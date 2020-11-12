We are now past the midway point of the 2020 regular season and we are starting to get a better sense of the legitimate contenders who could very well be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LV. Naturally, this list looks quite a bit different from where things stood in the immediate aftermath of Super Bowl LIV where the Chiefs were able to defeat the 49ers. At that moment, San Francisco was among three teams pegged as the co-favorites to not only get back to the big game but get over the hurdle. Now, after a slew of injuries hitting the franchise this season, they sit in last place in the NFC West and are out of the Super Bowl LV conversation.

One thing that has not changed much from that previous list of odds, however, is that Kansas City is still looked at favorably. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are still the favorites to win Super Bowl LV, but now they stand alone at +350, edging out the Niners and Baltimore Ravens (+900). The defending champions have come out in 2020 looking quite strong, jumping out to an 8-1 record. Given that the Pittsburgh Steelers are currently undefeated, however, it is a bit surprising that they are not looked as the frontrunner. That could be due to a tremendous amount of confidence placed in Mahomes and the Chiefs to flip a switch and leap to an even higher level of play once the postseason begins.

While that's what's going on at the top of the list, here's a breakdown of the 10 teams that currently own the best odds to win Super Bowl LV, which is set to kick off on February 7, 2021 on CBS.

All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

In the NFC, the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold the best odds at +700 and +900, respectfully. Judging by where we are after Week 9, the Bucs don't feel like great value. The offense, led by Tom Brady, has been up-and-down at times this season, which could prove to be an Achilles heel to their season. Even with all of the offensive firepower, Tampa Bay could be a year away from making a serious run, especially if New Orleans runs away with the NFC South. That scenario could force Brady and company to possibly hit the road throughout the entire postseason until, of course, Super Bowl LV, which will be held at Raymond James Stadium.

One value team within this top-10 does appear to be the Los Angeles Rams. Sean McVay's offense is averaging 396.4 yards per game and the defense ranks eighth in the NFL in DVOA, according to Football Outsiders. The Rams have a critical game with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 that could momentarily vault them up to first place in the NFC West. If the Rams are able to beat Seattle at home on Sunday, it wouldn't be surprising to see their Super Bowl odds start to increase. McVay's club has also shown they have what it takes to reach the Super Bowl, appearing in the big game as recently as Super Bowl LIII.