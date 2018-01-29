Ranking Super Bowl 2018 starters: Brady, Gronk 1-2 but Eagles dominate top 10

When you rank the starters in Super Bowl XXXL, including the nickel players but not including special teams, it's easy to see which of the two teams has the more talent.

It isn't the defending Super Bowl champions, either.

It's the Philadelphia Eagles, and it's not close.

But there are two things that compensate for that. One is New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, but the other, and most important, is quarterback Tom Brady.

When I set out to rank the starters in this game from 1-46, it would be easy to put Brady as the top five. That's how valuable he is to the Patriots. He's the main reason they are going for their sixth ring in his eighth Super Bowl appearance. At the age of 40, he isn't slowing down.

It was vintage Brady in the AFC Championship Game, rallying Patriots from down 10 in the fourth quarter to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. That's why he's the clear No. 1 in my rankings.

There are more Eagles in the top 10, but it evens out in the top half of the list. The premium players on the Eagles are more talented. They have seven of the top-10 players on my list, with the Patriots having the top two in Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

But great quarterbacks cure ills, and Brady has done that for a long, long time. There's no reason to believe he's slowing down. Brady will be making his 37th postseason start against the Eagles, the most of all time. He has been the Super Bowl MVP four times, the most of any player ever, and is the favorite to win a fifth.

That's why he's the clear No. 1 on this list -- and it's not close.