The unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles will face the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles (7-0) enter NFL Week 9 looking like the NFL's most complete team and are off to their best start since 2004. That season ended with an NFC championship, though they lost to New England in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia fans are dreaming of a similar run after watching their team dismantle the rival Steelers in a 35-13 home victory last Sunday. Texans backers aren't nearly as optimistic after watching their rebuilding squad get run over in a 17-10 loss to the Titans at home in Week 8. The Eagles are one of the best teams on both sides of the ball, while Houston is at the bottom of the league, but there have already been plenty of surprises in this NFL season.

Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 13.5-point favorite in its latest Eagles vs. Texans odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before you make any Texans vs. Eagles picks or Thursday Night Football predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

In addition, he has his finger on the pulse of the Eagles, going 37-21-1 on his last 59 spread picks on games involving Philadelphia, for a return of $1,371 for $100 bettors.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Texans vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Texans spread: Philadelphia -13.5

Eagles vs. Texans over/under: 46 points

Eagles vs. Texans money line: Philadelphia -800, Houston +550

PHI: Eagles are 9-4-1 ATS as the favorite under Nick Sirianni (since 2021)

HOU: Texans are 6-5 ATS as home underdogs since the start of last season

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has never lost to the Texans in five meetings, going 4-1 against the spread and covering four straight. This is a major mismatch, with the Eagles third in total yards (395 per game) and scoring (28 points per game). The Texans are 30th in total yards on defense, allowing 404 yards per contest, and 31st on offense (289 yards). They score fewer than 17 points (29th) while yielding 22 (17th). Houston could have trouble trying to score against an Eagles defense that has 16 takeaways, tied for most in the league, and 23 sacks, tied for fifth-most.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has 1,799 passing yards and 303 on the ground, accounting for 16 touchdowns. Running back Miles Sanders is seventh in the league in rushing with 563 yards. The Eagles are sixth in rushing, averaging 150 yards per game, while Houston is last against the run, yielding a whopping 186. Philadelphia is 6-1 ATS in their past seven Thursday games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Texans can cover

Houston is still in rebuilding mode after trading quarterback Deshaun Watson, but the Texans have promising young players who can make plays. Running back Dameon Pierce, a fourth-round pick this year out of Florida, has rushed for 589 yards, including a 75-yard run against the Chargers. He has rushed for at least 80 years in four of the seven games, including 131 in that loss to L.A. Quarterback Davis Mills also has shown playmaking ability, and the 2021 third-round pick from Stanford is completing 63 percent of his throws.

Mills has 1,502 yards and eight touchdown passes, throwing for at least 240 yards in four games. The Texans are 5-0-1 ATS in their last six games after rushing for fewer than 90 yards in their previous game. The Eagles' weakness is against the run, where they rank 15th in the league in allowing 115 yards per contest. They allow four yards per carry, while Pierce is averaging 4.5. Underdogs have still been performing well this season, with NFL underdogs of four or more points going 39-22 ATS through eight weeks. See which team to pick here.

