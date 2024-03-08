usatsi-22710293-1.jpg
USATSI

No. 2 seed Stetson rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes on Thursday to beat No. 10 seed Jacksonville 88-87 and secure a spot in the ASUN Tournament title game. Stephan Swenson hit a step-back 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds remaining to put the Hatters ahead as part of a 14-point explosion for the senior guard over the final 4:37.

Stetson will host No. 4 seed Austin Peay on Sunday with an NCAA Tournament bid on the line after the Govs beat No. 6 seed North Alabama 77-71 behind 34 points from Desi Jones. Stetson will be seeking its first NCAA Tournament appearance since joining the Division I ranks in 1971. The Governors are trying to make their first Big Dance since 2016.Conference tournament action will continue heating up Friday, when the Coastal Athletic Association, Southern Conference and Summit League tournaments all begin. Among the seven conferences that will be in postseason action throughout the day, the Ohio Valley Conference is furthest along.

No. 1 seed Little Rock will be making its postseason debut against No. 4 seed Western Illinois. The Trojans need just one win to reach Saturday's title game as the program seeks to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016, which was Chris Beard's lone season as coach.

The OVC will be the first to crown a champion, but the Missouri Valley, Big South and ASUN will be just one day behind them as their tournaments conclude Sunday.

As automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are secured, we'll be noting each of them here.  

Thursday's conference tournament schedule

2024 conference tournament schedules, champions

All times ET

Conference City Dates Final (TV) / Champion
ACCWashington D.C.March 12-16Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
America EastCampus SitesMarch 9,12,16Saturday, March 16
11 a.m. (ESPN2)
AmericanFort Worth, TexasMarch 13-17Sunday, March 17
3:15 p.m. (ESPN)
ASUNCampus SitesMarch 4-5, 7, 10Sunday, March 10
2 p.m. (ESPN2)
Atlantic 10BrooklynMarch 12-14, 16-17Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (CBS)
Big 12Kansas CityMarch 12-16Saturday. March 16
6 p.m. (ESPN)
Big EastNew York CityMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
6:30 p.m. (Fox)
Big SkyBoise, IdahoMarch 9, 10-13Wednesday, March 13
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Big SouthHigh Point, North CarolinaMarch 6, 8-10Sunday, March 10
Noon (ESPN2)
Big TenMinneapolisMarch 13-17Sunday, March 17
3:30 p.m. (CBS)
Big WestHenderson, NevadaMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Coastal AthleticWashington, D.C.March 8-12Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Conference USAHuntsville, AlabamaMarch 12-16Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Horizon LeagueCampus sites | IndianapolisMarch 5, 7, 11-12Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (ESPN)
IvyNew York CityMarch 16-17Sunday, March 17
12 p.m. (ESPN2)
MAACAtlantic City, New JerseyMarch 12-16Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
MACClevelandMarch 14-16Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
MEACNorfolk, VirginiaMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
1 p.m. (ESPN2)
Missouri ValleySt. LouisMarch 7-10Sunday, March 10
2 p.m. (CBS)
Mountain WestLas VegasMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
6 p.m. (CBS)
NortheastCampus SitesMarch 6, 9, 12Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Ohio ValleyEvansville, IndianaMarch 6-9Saturday, March 9
8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Pac-12Las VegasMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
9 p.m. (Fox)
PatriotCampus SitesMarch 5, 7, 10, 13Wednesday, March 13
7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
SECNashvilleMarch 13-17Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (ESPN)
SouthernAsheville, North CarolinaMarch 8-11Monday, March 11
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
SouthlandLake Charles, LouisianaMarch 10-13Wednesday, March 13
5 p.m. (ESPN2)
SummitSioux Falls, South DakotaMarch 8-12Tuesday, March 12
9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sun BeltPensacola, FloridaMarch 5, 7, 9, 10-11Monday, March 11
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
SWACBirmingham, AlabamaMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
WACLas VegasMarch 13-16Saturday, March 16
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
WCCLas VegasMarch 7-9, 11-12Tuesday, March 12
9 p.m. (ESPN)

Who wins every college basketball game today, and which favorites should be on upset alert? Visit SportsLine now to get picks and predictions for every college basketball game, all from a model that simulates every game 10,000 times.