Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert suspended four games for PED violation

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of the most important offensive players for a while. Right tackle Marcus Gilbert has been suspended for four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, according to several reports.

Steelers OT Marcus Gilbert suspended four games for performance-enhancing substances policy violation — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 20, 2017

Gilbert issued the following statement in the wake of news breaking:

As Steelers beat writer Ed Bouchette noted, he's not the first Steeler to get suspended for an extended period of time. Of course, those other players (Martavis Bryant, Le'Veon Bell) were suspended for violating the substance abuse policy, reportedly for marijuana and missed drug tests.

Steelers OT Marcus Gilbert suspended 4 games for violating NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances. 4th Steeler in 3 years suspended multiple games: Bryant all of ’16, Bell 3 in ’16, 2 in ’15. — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) November 20, 2017

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert issued a statement on the suspension, noting that Gilbert will not be appealing.

#Steelers GM Kevin Colbert: “We are disappointed Marcus Gilbert was suspended 4 games for using performance-enhancing substances.” No appeal — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2017

Gilbert has been one of the NFL's better right tackles for a while now, and he will not be easily replaced. It's likely that Chris Hubbard will step into his role, and he'll have plenty of help next to him with the Steelers' talented and experienced group up front for games against the Packers, Bengals, Ravens, and Patriots.