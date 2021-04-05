There are only two teams left in the running for the national championship in college basketball in 2021. Only Gonzaga and Baylor remain in the NCAA Tournament after one of the wildest and most volatile tournaments in recent memory.

Despite all of the upsets and Cinderellas that filled the bracket -- including the highest seed total to ever make the Sweet 16 -- the two best teams all season will meet in the national title game. It's one of the rare times that this tournament has given us this matchup since it expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Below, we still have a blank bracket for you to print out, if you please. It's been two years since the last Final Four, so we understand why you'd stumble upon this story in search of such clean perfection. Plus: If you'd like a live bracket with the teams filled in, you can find that right here. All remaining games in the tournament will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Final Four will air Saturday night on CBS. The national championship game will air Monday night on CBS.

