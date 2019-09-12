NFL Week 2 best bets: Why the Steelers and Browns will bounce back to not only win, but cover as well

I got off to a nice start last week, going 2-1 in my picks, though the Bills and Jets made me sweat the under a lot more than I'd anticipated after the score was only 8-0 midway through the third quarter. I'd also like to send a thank you shout out to Kyler Murray and the Cardinals for breaking out their offense late against the Lions, and then playing for the tie in overtime to preserve my Arizona +2.5 play.

As for Eli and the Giants, I still agree with my decision-making process behind the play, but it was still painful to watch.

This week we have a lot more information at our disposal, plus all those early season overreactions we always see. Using what we know, and what everybody thinks they know, I think we can put together another profitable weekend.

I generally like taking teams the week after they get blown out, and this is certainly one of those times. Yes, the Steelers were destroyed by the Patriots last week, but getting crushed by the Patriots doesn't mean much in the long run. Hell, the Steelers have a long history of losing to New England, but it hasn't stopped them from performing well against others, and that's precisely what will happen here. The Seahawks defense was horrible at home against Cincinnati last week. Andy Dalton strolled in and tore that secondary up for 418 passing yards. If Andy Dalton and John Ross can do that to the Seahawks defense in Seattle, what will Big Ben and company do to it in Pittsburgh? Lay the points.

Prediction: Steelers 27, Seahawks 17

As somebody who owns George Kittle in fantasy, let me say that I did not enjoy seeing Kittle score two touchdowns that were brought back by penalties in Week 1. In fact, penalties killed the 49ers all last week and played a role in the team's mostly poor offensive performance. I think they rebound this week, even without Tevin Coleman, and I like the matchup of Kyle Shanahan and Zac Taylor. I don't think Andy Dalton's throwing for over 400 yards again or anything, but I don't think the Bengals' performance last week was a fluke, either. I'm expecting a bit of a shootout in this spot.

Prediction: Bengals 27, 49ers 24

3. Cleveland Browns -2.5 at New York Jets

This is another spot where I'm looking to fade an overreaction. The Browns had so much hype surrounding them during the offseason, and after laying an egg against Tennessee last week, everybody is jumping off the bandwagon. That's fine with me because the Browns are a lot better than the Jets team they'll be facing on Monday night, and this spread should be larger than what it is. Look for the Browns to bounce back and make a statement.

Prediction: Browns 28, Jets 20