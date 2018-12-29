|
|
|ARKST
|NEVADA
Nevada beats Arkansas State 16-13 in OT at Arizona Bowl
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Reagan Roberson bulldozed through one tackler and dove into the end zone on an 11-yard catch-and-run in overtime, lifting Nevada over Arkansas State 16-13 in the Arizona Bowl on Saturday.
''This is right up there at the top as far as guys fighting and believing in each other,'' Nevada coach Jay Norvell said.
Nevada (8-5) labored against Arkansas State's defensive front all game before coming to life late, going up 10-7 on Devonte Lee's 1-yard touchdown run with 1:06 left.
Arkansas State (8-5) racked up 499 yards, but was 1 for 5 in the red zone with two turnovers before marching quickly down the field at the end of regulation. Blake Grupe, who had one field goal blocked and badly missed on another, drilled a 32-yarder to tie it on the final play.
Grupe opened overtime with a 24-yard field goal, but Roberson bulled his way into the end zone to send the Wolf Pack rushing onto the field.
''We've been working that play I don't know how long,'' Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi said. ''I gave him a chance and he made a great play for me, broke a tackle and dove into the end zone for the winner.''
Gangi had 200 yards and a touchdown on 18-of-34 passing with two interceptions.
Arkansas State's Justice Hansen threw for 275 yards, but also had three interceptions - two in the end zone - after throwing six during the regular season. Warren Wand ran for 140 yards for the Red Wolves.
''Honestly, I feel like I let them down,'' Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson said. ''My job as the head coach and offensive coordinator is to put points on the board and we just left too many.''
Nevada and Arkansas State came to the desert known for their prolific quarterbacks and high-scoring ways. Neither showed up in a stuck-in-the-mud first half.
Both quarterbacks airmailed receivers multiple times, including one by Hansen that was intercepted at the Wolf Pack 20.
Gangi opened 1 for 6 and hit a few passes after that, setting up Ramiz Ahmed's 36-yard field goal. Nevada had 72 total yards at halftime, yet only trailed 7-3.
Hansen was a bit more effective despite the pick, setting up the Red Wolves for three scoring chances. They converted one: Marcel Murray's 2-yard TD run.
The earlier field goal fiascos seemed to have an impact on play calling the opening drive the second half. Instead of attempting a field at fourth-and-goal from the 4, the Red Wolves tried a trick play. The Wolf Pack sniffed it out and stuffed offensive lineman Lanard Bonner after he caught a back pass from Hansen.
Arkansas State again had the ball inside Nevada's 10 the next series after an interception, but the Wolf Pack intercepted a tipped pass in the end zone.
Next two series, same thing: Arkansas State interception, Nevada interception in the end zone.
''Obviously, a rough day for us,'' Anderson said.
BIG PICTURE
Nevada's offense came to life at just the right time to avoid ending the season with a loss to rival UNLV and a disappointing bowl performance.
Arkansas State will lament its lost offensive opportunities all offseason.
UP NEXT
Arkansas State: Hansen is a senior, so the Red Wolves will need a new QB next season. They also have 14 players on their two-deep roster who are seniors.
Nevada: The Wolf Pack also will be searching for a new QB with Gangi in his final year of eligibility. They also have 14 seniors on the two-deep roster, most of their skill players on offense should be back.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|15
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|13
|7
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-17
|3-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|483
|265
|Total Plays
|93
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|3.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|224
|85
|Rush Attempts
|47
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|2.1
|Net Yards Passing
|259
|180
|Comp. - Att.
|26-46
|18-34
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|5.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-16
|3-20
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|6-51
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.8
|9-44.8
|Return Yards
|14
|6
|Punts - Returns
|3-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|3-6
|Kicking
|3/5
|2/2
|Extra Points
|1/1
|1/1
|Field Goals
|2/4
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|259
|PASS YDS
|180
|
|
|224
|RUSH YDS
|85
|
|
|483
|TOTAL YDS
|265
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hansen 15 QB
|J. Hansen
|26/46
|275
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Wand 6 RB
|W. Wand
|16
|140
|0
|38
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|17
|67
|1
|23
|
J. Hansen 15 QB
|J. Hansen
|12
|15
|0
|10
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
La. Bonner 70 OL
|La. Bonner
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Bayless 7 WR
|O. Bayless
|7
|129
|0
|36
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|8
|66
|0
|43
|
J. McInnis 18 WR
|J. McInnis
|5
|54
|0
|18
|
W. Wand 6 RB
|W. Wand
|5
|23
|0
|12
|
J. Adams, Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams, Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Edwards 5 S
|K. Edwards
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Brown 17 WR
|D. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Chambers 32 LB
|T. Chambers
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 34 S
|D. Jackson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|
F. Merrill 92 DL
|F. Merrill
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clifton 10 DB
|J. Clifton
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler 31 DE
|J. Chandler
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Gibson 5 S
|J. Gibson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bonner 22 LB
|C. Bonner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Emory 39 DE
|D. Emory
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
K. Thurmon 15 DL
|K. Thurmon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bean 30 LB
|D. Bean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Byner 28 CB
|B. Byner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 24 CB
|J. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carbonell 87 DL
|J. Carbonell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wescott 37 S
|L. Wescott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fletcher 14 S
|A. Fletcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 50 DE
|W. Bradley-King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 98 DE
|J. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jacobs 1 CB
|J. Jacobs
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 25 K
|B. Grupe
|2/4
|32
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Grace 41 P
|C. Grace
|6
|43.8
|2
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wand 6 RB
|W. Wand
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wand 6 RB
|W. Wand
|2
|0.5
|1
|0
|
B. Edmonds 3 DB
|B. Edmonds
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Gangi 6 QB
|T. Gangi
|18/34
|200
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|22
|56
|0
|11
|
K. Moore 23 RB
|K. Moore
|7
|20
|0
|7
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|3
|16
|1
|15
|
J. Kincaide 5 RB
|J. Kincaide
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
T. Gangi 6 QB
|T. Gangi
|6
|-3
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Putman 85 WR
|B. Putman
|4
|114
|0
|44
|
D. Christian 14 WR
|D. Christian
|3
|31
|0
|15
|
R. Roberson 31 TE
|R. Roberson
|2
|19
|1
|11
|
C. Turner 19 WR
|C. Turner
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Fossum 3 WR
|K. Fossum
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
T. Carter-Wells 49 TE
|T. Carter-Wells
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
B. O'Leary-Orange 17 WR
|B. O'Leary-Orange
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Kincaide 5 RB
|J. Kincaide
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Lappin 33 TE
|C. Lappin
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Sewell 7 LB
|G. Sewell
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brent 9 DB
|J. Brent
|7-0
|0.0
|2
|
J. Dotson 23 DB
|J. Dotson
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Reed 90 LB
|M. Reed
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Broady 16 LB
|M. Broady
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Rufus 2 DB
|A. Rufus
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baber 5 DB
|D. Baber
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rush 99 DT
|K. Rush
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDade 78 DT
|J. McDade
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 51 DL
|D. Peterson
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Weber 24 LB
|L. Weber
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Brown 25 DB
|D. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 20 DB
|T. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hammond 98 DE
|S. Hammond
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Meder 92 DE
|K. Meder
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 28 DB
|A. Arnold
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Green 54 DT
|C. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robins 3 DB
|B. Robins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Ahmed 26 K
|R. Ahmed
|1/1
|36
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Q. Conaway 35 P
|Q. Conaway
|9
|44.8
|1
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
