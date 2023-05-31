Former Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. is transferring to TCU, he told 247Sports on Wednesday. Udeh, the No. 15 player in 247Sports portal rankings, picked the Horned Frogs over Duke and Kansas State. The former McDonald's All-American appeared in 30 games as a true freshman, but in limited court time. The former four-star center out of Orlando, Florida, committed to Kansas over the likes of UCLA, Michigan, Baylor, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Alabama and others.

"An opportunity to grow as a basketball player and a young man is all I wanted; Coach (Jamie) Dixon and TCU can provide that for me," Udeh told 247Sports.

247Sports director of basketball scouting Jerry Meyer issued this scouting report of Udeh as a prospect:

Has a tremendous physique at 6-foot-10, including a 7-foot-2 wing span. Is a quality athlete for a center, plays with energy and runs rim to rim. Excels at snatching and finishing lob passes. Is also a dangerous offensive rebounder with his pursuit of positioning and good hands. Not a polished offensive player. Has limited shooting range. Tends to play upright and needs to refine his footwork. Does have a go-to right-handed jump hook. Not a ball handler and is mechanical in his passing but tends to make the correct read. Is a quality rim protector on defense. Is engaged on that end. Controls space as a rebounder.

Udeh joins a talented Horned Frog transfer portal class that includes Jameer Nelson Jr., Essam Mostafa, Trepan Tennyson and Avery Anderson III. TCU also added coveted players from the 2023 recruiting cycle in Jace Posey and Isaiah Manning will also join the team this season. Last year, TCU finished 22-13 with a 9-9 record in Big 12 play. The Horned Frogs came back from a late deficit to knock off Arizona State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Gonzaga.