An AFC North battle is on tap between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati is 4-10-1 overall and 3-4 at home, while Baltimore is 10-5 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Ravens are the sixth seed in the AFC entering Week 17. They won the Week 5 meeting with the Bengals, 27-3.

Bengals vs. Ravens spread: Bengals +13

Bengals vs. Ravens over-under: 44 points

Bengals vs. Ravens money line: Cincinnati +575; Baltimore -850

What you need to know about the Bengals

The Bengals topped the Houston Texans this past Sunday, 37-31. It was the first road win of the season for Cincinnati. Samaje Perine led the team with a career-high 136 scrimmage yards (95 rushing) and two rushing TDs. Giovani Bernard had a season-high 131 scrimmage yards last week. He has 95-plus scrimmage yards in his past two games. Bernard is one of two running backs with 400-plus scrimmage yards in each of the past eight seasons.

Tee Higgins had six catches for 99 yards and a TD last week. He has five-plus catches in four of his past five games. He had 62 yards in the Week 5 meeting with the Ravens. Higgins ranks second among rookies with 908 receiving yards, third with 67 catches and is tied for third with six receiving TDs. Vonn Bell had eight tackles and a forced fumble last week. He is aiming for his third game in a row with seven-plus tackles and a forced fumble. He ranks third among safeties with a career-high 111 tackles. William Jackson III (concussion) is out for Sunday's game.

What you need to know about the Ravens

Meanwhile, the Ravens coasted to a 27-13 win over the New York Giants this past Sunday. Baltimore can now clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Bengals or a loss by the Browns or Colts. The Ravens have won four consecutive games entering Week 17. They have won the last four matchups with the Bengals. Baltimore has won all three meetings since Zac Taylor took over as Cincinnati's head coach.

Lamar Jackson completed 17 of 26 passes for 183 yards and two TDs vs. 0 INTs and rushed for 80 yards last week. He passed for 223 yards and three TDs vs. 0 INTs and rushed for 65 yards and a TD in his last road meeting with the Bengals. Jackson leads all quarterbacks with 908 rushing yards in 2020.

Marquise Brown has a TD catch in four of his past five games. J.K. Dobbins has a rushing TD in five consecutive games. Baltimore leads the NFL in rushing yards per game at 177.8. Marlon Humphrey (knee/shoulder), Marcus Peters (calf), Calais Campbell (calf), Yannick Ngakoue (thigh), Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder), D.J. Fluker (knee) and Gus Edwards (back) are all listed as questionable.

