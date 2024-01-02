The title game of the very last four-team College Football Playoff is set. Congrats to Michigan and Washington for advancing. I look forward to next Monday's championship game between two future Big Ten members, wild as that still sounds to hear.
In the meantime, how about some basketball?
It's been a mostly slow stretch in the sport because of the impact Christmas and New Year's Day make on every season. But 11 teams in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 will return to action Tuesday night, among them Baylor, which is ranked 18th in the Top 25 And 1. The Bears are hosting Cornell inside Foster Pavilion, the new $212.6-millon on-campus basketball arena that was only finished in recent days and will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony about two hours before tipoff.
"It's amazing how quickly they moved," said Baylor coach Scott Drew. "[I'm] so thankful and grateful for what [the workers have] done over the holidays because I know they've spent a lot of time in there."
Foster Pavilion is a state-of-the-art and advantageously smaller facility than the Ferrell Center that Baylor previously called home. It's only 7,000 seats and allows fans to be much closer to the action, which Drew noted was intentional in part because of the impact it can have on winning.
"Sports Illustrated did a study a while ago that [showed] the closer the fans [are to the court], the louder they are, the more impact they have on the game — not only on the home team and the visiting team, but also on the officials, because we're all human," Drew said. "The crowd matters more in sports when they're closer to you. You look at Gonzaga's The Kennel, [the] Cameron Crazies [at Duke], my brother's [place at} GCU, Havoc [at VCU]. Even in the state [of Texas], you look at TCU, Houston, SMU, [the buildings are] smaller. It's made a difference -- and [Foster Pavilion] will be a tougher place to play in, for sure."
Baylor enters this game against Cornell with a 10-2 record featuring wins over Auburn and Florida and losses to Duke and Michigan State. The Bears' first Big 12 game inside Foster Pavilion is Jan. 9 against BYU.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 80-53 win over Eastern Kentucky. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Maryland.
|--
|12-1
|2
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 86-67 win over Wichita State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against TCU.
|--
|12-1
|3
Houston
|LJ Cryer finished with 16 points and four assists in Saturday's 81-42 win over Penn. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against West Virginia.
|--
|13-0
|4
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler finished with 13 points and five assists in Thursday's 65-46 win over Tarleton State. The Vols' next game is Jan. 2 against Norfolk State.
|--
|9-3
|5
Illinois
|Coleman Hawkins finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Friday's 104-71 win over Fairleigh Dickinson. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Northwestern.
|--
|10-2
|6
UConn
|Samson Johnson finished with 16 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 69-65 win over St. John's. The Huskies' next game is Jan. 2 against DePaul.
|--
|11-2
|7
Memphis
|David Jones finished with 19 points and three steals in Saturdays 81-70 win over Austin Peay. The Tigers' next game is Thursday at Tulsa.
|--
|11-2
|8
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 15 points and eight assists in Saturday's 72-67 win over Creighton. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at Seton Hall.
|--
|11-3
|9
Arizona
|Kylan Boswell was 2-of-11 from the field in Sunday's 100-82 loss at Stanford. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Colorado.
|--
|10-3
|10
Kentucky
|Antonio Reeves finished with 27 points and six rebounds in Friday's 96-70 win over Illinois State. The Wildcats' next game is Jan. 6 at Florida.
|--
|10-2
|11
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis finished with 20 points and 10 assists in Friday's 105-60 win over Charleston Southern. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday at Pitt.
|--
|9-3
|12
Oklahoma
|Jalon Moore scored 21 points and finished with six rebounds in Sunday's 72-56 win over Monmouth. The Sooners' next game is Saturday against Iowa State.
|--
|12-1
|13
Colo. St.
|Isaiah Stevens finished with 13 points and seven assists in Friday's 106-61 win over Adams State. The Rams' next game is Tuesday against New Mexico.
|--
|12-1
|14
BYU
|Noah Waterman finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 94-68 win over Wyoming. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati.
|--
|12-1
|15
Ole Miss
|Allen Flanigan finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 95-79 win over Bryant. The Rebels' next game is Saturday at Tennessee.
|--
|13-0
|16
Clemson
|Joseph Girard finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Friday's 93-58 win over Radford. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Miami.
|--
|11-1
|17
Duke
|Jared McCain finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 106-69 win over Queens. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Syracuse.
|--
|9-3
|18
Baylor
|Ja'Kobe Walter finished with 26 points and five assists in Friday's 107-48 win over Mississippi Valley State. The Bears' next game is Jan. 2 against Cornell.
|--
|10-2
|19
Wisconsin
|AJ Storr finished with 29 points and two rebounds in Friday's 80-53 win over Chicago State. The Badgers' next game is Jan. 2 against Iowa.
|--
|9-3
|20
James Madison
|T.J. Bickerstaff finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 82-65 win over Texas State. The Dukes' next game is Thursday at Louisiana.
|--
|13-0
|21
Providence
|Devin Carter finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 85-75 win over Butler. The Friars' next game is Jan. 3 against Seton Hall.
|--
|11-2
|22
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 101-66 win over Chattanooga. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Penn.
|--
|10-2
|23
FAU
|Alijah Martin was 3-of-14 from the field in Saturday's 72-68 loss to Florida Gulf Coast. The Owls' next game is Tuesday against East Carolina.
|--
|10-3
|24
Texas A&M
|Henry Coleman finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 79-54 win over Prairie View A&M. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against LSU.
|--
|9-4
|25
San Diego St.
|Reese Waters finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Friday's 84-74 win at Gonzaga. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday against Fresno State.
|--
|11-2
|26
Utah
|Branden Carlson finished with 34 points and seven assists in Sunday's 95-90 win over Washington. The Utes' next game is Thursday at Arizona State.
|--
|11-2