrews, the Baltimore Ravens' talented tight end who is not ruling out playing in Saturday's game against the Houston Texans. Andrews hasn't played since he suffered an ankle injury against the Cincinnati Bengals back on Nov. 16.

Below is an update on the Bills as well as the NFL's other seven teams who are still in contention.

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens (-9.5)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

As noted above, Andrews said Wednesday that he will play Saturday if he fees like he can help the Ravens' offense. He won't play, however, if he feels that he won't be able to play at a level that will help Baltimore win its first playoff game since 2000. Andrews gave the Ravens more hope that he could play on Saturday after making a leaping grab during Tuesday's practice, via ESPN.

Andrews said how his body feels Saturday will ultimately determine whether or not he will play. He referenced Terrell Owens, who famously played in Super Bowl XXXIX several weeks after suffering a serious ankle injury.

In other Ravens injury news, cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), wideout Tylan Wallace (knee) and inside linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (knee) remained sidelined during Wednesday's practice. Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who was not on Tuesday's injury report, also didn't practice.

For the Texans, star defensive end Jonathan Greenard (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday after being limited on Tuesday. Fellow defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) also did not practice after being limited on Tuesday. Fullback Andrew Beck (back), defensive end Jerry Hughes (ankle) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (ribs/shoulder) also did not practice.

Wideouts Robert Woods (hip) and John Metchie III (foot), linebackers Blake Cashman (knee) and Denzel Perryman (ribs) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hip) were limited for the second straight day.

Linebacker Christian Harris (calf) and cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) were limited on Wednesday after not appearing on Tuesday's injury report. One positive for Houston was guard Dieter Eiselen being a full participant after not practicing Tuesday due to an illness.

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (NBC)

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice. Wideout Chris Godwin (knee), running back Chase Edmonds (toe) and linebackers Shaquil Barrett (ankle) and Yaya Diaby (shoulder) did not practice.

In Detroit, tight end Sam LaPorta (knee) was a full practice participant, along with defensive back Brian Branch (knee), linebacker James Houston (ankle), safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and tight end Brock Wright (hip). Wideout Kalif Raymond (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

No. 3 Kanas City Chiefs at No. 2 Buffalo Bills (-2.5)

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Chiefs have opened up the practice window for wideout Skyy Moore (knee), who remains on the injury report. Moore was limited during Wednesday's practice.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (tricep) was the only Kansas City player who did not practice on Wednesday. Along with Moore, wideouts Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) and Justyn Ross (hamstring) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (calf) were limited.

Buffalo is dealing with significantly more injuries. Rapp (calf) and Davis (knee) did not practice Wednesday, along with cornerback Christian Benford (knee), linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), defensive end Leonard Floyd (rest), punter Sam Martin (left hamstring), linebacker Von Miller (rest) and linebacker Baylon Spector (back).

Dodson (shoulder) and cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion) were limited practice participants. Josh Allen (neck) was a full practice participant.