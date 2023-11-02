This season, more than ever, we have seen rookie quarterbacks take over the league. In Week 9, there are expected to be seven rookie quarterbacks starting, which would be tied for the second-most in a single week since 1970. It would also be the most rookie quarterbacks starting this early in the season.

The record will depend on if Clayton Tune starts for the Arizona Cardinals against the Cleveland Browns and if Aidan O'Connell starts for the Las Vegas Raiders against the New York Giants.

Tune is expected to start over Kyler Murray, who has been recovering from an ACL injury he suffered last season. Murray is expected to be ready for Week 10, rather than this week. After a rough game, the Raiders are planning to start O'Connell over Jimmy Garoppolo.

Here is a look at the potential rookie starters this week:

If Tune starts, it would mark nine rookie quarterbacks to start a game this season, which is tied for the most all-time, excluding strike seasons. The 2019 season also saw nine different rookie quarterbacks starting.

The nine rookies include the list above, as well as Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson and Cleveland Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Richardson was the Colts' initial starter, after they took him with the No. 4 overall pick. Richardson was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 9 with a grade three joint sprain.

Thompson-Robinson was taken with the No. 140 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He has appeared in three games this season, starting one.