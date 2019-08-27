Vikings depth chart: Kyle Sloter shines in Week 3, Minnesota releases receiver and veteran corner

The Minnesota Vikings took an unexpected step backwards in 2018, but after some changes to the coaching staff, they are expecting big things in 2019.

Mike Zimmer is still the head coach, George Edwards is still the defensive coordinator -- but former Vikings quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski is entering his first full season as the team's offensive coordinator. John DeFilippo was fired after an embarrassing 21-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, and it quickly proved to be the right move, as Minnesota exploded for 41 points under Stefanski the following week in a blowout win over the Miami Dolphins.

Stefanski brought some creativity to this offense in the final three games of the 2018 season, and it's a trend that expected to continue into 2019. He will also be aided by Gary Kubiak. The veteran offensive-oriented coach was hired earlier this offseason to be an assistant head coach as well as an offensive advisor.

The Vikings put quite a chunk of change into quarterback Kirk Cousins and their main objective is to take this offense and turn it into one of the most explosive in the NFL. As far as the defense goes -- the Vikings want to make sure they can continue to be one of the more dominant units in the league.

The Vikings are one of the eight undefeated teams left in the preseason -- not that it means anything, but they have looked impressive so far through three exhibition games.

Check below for updates on everything depth chart related for the Vikings throughout the preseason as we track all the key battles that will affect the team's outlook in 2019. This depth chart will be updated throughout the rest of training camp and the preseason prior to the regular-season opener. As players move up and down the depth chart during practices and the preseason, these changes will be reflected below.

Offense

After a Week 2 performance where he was 6 of 8 for 68 yards, Cousins struggled against the Arizona Cardinals. He completed just three of his 13 passes for 35 yards, and had trouble creating chemistry with his wideouts. Sloter, on the other hand, stole the show.

The third-stringer completed all but one of his seven passing attempts for 102 yards and a touchdown, which has many hoping he will move up the depth chart in the near future. Sloter made some waves in past preseasons with the Denver Broncos and Vikings. In the preseason finale last year, he completed 11 of 15 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in a 13-3 win over the Tennessee Titans. So far this preseason, he has completed 23 of 27 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

On Tuesday, the team announced that they had released wide receiver Jordan Taylor. He was noteworthy for appearing ahead of Treadwell on the first depth chart released this preseason. He spent the last few seasons with the Broncos before earning a one-year contract with Minnesota this offseason. Taylor has only made 29 catches in his NFL career, but his 6-foot-5 frame was very appealing to the Vikings. In three preseason games, however, he made just three catches for 24 yards.

Treadwell, on the other hand, has been much more involved in the offense. He has caught five passes for 59 yards so far this preseason. The Vikings declined his fifth-year option in May, which means 2019 could be his last season in Minnesota, but he still has a chance to turn things around this year. However, you will still continue to hear his name floated around in possible trade scenarios.

Cook showed everyone on Saturday that he's going to continue to be a big weapon for this Vikings offense. He broke through for an 85-yard touchdown on one of his two carries. Boone was the next leading rusher for the Vikings, recording 41 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. He's been impressive this preseason, recording 177 yards and two touchdowns

Defense

The Vikings' depth chart on the defensive side of the ball is pretty much set when it comes to starters. This unit has a lot of star power, which is why they should expect to be one of the best in the league.

The Vikings released veteran cornerback Bene Benwikere this week. He was slated to back up Rhodes and Alexander on the right side. In three preseason games, he has recorded five combined tackles and one pass defensed.

Boyd now takes his spot, who recorded five tackles on Saturday.

Special teams

Abdullah is clearly the first-string returner, but it would be interesting to see if Beebe can take over punt return duties when the regular season rolls around.