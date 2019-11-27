Super Bowl 54 odds: Ravens jump over Patriots as Lombardi favorite, Packers fall after 49ers blowout loss

There's a new top dog bird in the NFL world as it relates to who the oddsmakers view as the favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LIV. According to the latest Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook odds following Week 12, the Baltimore Ravens have leaped over the New England Patriots as the favorite.

This comes after Baltimore's 45-6 thrashing of the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football where Lamar Jackson tossed for five touchdowns in the win before being pulled in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Not only is Jackson in line now for a Super Bowl title, but he's also separated himself in the MVP race. That said, he only really cares about the former.

"I'm trying to win the Super Bowl," Jackson said following his stellar performance on Monday. "We're taking it a game at a time. I'm not worried about MVP. If it comes, I'll be satisfied, but I'm trying to win a Super Bowl. That's a team away, that's what I want."

Well, with this latest win, he's a step closer to that ultimate goal of his.

It should be stated, however, that the New England Patriots are still currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC over the Ravens after beating the Cowboys to move to 10-1 on the season. If this seeding holds, the Ravens would have to go into Foxborough if they want to get down to Miami for Super Bowl LIV, which is no small task. Baltimore does own the tiebreaker (head to head record) over the Pats, however, so if Tom Brady and company slip up over these next few weeks, that could be enough to give the Ravens a shot at moving up.

For what it's worth, the oddsmakers at Westgate aren't the only ones thrusting the Ravens to the top of their odds as the latest SportsLine simulations also have them as the Super Bowl frontrunners.

Before we dive deeper into the Super Bowl favorites, let's take a look at the entire top-10 list for this week.

Outside of Baltimore's leap from the third-best odds to the best odds over the Patriots and Saints, the top five still consists of the same teams. The Chiefs went down a notch from 9/1 odds to 10/1 odds and the Niners move up a bit, but there really was no huge movement other than the Ravens. With that said, things are certainly going to shake up in some way after the 49ers take on the Ravens in Baltimore this Sunday.

Elsewhere, the Packers took a notable hit, falling to 18/1 odds to win Super Bowl LIV following their blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers where they mustered just eight points. If they suffer another loss like that and allow the Minnesota Vikings to overtake them in the NFC North, those odds could continue to drop. San Francisco and New Orleans currently hold on to the first-round byes, so the Packers and Vikings could very well see one another on wildcard weekend and the winner of the division would own home-field advantage.

As for the Cowboys, their odds dropped from last week following their loss to the Patriots, but they still remain among the top 10 favorites to win Super Bowl LIV thanks to their hold on the division. The Eagles are currently one game behind them in the NFC East, so these two clubs could conceivably flip flop if Dallas continues to stumble beginning with a short week game against the Bills on Thanksgiving.