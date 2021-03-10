In the sports world, March is typically a time for basketball, bracketology and bubble teams. The NFL offseason is in a little bit of a lull, as we're now a month removed from the Super Bowl and not quite in the full swing of free agency. The NFL Draft is on the horizon, but it's still too far away to build immediate excitement. That's why early March was the perfect time for the Pick Six Podcast, CBS Sports' daily NFL podcast, to unveil a new offseason project: The NFL Uniform Bracket.

This month, NFL fans who follow the Pick Six Podcast on Instagram have hopped on the bracket fun. The project started with 64 different uniforms, seeded 1-16 in four different regions. Those regions were Home Uniforms, Road Uniforms, Alternate Uniforms and Throwback Uniforms. The head-to-head matchups were decided entirely by the Pick Six Podcast followers, who voted for their favorite uniforms using the poll function on Instagram stories.

The first two rounds of the NFL Uniform Bracket saw plenty of upsets, but three of the four No. 1 seeds are still alive in the Elite Eight revealed on Wednesday. Two teams, the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills, each have two uniforms that made it to this round of the tournament. One of those Bills uniforms is a 10-seed that's looking to pull off an upset against a Chargers uniform in the final of the Alternate Region.

To have your voice heard in this bracket, follow the Pick Six Podcast on Instagram and vote in the story. The teams that move on to the Final Four will be revealed on Thursday, followed by the championship matchup on Friday. If you'd like to see past voting results from the first two rounds, click through the NFL Uniform Bracket story highlights on the Pick Six Podcast Instagram page. Each matchup has been archived there.

HOME REGION

Sweet 16 Results

(1) Chargers Powder Blue - 77% vs. (12) Jaguars Teal - 23%

(6) 49ers Red - 43% vs. (7) Vikings Purple - 57%

Elite Eight Matchup

(1) Chargers Powder Blue vs. (7) Vikings Purple

Entering the tournament, the Chargers' powder blue uniform was an easy favorite to win the whole thing. It is widely regarded as the most appealing NFL uniform on social media, so it should come as no surprise that it steamrolled both the Cardinals' red uniform, Ravens' purple uniform and Jaguars' teal uniform in a few polls on an Instagram story. Now in the Home Region final, the Chargers face their toughest competition yet.

People LOVE the Vikings' uniforms. Maybe it's the fact that purple and yellow are complementary colors. Purple is only worn by one other NFL team (the Ravens), so the color is immediately identifiable. The stylized numerals and horned helmet also make this uniform unique and, at the very least, memorable. Minnesota's white uniform got knocked off in the Road Region last round, so the purple uniform is now carrying the torch for this franchise.

ROAD REGION

Sweet 16 Results

(1) Colts White - 51% vs. (13) Saints White - 49%

(10) Bills White - 55% vs. (11) Vikings White - 45%

Elite Eight Matchup

(1) Colts White vs (10) Bills White

When it comes to road uniforms, it's tough to stand out. Almost everyone wears white. The Colts, however, may wear white the best. Ever since Johnny Unitas wore it to victory in the 1958 NFL Championship Game, the uniform has been attached at the hip to greatness. Maybe it's the all-white look (helmet, jersey and pants), but quarterbacks just look clean in this get up. From Peyton Manning to Andrew Luck to Philip Rivers… Now we'll see whether Carson Wentz can maintain this uniform's fresh reputation.

The Colts, however, just barely edged out a victory over the 13-seed Saints white uniform in the Sweet 16. Now they face another long shot with a ton of momentum in the 10-seed Bills white uniform. People seem to really like Buffalo's red (as evidenced by the Alternate Region results). Having that secondary color as an accent may help the Bills pull off an upset against a Colts uniform that only features blue and white.

ALTERNATE REGION

Sweet 16 Results

(4) Chargers Color Rush - 64% vs. (16) Falcons Gradient - 36%

(6) Bills Color Rush - 63% vs. (10) Panthers "Panther" Blue - 37%

Elite Eight Matchup

(4) Chargers Color Rush vs (6) Bills Color Rush

We probably could have put any iteration of the Chargers' uniform in this bracket, and not only would it have come out on top in most matchups, the comment section would complain about it not being seeded high enough. That was pretty much the case with the Chargers' royal blue color rush. This uniform is the only one the Chargers wear with this exact shade of blue, so it feels special any time they wear it. As always, the lightning bolts and yellow accents (especially on the face mask) are absolutely electric.

The NFL's color rush initiative seems to have been worthwhile, as it's produced the two finalists in the Alternate Region. You might remember the controversy from 2015, when the Bills first debuted their all-red uniforms against the Jets' all-green color rush uniforms in a Thursday Night Football game that was deemed "complete torture" for the color-blind. Luckily for the Bills, that unfortunate matchup hasn't stunted the love for their uniform. People must value the boldness, as not every team is willing to dress out from head to toe in their alternate color.

THROWBACK REGION



Sweet 16 Results

(1) Dolphins Aqua - 61% vs. (5) Patriots AFL - 39%

(2) Eagles Kelly Green - 42% vs. (3) Buccaneers Creamsicle - 58%

Elite Eight Matchup

(1) Dolphins Aqua vs. (3) Buccaneers Creamsicle

If there is a uniform in this bracket that rivals the Chargers' powder blue uniform in terms of social media clout, it's the Dolphins' aqua throwback uniform. Miami wore this uniform twice during the 2020 season, and it gained popularity when head coach Brian Flores said that he prefers it to the team's current primary home uniform. The old-school Dolphins logo, which features a Dolphin wearing a football helmet, is arguably the best part of Miami's throwback ensemble. The new Dolphin is less detailed and not wearing a helmet, creating a sleeker but far less fun logo.

The Buccaneers creamsicle uniform pulled out a very tough victory over an Eagles kelly green uniform that is widely respected. Perhaps it has enough momentum to pull off an upset over the Dolphins in the final of the Throwback Region. Even if this is the end of the road for the Bucs, the NFL needs to change the rule it made in 2013 that now prevents teams from wearing more than one helmet shell color in a given season. These threads are too beautiful to keep them rotting in a storage locker somewhere.