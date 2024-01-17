In the wake of an ugly playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, just the latest dud in an epic month-long collapse, the Philadelphia Eagles could be headed for wholesale change on the sidelines. But that's not the only place they could look different in 2024.

More than a dozen big-name players are scheduled to hit free agency in March, and another handful could be on the way out via trade or release, depending on how general manager Howie Roseman looks to address key holes on both sides of the ball.

Here's our early look at which veterans are primed to stay or go this offseason:

Marcus Mariota PHI • QB • #8 CMP% 65.2 YDs 164 TD 1 INT 1 YD/Att 7.13 View Profile

He was used sparingly, with Jalen Hurts starting all 17 games under center, and only really used his legs when active. With Tanner McKee on board as a potential promotion to the No. 2 job, Mariota's probably due to walk in free agency. Verdict: GO

D'Andre Swift PHI • RB Att 229 Yds 1049 TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

Of all Roseman's 2023 additions, Swift was one of the few to actually exceed expectations, showing burst on every carry despite an underutilized role down the stretch. Traditionally, the Eagles haven't prioritized paying top dollar to running backs, but Swift is still just 25, thoroughly enjoys Philly and could conceivably return on another modest deal. Verdict: STAY

Julio Jones PHI • WR • #80 TAR 19 REC 11 REC YDs 74 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

An in-season pickup, Jones showed his age as a sparingly used possession target, struggling to find separation when tasked with replacing the injured A.J. Brown in the playoff defeat. There's little reason to believe he'll return going on 35. Verdict: GO

Quez Watkins PHI • WR • #16 TAR 21 REC 15 REC YDs 142 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Repeatedly deployed as a big-play decoy under Nick Sirianni, Watkins has seen his numbers and efficiency drop in two straight seasons. He's speedy, yes, but Jalen Hurts has rarely trusted him as a downfield option. Verdict: GO

Olamide Zaccheaus PHI • WR • #13 TAR 20 REC 10 REC YDs 164 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

A former Falcons starter, "OZ" was far more effective than Watkins when called upon, but he rarely received looks. The Eagles certainly won't rush to re-sign him, but he also offers special teams experience. A new staff might value that. Verdict: STAY

A future Hall of Famer, Kelce reportedly told teammates after the playoff loss that he intends to retire following 13 seasons as the anchor of a sterling line. His resilience, athleticism and locker room leadership will all be missed. The Eagles aren't necessarily lacking for potential successors, though, with Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens both well-versed on the interior. Verdict: GO

He's no longer the pass rusher he once was, but even at 35 in a rotation, Graham may have been one of the most consistent trench players on an otherwise dysfunctional "D" down the stretch. If he truly desires to return, he should have a job. Verdict: STAY

Like his longtime teammate in Graham, Cox isn't the Pro Bowl-caliber difference-maker of his prime, but he actually showed more fight than most of his defensive peers throughout 2023. As long as the pay and role aren't massive, and he's able to continue as more of a mentor/quasi-starter in the trenches, he should return for a 15th season in Philly. Verdict: STAY

A Defensive Player of the Year candidate in 2022, Reddick disappeared down the stretch this year, but that was partly due to curious defensive alignments. A restructure of his big contract could save $11 million. But he's still a key playmaker. Verdict: STAY

Remember when the Eagles and Cowboys were "bidding" for his services? Leonard was a total nonfactor down the stretch, seemingly unable to physically stay on the field. He alluded to a potential retirement before the playoff defeat. Verdict: GO

Of all the Eagles' dart throws at linebacker, Cunningham was technically the most impressive -- one of the few who could consistently bring down opposing ball-carriers. But a total reset is what the team really needs at the position. Verdict: GO

The stat sheet suggests Morrow was all over the place as a starter, and that's true, but for mostly the wrong reasons; he too often found himself the victim of over-the-middle passing attacks. Physical? Sure. Effective? That's another story. Verdict: GO

The former Pro Bowler was the best of the Eagles' cover men this year, but that's not necessarily an endorsement. Banged up down the stretch, he's probably primed for a fresh start. Philly, meanwhile, needs some experience on the back end, but with Slay now 33, a cheaper bet on another veteran could be the play, making him a post-June 1 cut possibility. Verdict: GO

Arguably the steadier of the starting CB duo during the Eagles' Super Bowl bid in 2022, Bradberry aged in a hurry during his encore, falling off in both coverage and run defense. He inked a $38M deal just last offseason, but the team could designate him a post-June 1 cut to avoid any immediate loss in salary-cap space, then pursue younger alternatives. Verdict: GO

The veteran was serviceable early on, coming in during the season as emergency nickel help, but like the rest of the secondary, he couldn't stop the bleeding when it mattered most. He'll surely test the market once again as a free agent. Verdict: GO

Once seen as one of the better slot corners in the NFL, Maddox has struggled to stay healthy. Even when he was active this year, he couldn't keep up in pass coverage. He can be released to save $2.3M, making him a logical cut candidate. Verdict: GO

A deadline acquisition from the Titans, Byard's All-Pro resume was shinier than his actual impact in an already-damaged defensive backfield. He likes Philly, and a reunion might not be out of the question considering how many other vets could depart, but his relatively large contract would likely necessitate a pay cut. For now, he seems more likely to exit. Verdict: GO

Signed early in the season to replace Arryn Siposs, Mann had a solid year, ranking seventh in yards per punt. The Eagles probably won't hesitate to explore competition via undrafted free agency, but he did enough to earn another job. Verdict: STAY