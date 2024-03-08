No. 2 seed Stetson rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes on Thursday to beat No. 10 seed Jacksonville 88-87 and secure a spot in the ASUN Tournament title game. Stephan Swenson hit a step-back 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds remaining to put the Hatters ahead as part of a 14-point explosion for the senior guard over the final 4:37.
Stetson will host No. 4 seed Austin Peay on Sunday with an NCAA Tournament bid on the line after the Govs beat No. 6 seed North Alabama 77-71 behind 34 points from Desi Jones. Stetson will be seeking its first NCAA Tournament appearance since joining the Division I ranks in 1971. The Governors are trying to make their first Big Dance since 2016.Conference tournament action will continue heating up Friday, when the Coastal Athletic Association, Southern Conference and Summit League tournaments all begin. Among the seven conferences that will be in postseason action throughout the day, the Ohio Valley Conference is furthest along.
No. 1 seed Little Rock will be making its postseason debut against No. 4 seed Western Illinois. The Trojans need just one win to reach Saturday's title game as the program seeks to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016, which was Chris Beard's lone season as coach.
The OVC will be the first to crown a champion, but the Missouri Valley, Big South and ASUN will be just one day behind them as their tournaments conclude Sunday.
As automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament are secured, we'll be noting each of them here.
Thursday's conference tournament schedule
- ASUN: Semifinals
- Horizon League: Second round
- Missouri Valley: First round
- Ohio Valley: Second round
- Patriot League: Quarterfinals
- Sun Belt: Second round
- WCC: First round
2024 conference tournament schedules, champions
All times ET
|Conference
|City
|Dates
|Final (TV) / Champion
|ACC
|Washington D.C.
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|America East
|Campus Sites
|March 9,12,16
|Saturday, March 16
11 a.m. (ESPN2)
|American
|Fort Worth, Texas
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17
3:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|ASUN
|Campus Sites
|March 4-5, 7, 10
|Sunday, March 10
2 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Atlantic 10
|Brooklyn
|March 12-14, 16-17
|Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (CBS)
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 12-16
|Saturday. March 16
6 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big East
|New York City
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
6:30 p.m. (Fox)
|Big Sky
|Boise, Idaho
|March 9, 10-13
|Wednesday, March 13
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Big South
|High Point, North Carolina
|March 6, 8-10
|Sunday, March 10
Noon (ESPN2)
|Big Ten
|Minneapolis
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17
3:30 p.m. (CBS)
|Big West
|Henderson, Nevada
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Coastal Athletic
|Washington, D.C.
|March 8-12
|Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Conference USA
|Huntsville, Alabama
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16
8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Horizon League
|Campus sites | Indianapolis
|March 5, 7, 11-12
|Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (ESPN)
|Ivy
|New York City
|March 16-17
|Sunday, March 17
12 p.m. (ESPN2)
|MAAC
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|March 12-16
|Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
|MAC
|Cleveland
|March 14-16
|Saturday, March 16
7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Virginia
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
1 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 7-10
|Sunday, March 10
2 p.m. (CBS)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
6 p.m. (CBS)
|Northeast
|Campus Sites
|March 6, 9, 12
|Tuesday, March 12
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Indiana
|March 6-9
|Saturday, March 9
8 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
9 p.m. (Fox)
|Patriot
|Campus Sites
|March 5, 7, 10, 13
|Wednesday, March 13
7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|SEC
|Nashville
|March 13-17
|Sunday, March 17
1 p.m. (ESPN)
|Southern
|Asheville, North Carolina
|March 8-11
|Monday, March 11
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Southland
|Lake Charles, Louisiana
|March 10-13
|Wednesday, March 13
5 p.m. (ESPN2)
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota
|March 8-12
|Tuesday, March 12
9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
|Sun Belt
|Pensacola, Florida
|March 5, 7, 9, 10-11
|Monday, March 11
7 p.m. (ESPN2)
|SWAC
|Birmingham, Alabama
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
5:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 13-16
|Saturday, March 16
11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
|WCC
|Las Vegas
|March 7-9, 11-12
|Tuesday, March 12
9 p.m. (ESPN)
