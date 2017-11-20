Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert suspended four games for PED violation

Gilbert will miss games against the Packers, Bengals, Ravens, and Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of the most important offensive players for a while. Right tackle Marcus Gilbert has been suspended for four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, according to several reports. 

Gilbert issued the following statement in the wake of news breaking: 

As Steelers beat writer Ed Bouchette noted, he's not the first Steeler to get suspended for an extended period of time. Of course, those other players (Martavis Bryant, Le'Veon Bell) were suspended for violating the substance abuse policy, reportedly for marijuana and missed drug tests.  

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert issued a statement on the suspension, noting that Gilbert will not be appealing. 

Gilbert has been one of the NFL's better right tackles for a while now, and he will not be easily replaced. It's likely that Chris Hubbard will step into his role, and he'll have plenty of help next to him with the Steelers' talented and experienced group up front for games against the Packers, Bengals, Ravens, and Patriots

