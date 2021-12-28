With two weeks remaining in the 2021 NFL schedule, just six of the 14 postseason spots have been claimed. The Chiefs, Buccaneers, Cardinals and Rams clinched their spots in Week 16 to join the Cowboys and Packers, who had previously clinched. That makes the Week 17 matchup of Cowboys vs. Cardinals the only one on the schedule where both teams are already in the playoffs, though their seedings have not been set. Dallas is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Week 17 NFL odds according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Another key matchup is Chargers vs. Broncos where both AFC West squads are fighting to stay alive for a Wild Card spot. Before making any Week 17 NFL bets or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,100 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021 season on an incredible 134-96 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 17.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Colts to cover as seven-point favorites at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. Indianapolis is playing as well as anyone right now, as it is coming off back-to-back wins over teams that were leading their divisions in the Patriots and Cardinals. The Colts have covered their last three games, while the Raiders are just 1-3 against the spread over their last four.

The Raiders struggle on offense and have scored more than 17 points just once over their last eight games. Now, they'll face a team with an extra day of rest that ranks in the top 10 in points scored and points allowed. Vegas has benefitted with back-to-back wins versus teams on their backup quarterbacks due to COVID-19, but now battles a resurgent Carson Wentz. The Colts are one of the model's top Week 17 picks, as Indianapolis is projected to cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a divisional battle and games between teams fighting for their playoff lives.

