Robert Kraft is the owner of the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, chairman and chief executive officer of the Kraft Group, a George Halas Award winner and soon could be a Hall of Famer. Kraft is one of 12 semifinalists in the Coach/Contributor category for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

The group that will receive the coveted gold jacket will be announced the weekend of Super Bowl LVIII. Next summer, the Class of 2024 will be enshrined in the Hall and cement their mark in the NFL history books.

In the Seniors category, the Hall of Fame Committee reduced a list of 31 semifinalists to these former players: Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Roger Craig, Randy Gradishar, Joe Jacoby, Albert Lewis, Steve McMichael, Eddie Meador, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Al Wistert.

This is not Kraft's first time as a semifinalist, he also came close to making it to Canton when he was a finalist last year. Last year, former Cardinals and Chargers head coach Don Coryell was chosen in this category. Coach/Contributor Committee members will meet Aug. 15 to select one coach or contributor for final consideration for the Class of 2024.

Under Kraft's ownership, beginning in 1994, the Patriots have had unparalleled success, making it to the playoffs 22 times, including a run of 11 years straight, 14 AFC Championship games and earning a ticket to the Super Bowl 10 times since the 82-year-old's reign began.

Another semifinalist coach is Tom Coughlin, who won two Super Bowls against the Patriots as the head coach of the New York Giants and has an NFL Coach of the Year honor on his resume.

Robert Craig, a three-time Super Bowl champion, Frank "Bucko" Kilroy, an executive for the Patriots from 1971 to 2007, Buddy Parker, head coach of the Lions and Steelers between 1951 and 1964 and Dan Reeves, who participated in nine Super Bowls between his playing and coaching career are all semifinalists.

Steelers owner Art Rooney Jr., two-time AFC Coach of the Year Marty Schottenheimer, three-time Super Bowl champion between assistant coaching and head coaching Mike Shanahan and "Father of the T Formation" Clark Shaughnessy will also be competing with Kraft for the honor.

The group is rounded out by civil rights activist Lloyd Wells and John Wooten, who is a two-time champion as an executive.