Ever since Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta joked about his inability to field a good wide receiver corps, Baltimore has been remaking its group of pass catchers. This offseason alone, the team added free agents Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor, then spent a first-round draft pick on Zay Flowers. Now, another notable name is joining the fold, with the Ravens announcing Tuesday they've signed former first-rounder Laquon Treadwell.

Treadwell, 27, enters on a one-year deal, becoming the fifth member of the Ravens WR room to have joined the NFL as a Day 1 pick. Beckham, Flowers, Agholor and incumbent starter Rashod Bateman were also first-round selections.

Treadwell's journey through the NFL has been a bit more mercurial. Now on his seventh team in five years, the former Ole Miss standout was originally picked No. 23 overall by the Vikings back in 2016. He only once eclipsed 300 receiving yards in four seasons with Minnesota, logging a single catch as a rookie, then spent a year as a reserve for the Falcons.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

His fortunes appeared to reverse in 2021 while playing for the Jaguars, posting a career-high 434 yards in 12 games as a quiet favorite of Trevor Lawrence. But Treadwell bounced between the Patriots and Cardinals last offseason before settling with the Seahawks, appearing in just six games.

Now in Baltimore, he figures to contend for a bottom-of-the-depth-chart role with veteran reserves like James Proche II, Andy Isabella and former Bengals backup Mike Thomas.