No. 2 seed Stetson rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes on Thursday to beat No. 10 seed Jacksonville 88-87 and secure a spot in the ASUN Tournament title game. Stephan Swenson hit a step-back 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds remaining to put the Hatters ahead as part of a 14-point explosion for the senior guard over the final 4:37.

Stetson will host No. 4 seed Austin Peay on Sunday with an NCAA Tournament bid on the line after the Govs beat No. 6 seed North Alabama 77-71 behind 34 points from Desi Jones. Stetson will be seeking its first NCAA Tournament appearance since joining the Division I ranks in 1971. The Governors are trying to make their first Big Dance since 2016.Conference tournament action will continue heating up Friday, when the Coastal Athletic Association, Southern Conference and Summit League tournaments all begin. Among the seven conferences that will be in postseason action throughout the day, the Ohio Valley Conference is furthest along.

No. 1 seed Little Rock will be making its postseason debut against No. 4 seed Western Illinois. The Trojans need just one win to reach Saturday's title game as the program seeks to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016, which was Chris Beard's lone season as coach.

The OVC will be the first to crown a champion, but the Missouri Valley, Big South and ASUN will be just one day behind them as their tournaments conclude Sunday.

As automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are secured, we'll be noting each of them here.

Thursday's conference tournament schedule

2024 conference tournament schedules, champions

All times ET

