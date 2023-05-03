Baylor basketball commit Yves Missi plans to reclassify from the 2024 recruiting class and will enroll with the Bears basketball program this fall in time for the 2023-24 college basketball season. Missi, who announced his commitment to Baylor in January, is ranked as the No. 26 player overall and No. 5 center in 247Sports class rankings for the 2024 cycle.

"I feel like I am ready to to play at that level," Missi told 247Sports. "I had a good year at Prolific and feel like I got better but I'm looking forward to getting much better at Baylor and to start working with the coaches and getting ready. I like the work they do with all of their big men and in the past they've coached some of the best big men in the country. They have a way that they play but they are always adjusting to their players and I think Baylor is the right place for me and I think I will get better and reach my potential."

Missi is a native of Cameroon and currently plays his high school ball at Prolific Prep in Napa, California. He committed to Baylor over offers from UConn, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio State, Stanford, Texas and UCLA among others. Missi joins a Baylor recruiting class that includes McDonald's All-American Ja'Kobe Walter and four-star guard Miro Little.

Baylor finished the 2022-23 season with a 23-10 record and lost to Creighton in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Bears coach Scott Drew guided the program to their first national championship with a win over Gonzaga following the 2020-21 season.