The first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, after a COVID-induced gap year, is finally upon us. Starting at 12:15 p.m. ET on Friday and spaced out through the day, we'll be treated with overlapping hoops action as the bracket slowly begins to take shape.

In the first full day, some of the biggest brands will be out to play. Two No. 1 seeds -- Illinois and Baylor -- are in action. And so are No. 2 seeds Ohio State and Houston, as well as No. 3 seeds Arkansas and West Virginia. The only complaint you may have Friday is figuring out how to keep up with all the action on your various devices.

To gear up for the day, our team has compiled their picks for every game Friday so scroll away and get a feel for who we like -- and don't like -- before you throw down some hard-earned cash on the action.

Time: 12:15 p.m. | Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse

TV: CBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

Virginia Tech has played just three games since Feb. 6 and lost two of them. But Florida has been no more consistent recently as the Gators enter with defeats in three of their past four games. The rationale for picking the Hokies is simply that their best player Keve Aluma will be a tough matchup for Florida. At 6-foot-9, Aluma can score from all three levels, and he's been really good in the second half of this season. Prediction: Virginia Tech 76, Florida 70. -- Cobb





(14) Colgate VS. (3) Arkansas

Time: 12:45 p.m. | Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

TV: truTV | Live stream: March Madness Live

What to expect when two high-flying offenses collide in this one? All the points! Vegas has the over/under as the highest among all first round games for Friday's action. I'm taking the Razorbacks -- one of my Final Four picks -- but this could be a down-to-the-wire sweat for Eric Musselman and his team. Colgate and star Jordan Burns can put up a ton of points to keep this close. Prediction: Arkansas 82, Colgate 77. -- Kyle Boone



(16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois

Time: 1:15 p.m. | Location: Farmers Coliseum

TV: TBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

It's hard to believe this is the Illini's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013. Now that Illinois is here, though, don't expect them to bow out anytime soon. The journey begins with what should be an easy win over Drexel. After a run through the CAA Tournament, the Dragons should be respected. But they don't have the firepower to hang with a high-flying No. 1 seed. Prediction: Illinois 91, Drexel 58. -- Cobb



Time: 1:45 p.m. | Location: Assembly Hall

TV: TNT | Live stream: March Madness Live

Texas Tech is a team that forces you to make mistakes and capitalizes off said mistakes. Utah State is a team that turns the ball over a lot, and doesn't have the roster makeup to dig out of a deficit if it falls into one. So it's an auto-lean for me to ride with Texas Tech and Chris Beard. He's taken this program to a Final Four and two Elite Eights since his arrival and thrives in the postseason. Prediction: Texas Tech 71, Utah State 65. -- Boone





(15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State

Time: 3 p.m. | Location: Mackey Arena

TV: CBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

The Buckeyes face an interesting first round opponent in this game. Oral Roberts boasts the nation's leading scorer in Max Abmas. The 6-foot-1 guard is a true volume 3-point shooter and leads a team that can put up some serious points. Ohio State has no problem running, though, and the Buckeyes looked really good in the Big 12 Tournament. So this one could be closer than expected, but expect Ohio State to survive. Prediction: Ohio State 95, Oral Roberts 85. -- Cobb





(16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor

Time: 3:30 p.m. | Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV: truTV | Live stream: March Madness Live

Baylor ranks tied for second in scoring margin this season playing in one of the toughest leagues in the country (Big 12). It should have no problem with first-time dancer Hartford. But a spread bigger than two dozen points? I'll take the points. The Bears are still plenty capable of running the table but this team hasn't quite returned to its dominant midseason form. Easy win, but Hartford covers. Prediction: Baylor 80, Hartford 64. -- Boone



(9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago

Time: 4 p.m. | Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

TV: TBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

Folks are going to be all over Loyola in this one because ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright will not play. That is reflected in the Ramblers being a 5.5-point favorite. But I'm taking the Yellow Jackets straight up after seeing what they did in the last few weeks. Not having Wright hurts, but Jose Alvarado is going to get his teammates up for this big moment and as the emotional leader of GT, I think them being as successful as they've been and still being an underdog in this game will be highly motivating. Coach Josh Pastner will no doubt use this to his advantage pregame. Prediction: Georgia Tech 71, Loyola Chicago 68. -- Boone





Time: 4:30 p.m. | Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

TV: TNT | Live stream: March Madness Live

Making sense of this matchup is a struggle. Tennessee is loaded with talent but has been incredibly inconsistent over the last couple months. Oregon State, on the other hand, won three straight in the Pac-12 Tournament to reach the Big Dance. But it's worth wondering if a few days off may have cooled the Beavers' mojo. OSU wasn't great offensively for much of the season, and it may struggle to score against a defensively sound Tennessee team. Prediction: Tennessee 68, Oregon State 66. -- Cobb





Time: 6:25 p.m. | Location: Farmers Coliseum

TV: TBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

Trendy Oklahoma State is a darkhorse in the vaunted Midwest Region because of its recent hot streak and Cade Cunningham, but do not sleep on this Liberty team. It won 23 games behind a top-10 3-point attack in the country and a grind-it-out style akin to Virginia. If any team can kick the Pokes off their rhythm, it's this old, undersized Flames bunch. Prediction: Oklahoma State 77, Liberty 74 -- Boone





Time: 7:10 p.m. | Location: Mackey Arena

TV: CBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

These teams are trending hard in opposite directions, and UNC's talent edge should shine through here as the young Tar Heels try and blossom on the big stage. The flashes of brilliance shown by UNC recently make it the pick here. Wisconsin has simply been too inconsistent, despite having a veteran roster, and it's hard to pinpoint any position where the Badgers have a clear advantage. Prediction: North Carolina 83, Wisconsin 77 -- Cobb





(15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston

Time: 7:15 p.m. | Location: Assembly Hall

TV: truTV | Live stream: March Madness Live

Houston wasn't tested often in a weak AAC. But the Cougars have been elite defensively all season and have enough athletes to overpower Cleveland State. It's fair to wonder how Houston will fair past this game, but there shouldn't be any reason to worry about the Cougars in this matchup. Prediction: Houston 73, Cleveland State 60 -- Cobb





Time: 7:25 p.m. | Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV: TNT | Live stream: March Madness Live

Don't let Purdue's one-and-done Big Ten tourney showing distract you from the fact that this team won its final five regular-season games and turned a corner behind its young stars in Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey. The Boilermakers have a fabulous blend of young and old on their roster that, together, makes them plenty capable of being a threat in the first round and beyond. Lay the points. Prediction: Purdue 71, North Texas 60 -- Boone





Time: 9:29 p.m. | Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

TV: TBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

Clemson boasts impressive depth, but success in the NCAA Tournament is often about star power, and Rutgers is better in that department with Ron Harper Jr. and Jacob Young. Plus, the Scarlet Knights are breaking a 30-year NCAA Tournament drought here. They are going to be motivated to make their run last longer than a game. After going through the grind of the Big Ten schedule, this team is tested and ready to handle Clemson and its star Aamir Simms. Prediction: Rutgers 67, Clemson 62. -- Cobb



Time: 9:40 p.m. | Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse

TV: CBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

Syracuse and San Diego State have one thing in common: They both play close games a lot. So while I like San Diego State and the MWC-winning Aztecs a lot, I have a hard time thinking this one will be anything other than a one-possession game by the end. Prediction: San Diego State 69, Syracuse 68. -- Boone





(14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia

Time: 9:50 p.m. | Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV: truTV | Live stream: March Madness Live

West Virginia's mountain-of-a-man Derek Culver may not be the mismatch that most teams would consider thanks to the late-season emergence of Morehead State freshman big man Johni Broome. But the Mountaineers have guards they can throw at you in waves between Deuce McBride, Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman, making this a game that WVU should handle with relative ease. Should.. Prediction: West Virginia 70, Morehead State 62. -- Boone





Time: 9:57 p.m. | Location: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

TV: TNT | Live stream: March Madness Live

It's hard to overstate just how tough the loss of Collin Gillespie is for Villanova. The senior guard keyed the entire operation, and the Wildcats are 0-2 without him. If there's a worry with picking Winthrop, it's that the Eagles simply haven't been tested against to-notch competition. But they were so dominant in the Big South Tournament, and Villanova has looked so lackluster without Gillespie, that picking Winthrop to win here shouldn't even be considered an upset pick. Prediction: Winthrop 74, Villanova 72. -- Cobb