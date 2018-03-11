Selection Sunday show 2018: NCAA Tournament conference champions and automatic bids
Selection Sunday show is finally here, and the at-large teams are confirmed
With conference tournament championships in the books and the at-large bids confirmed, it's time to start working on those brackets and comparing every match-up imaginable. There's a lot to unpack in these brackets, but all of the automatic bids are confirmed. You can see them below.
If you're a college hoops fan, you've already got your blank NCAA Tournament bracket printed and ready to attack it with a sharpie when the committee unveils the field.
If you're keeping track of the automatic bids that have already clinched a spot in the field ahead of the big reveal, you can find that below in our tracker as 13 teams punched their tickets on Saturday and even more joined the fold on Sunday..
|2018 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS
|Conference
|Tournament site
|Dates
|2018 Champion
|AAC
|Orlando, Fla.
|March 8-11
|Cincinnati
|ACC
|Brooklyn
|March 6-10
| Virginia
|America East
|Campus sites
|March 3, 6 & 10
| UMBC
|Atlantic 10
|Washington D.C.
|March 7-11
|Davidson
|Atlantic Sun
|Campus sites
|Feb. 26-March 4
|Lipscomb
|Big East
|New York
|March 7-10
| Villanova
|Big Sky
|Reno, Nev.
|March 6, 8-10
| Montana
|Big South
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1-4
| Radford
|Big Ten
|New York
|Feb. 28-March 4
|Michigan
|Big 12
|Kansas City
|March 7-10
| Kansas
|Big West
|Anaheim
|March 8-10
|Cal State Fullerton
|Colonial
|North Charleston, S.C.
|March 3-6
|Charleston
|Conference USA
|Frisco, Texas
|March 7-10
| Marshall
|Horizon League
|Detroit
|March 2-6
|Wright State
|Ivy League
|Philadelphia
|March 10-11
|Pennsylvania
|MAAC
|Albany, N.Y.
|March 1-5
|Iona
|MAC
| Campus sites
Cleveland, Ohio
|March 5, 7-10
| Buffalo
|MEAC
|Norfolk, Va.
|March 5-10
| North Carolina Central
|Missouri Valley
|St. Louis
|March 1-4
|Loyola (Chicago)
|Mountain West
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
|San Diego State
|Northeast
|Campus sites
|Feb. 28, March 3 & 6
|LIU Brooklyn
|Ohio Valley
|Evansville, Ind.
|Feb. 28, March 1-3
|Murray State
|Pac-12
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
| Arizona
|Patriot
|Campus sites
|Feb. 27, March 1,4 and 7
|Bucknell
|SEC
|St. Louis
|March 7-11
|Kentucky
|Southern
|Asheville, N.C
|March 1-5
|UNC Greensboro
|Southland
|Katy, Texas
|March 7-11
| Stephen F. Austin
|Summit
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|March 3-6
|South Dakota State
|Sun Belt
|New Orleans
|March 7-11
|Georgia State
|SWAC
|Houston
|March 6, 9-10
| Texas Southern
|WAC
|Las Vegas
|March 7-10
| New Mexico State
|West Coast
|Las Vegas
|March 1-6
|Gonzaga
Be sure to follow where these teams stack up in the NCAA field with Jerry Palm's regularly updated bracketology page.
