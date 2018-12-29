Drive Chart
Nevada beats Arkansas State 16-13 in OT at Arizona Bowl

  • Dec 29, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Reagan Roberson bulldozed through one tackler and dove into the end zone on an 11-yard catch-and-run in overtime, lifting Nevada over Arkansas State 16-13 in the Arizona Bowl on Saturday.

''This is right up there at the top as far as guys fighting and believing in each other,'' Nevada coach Jay Norvell said.

Nevada (8-5) labored against Arkansas State's defensive front all game before coming to life late, going up 10-7 on Devonte Lee's 1-yard touchdown run with 1:06 left.

Arkansas State (8-5) racked up 499 yards, but was 1 for 5 in the red zone with two turnovers before marching quickly down the field at the end of regulation. Blake Grupe, who had one field goal blocked and badly missed on another, drilled a 32-yarder to tie it on the final play.

Grupe opened overtime with a 24-yard field goal, but Roberson bulled his way into the end zone to send the Wolf Pack rushing onto the field.

''We've been working that play I don't know how long,'' Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi said. ''I gave him a chance and he made a great play for me, broke a tackle and dove into the end zone for the winner.''

Gangi had 200 yards and a touchdown on 18-of-34 passing with two interceptions.

Arkansas State's Justice Hansen threw for 275 yards, but also had three interceptions - two in the end zone - after throwing six during the regular season. Warren Wand ran for 140 yards for the Red Wolves.

''Honestly, I feel like I let them down,'' Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson said. ''My job as the head coach and offensive coordinator is to put points on the board and we just left too many.''

Nevada and Arkansas State came to the desert known for their prolific quarterbacks and high-scoring ways. Neither showed up in a stuck-in-the-mud first half.

Both quarterbacks airmailed receivers multiple times, including one by Hansen that was intercepted at the Wolf Pack 20.

Gangi opened 1 for 6 and hit a few passes after that, setting up Ramiz Ahmed's 36-yard field goal. Nevada had 72 total yards at halftime, yet only trailed 7-3.

Hansen was a bit more effective despite the pick, setting up the Red Wolves for three scoring chances. They converted one: Marcel Murray's 2-yard TD run.

The earlier field goal fiascos seemed to have an impact on play calling the opening drive the second half. Instead of attempting a field at fourth-and-goal from the 4, the Red Wolves tried a trick play. The Wolf Pack sniffed it out and stuffed offensive lineman Lanard Bonner after he caught a back pass from Hansen.

Arkansas State again had the ball inside Nevada's 10 the next series after an interception, but the Wolf Pack intercepted a tipped pass in the end zone.

Next two series, same thing: Arkansas State interception, Nevada interception in the end zone.

''Obviously, a rough day for us,'' Anderson said.

BIG PICTURE

Nevada's offense came to life at just the right time to avoid ending the season with a loss to rival UNLV and a disappointing bowl performance.

Arkansas State will lament its lost offensive opportunities all offseason.

UP NEXT

Arkansas State: Hansen is a senior, so the Red Wolves will need a new QB next season. They also have 14 players on their two-deep roster who are seniors.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack also will be searching for a new QB with Gangi in his final year of eligibility. They also have 14 seniors on the two-deep roster, most of their skill players on offense should be back.

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown
6-T.Gangi complete to 31-R.Roberson. 31-R.Roberson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
25
yds
pos
13
16
Field Goal
25-B.Grupe 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
18
yds
pos
13
10
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
25-B.Grupe 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
46
yds
01:03
pos
10
10
Point After TD 1:06
26-R.Ahmed extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 1:15
2-D.Lee runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
74
yds
02:37
pos
7
9
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:08
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 3:13
34-M.Murray runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
50
yds
02:02
pos
6
3
Field Goal 5:58
26-R.Ahmed 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
48
yds
04:26
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 15
Rushing 9 7
Passing 13 7
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 2-17 3-16
4th Down Conv 2-5 1-3
Total Net Yards 483 265
Total Plays 93 74
Avg Gain 5.2 3.6
Net Yards Rushing 224 85
Rush Attempts 47 40
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 2.1
Net Yards Passing 259 180
Comp. - Att. 26-46 18-34
Yards Per Pass 5.6 5.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-16 3-20
Penalties - Yards 4-25 6-51
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 2
Punts - Avg 6-43.8 9-44.8
Return Yards 14 6
Punts - Returns 3-4 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-10 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-0 3-6
Kicking 3/5 2/2
Extra Points 1/1 1/1
Field Goals 2/4 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
Arkansas State 8-5 0703313
Nevada 8-5 0307616
NEVADA -1.5, O/U 57
Arizona Stadium Tucson, AZ
 259 PASS YDS 180
224 RUSH YDS 85
483 TOTAL YDS 265
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Hansen 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 275 0 3 93.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 3447 27 9 149.0
J. Hansen 26/46 275 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
W. Wand 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 140 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
139 792 4
W. Wand 16 140 0 38
M. Murray 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
154 860 8
M. Murray 17 67 1 23
J. Hansen 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 411 6
J. Hansen 12 15 0 10
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 31 0
K. Merritt 1 3 0 3
La. Bonner 70 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
La. Bonner 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Bayless 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 129 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 566 2
O. Bayless 7 129 0 36
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
83 1005 7
K. Merritt 8 66 0 43
J. McInnis 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 748 5
J. McInnis 5 54 0 18
W. Wand 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 213 1
W. Wand 5 23 0 12
J. Adams, Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 267 3
J. Adams, Jr. 1 3 0 3
K. Edwards 5 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 197 2
K. Edwards 0 0 0 0
D. Brown 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Brown 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Chambers 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
T. Chambers 8-1 0.0 0
D. Jackson 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 6-0 0.0 0
B. Edmonds 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 3 0.0
B. Edmonds 6-2 0.0 1
F. Merrill 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
F. Merrill 5-0 0.0 0
J. Clifton 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 2 0.0
J. Clifton 4-2 0.0 0
J. Chandler 31 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Chandler 3-0 1.0 0
J. Gibson 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Gibson 3-0 0.0 0
C. Bonner 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Bonner 3-0 0.0 0
D. Emory 39 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
D. Emory 3-0 2.0 0
K. Thurmon 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Thurmon 2-0 0.0 0
D. Bean 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bean 1-0 0.0 0
B. Byner 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
B. Byner 1-0 0.0 0
J. Smith 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
J. Carbonell 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Carbonell 1-0 0.0 0
L. Wescott 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Wescott 1-0 0.0 0
A. Fletcher 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Fletcher 1-0 0.0 0
W. Bradley-King 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Bradley-King 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jacobs 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
J. Jacobs 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Grupe 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
14/21 35/38
B. Grupe 2/4 32 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Grace 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
64 40.6 2
C. Grace 6 43.8 2 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Wand 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 25.5 10 0
W. Wand 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Wand 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
28 8.3 1 0
W. Wand 2 0.5 1 0
B. Edmonds 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
B. Edmonds 1 3.0 3 0
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Gangi 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 200 1 2 100.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 3331 24 13 135.7
T. Gangi 18/34 200 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
178 872 6
T. Taua 22 56 0 11
K. Moore 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 433 4
K. Moore 7 20 0 7
D. Lee 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 193 7
D. Lee 3 16 1 15
J. Kincaide 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 119 2
J. Kincaide 1 -2 0 -2
T. Gangi 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 146 3
T. Gangi 6 -3 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Putman 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 114 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 114 0
B. Putman 4 114 0 44
D. Christian 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
D. Christian 3 31 0 15
R. Roberson 31 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 1
R. Roberson 2 19 1 11
C. Turner 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Turner 1 13 0 13
K. Fossum 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
70 734 1
K. Fossum 1 9 0 9
T. Taua 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 202 1
T. Taua 2 8 0 6
T. Carter-Wells 49 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 73 0
T. Carter-Wells 3 7 0 3
B. O'Leary-Orange 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 214 4
B. O'Leary-Orange 0 0 0 0
J. Kincaide 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 111 2
J. Kincaide 0 0 0 0
R. Doubs 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Doubs 0 0 0 0
E. Cooks 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 348 6
E. Cooks 0 0 0 0
C. Lappin 33 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
C. Lappin 2 -1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Sewell 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
G. Sewell 7-0 0.0 0
J. Brent 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 2 0.0
J. Brent 7-0 0.0 2
J. Dotson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
J. Dotson 6-0 0.0 1
M. Reed 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Reed 5-0 0.0 0
M. Broady 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Broady 5-0 0.0 0
A. Rufus 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
A. Rufus 5-1 0.0 0
D. Baber 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 3 0.0
D. Baber 4-2 0.0 0
K. Rush 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Rush 4-0 0.0 0
J. McDade 78 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. McDade 4-0 1.0 0
D. Peterson 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
D. Peterson 4-1 0.5 0
L. Weber 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
L. Weber 3-1 1.0 0
D. Brown 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Brown 3-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Williams 3-1 0.0 0
S. Hammond 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
S. Hammond 2-1 0.5 0
K. Meder 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Meder 2-0 0.0 0
A. Arnold 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Arnold 1-0 0.0 0
C. Green 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Green 1-0 0.0 0
B. Robins 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
B. Robins 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Ahmed 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
15/20 40/44
R. Ahmed 1/1 36 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Conaway 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 44.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
63 43.3 1
Q. Conaway 9 44.8 1 69
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 35 0:52 4 -16 Punt
12:08 ARKST 38 1:40 5 36 Downs
8:30 ARKST 23 3:38 12 47 FG Miss
2:33 ARKST 39 0:48 4 14 INT
0:27 ARKST 45 0:08 8 23 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 ARKST 21 1:12 3 3 Punt
5:15 NEVADA 35 2:02 8 75 TD
1:44 ARKST 6 1:33 5 86 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 ARKST 22 5:17 15 74 Downs
7:10 NEVADA 39 2:02 6 -56 INT
3:04 ARKST 48 1:26 5 12 Punt
0:55 NEVADA 34 0:35 3 -65 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 ARKST 38 1:11 3 1 Punt
9:45 ARKST 22 1:35 4 20 Punt
4:18 ARKST 24 0:21 3 1 Punt
1:06 NEVADA 35 1:03 9 56 FG
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
NEVADA 25 5 18 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:01 NEVADA 19 1:16 3 2 Punt
9:53 NEVADA 26 1:18 3 4 Punt
4:47 NEVADA 30 1:40 9 33 Downs
1:23 NEVADA 20 0:50 3 0 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 NEVADA 32 0:48 3 9 Punt
10:24 NEVADA 38 4:26 10 43 FG
3:08 ARKST 35 1:13 4 0 Punt
0:07 NEVADA 20 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 ARKST 35 0:00 5 2 Punt
7:50 NEVADA 5 0:09 2 56 INT
4:33 NEVADA 5 1:24 4 13 Punt
1:34 NEVADA 2 0:10 2 64 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 1 1:19 4 12 Punt
12:20 NEVADA 20 2:18 6 27 Punt
7:45 NEVADA 23 2:47 7 53 Downs
3:52 NEVADA 26 2:37 10 74 TD
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
ARKST 25 5 25 End of Quarter
