Big 12 expert picks, predictions 2019-20: Kansas picked to win league even after streak of 14 titles is snapped

Kansas' reign of dominance in the Big 12 with 14 consecutive league titles was snapped last season when Texas Tech and Kansas State shared the regular-season conference crown and stole it from the Jayhawks, ending one of the most remarkable runs of sustained success in college basketball history.

A run like that may never be seen again with as much parity that exists in the sport, but who's to say Kansas can't start a new streak? Our panel of experts believe it can happen, as KU is the consensus favorite to win the league entering the 2019-20 season. Bill Self's team not only boasts CBS Sports' Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, but they're the only team in our Preseason All-America projections to have multiple players on the first, second or third team.

Kansas' Devon Dotson is the CBS Sports Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year. USATSI

CBS Sports Big 12 Preseason Player of Year

Devon Dotson, Kansas: Operating as the lead guard in KU's system as a true freshman is no small task. Dotson navigated the job with ease and got more comfortable as a playmaker and scorer as the season progressed. He declared for the NBA Draft after the season and impressed scouts with his quickness and decision-making, but ultimately chose to come back to school despite the high likelihood he'd have been drafted. As a sophomore Dotson should be ready to make a gargantuan leap. With the team's top two scorers from last season gone, he'll be thrust into a No. 1 role for a team primed to take back the conference it has dominated for the last decade-plus.

CBS Sports Big 12 Preseason Coach of the Year



Scott Drew, Baylor: If not for Chris Beard emerging as one of the best young coaches in the game last season, this award may well have been Drew's. Last season he coached a Baylor team picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 to a sixth place finish and an NCAA Tournament appearance. This season, with Baylor picked to finish second, he returns star forward Tristan Clark and a number of ancillary pieces capable of keeping Kansas from reclaiming its stance atop the league.

CBS Sports Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year

Jahmius Ramsey, Texas Tech: If there was ever a doubt about Chris Beard's ability to identify talent, well ... who am I kidding? Beard's been one of the best in the Big 12 at scooping up underrated players and transforming them into NBA players. Now we're about to see what he can do with a top-40 prospect in Ramsey who will be called upon to produce in a big day from the moment the season starts.

Big 12 predicted order of finish

Big 12 expert picks

