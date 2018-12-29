|
|
|SC
|UVA
Perkins, Zaccheaus lead Virginia over South Carolina 28-0
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Bryce Perkins threw three touchdown passes to Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia's defense dominated and the Cavaliers beat South Carolina 28-0 in the Belk Bowl on Saturday for their first bowl win since 2005.
Perkins completed 22 of 31 passes for 208 yards and ran for 81 yards as the Cavaliers (8-5) ended the ACC's longest bowl drought. Zaccheaus, named the game's Most Outstanding Player, had 12 catches for 100 yards. Jordan Ellis ran for 106 yards and a touchdown, helping Virginia hold the ball for more than 42 minutes.
The Gamecocks were shut out for the first time since 2006, when they lost 18-0 to Georgia.
The Cavaliers' 14th-ranked pass defense put the clamps on a hot South Carolina offense that had averaged 38.2 points per game over the past five games. Jake Bentley had thrown for 16 touchdowns during that span, including a 510-yard, five-TD performance against No. 2 Clemson, but struggled without wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who elected to bypass the bowl game to begin preparing for the NFL draft.
Bentley was limited to 218 yards on 17-of-39 passing and was intercepted twice. South Carolina was 2 of 13 on third down conversions and 2 of 5 on fourth downs.
The Cavaliers controlled the ball for more than 20 minutes of the first half and built a 14-0 lead at halftime. Perkins found Zaccheaus on a fourth-and-2 in the back of the end zone for a 6-yard score, and Jordan Ellis added a 9-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0.
Perkins found Zaccheaus twice in the second half for TDs of 10 and 12 yards
THE TAKEAWAY
South Carolina: The first game of the post-Samuel era did not go well. That could be a troubling sign for next season for the Gamecocks, who had come into the game as five-point favorites.
Virginia: Bronco Mendenhall's defense limited what the Gamecocks could muster on offense with a series of blitzes and strong coverage in the secondary.
UP NEXT
South Carolina: The Gamecocks return to this stadium on Aug. 31, 2019 to face border state rival North Carolina in a neutral site game.
Virginia: Has a bright future next year with Perkins returning at quarterback. The Cavaliers are back in action on Sept. 7, 2019 when they host William & Mary.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|28
|Rushing
|2
|14
|Passing
|10
|13
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|11-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-5
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|248
|408
|Total Plays
|59
|79
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|43
|205
|Rush Attempts
|19
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|205
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|17-40
|22-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|6.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-13
|2-5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.2
|4-38.3
|Return Yards
|62
|91
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-31
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-62
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-60
|Kicking
|0/1
|4/5
|Extra Points
|0/0
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|205
|PASS YDS
|203
|
|
|43
|RUSH YDS
|205
|
|
|248
|TOTAL YDS
|408
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley 19 QB
|J. Bentley
|17/40
|218
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|6
|21
|0
|7
|
M. Denson 34 RB
|M. Denson
|3
|15
|0
|15
|
T. Williams 27 RB
|T. Williams
|4
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Bentley 19 QB
|J. Bentley
|6
|-2
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|6
|76
|0
|37
|
K. Crosby 3 TE
|K. Crosby
|3
|48
|0
|31
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
|B. Edwards
|3
|37
|0
|24
|
M. Denson 34 RB
|M. Denson
|2
|35
|0
|23
|
C. Dawkins 83 WR
|C. Dawkins
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. August 40 TE
|J. August
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Pollard 87 TE
|K. Pollard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Brunson 6 LB
|T. Brunson
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
|I. Mukuamu
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Staley 30 LB
|D. Staley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roderick 10 DB
|R. Roderick
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 95 DL
|K. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sandidge 90 DL
|R. Sandidge
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Horn 7 DB
|J. Horn
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|
S. Blackshear 91 DL
|S. Blackshear
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Belk 96 DL
|J. Belk
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Allen-Williams 4 LB
|B. Allen-Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gipson 36 DB
|J. Gipson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 99 DL
|J. Ellis
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Eason-Riddle 45 LB
|S. Eason-Riddle
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 19 DL
|B. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Duncan 61 DL
|J. Duncan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Montac 22 DB
|S. Montac
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 52 DL
|K. Enagbare
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 53 LB
|E. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fenton 16 DB
|R. Fenton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dickerson 26 DB
|J. Dickerson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 94 DL
|M. Webb
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Gentry 50 DL
|G. Gentry
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 20 P
|J. Charlton
|5
|45.2
|0
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|1
|62.0
|62
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|22/31
|208
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ellis 1 RB
|J. Ellis
|26
|106
|1
|9
|
B. Perkins 3 QB
|B. Perkins
|15
|81
|0
|19
|
P. Kier 6 RB
|P. Kier
|5
|12
|0
|5
|
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
|O. Zaccheaus
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Kelly 27 WR
|T. Kelly
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
|O. Zaccheaus
|12
|100
|3
|13
|
H. Dubois 8 WR
|H. Dubois
|5
|57
|0
|19
|
B. Hogg 18 WR
|B. Hogg
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
E. Butts 46 TE
|E. Butts
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Sharp 31 RB
|C. Sharp
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Reed 2 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Ellis 1 RB
|J. Ellis
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Kemp 80 RB
|B. Kemp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Thornhill 21 S
|J. Thornhill
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Mack 37 LB
|J. Mack
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
R. Snyder 22 LB
|R. Snyder
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blount 29 S
|J. Blount
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Nelson 28 S
|B. Nelson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Zandier 33 LB
|Z. Zandier
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hall 34 CB
|B. Hall
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 5 CB
|T. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Redmond 76 NT
|J. Redmond
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Christ 50 DE
|T. Christ
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hanback 58 DT
|E. Hanback
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Peace 13 LB
|C. Peace
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Coleman 47 P
|L. Coleman
|4
|38.3
|2
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kemp 80 RB
|B. Kemp
|3
|10.3
|11
|0
-
3ND
2CLEM
3
9
2nd 10:05 ESPN
-
TULANE
LALAF
41
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
NTEXAS
52
13
Final ESPN
-
ARIZST
21FRESNO
20
31
Final ABC
-
GAS
EMICH
23
21
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
APLST
13
45
Final ESPN
-
UAB
NILL
37
13
Final ESPN
-
SDGST
OHIO
0
27
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
SFLA
38
20
Final ESPN
-
FIU
TOLEDO
35
32
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
BYU
18
49
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
WAKE
34
37
Final ESPN
-
HOU
ARMY
14
70
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
TROY
32
42
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
HAWAII
31
14
Final ESPN
-
MINN
GATECH
34
10
Final ESPN
-
CAL
TCU
7
10
Final/OT ESPN
-
TEMPLE
DUKE
27
56
Final ESPN
-
MIAMI
WISC
3
35
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
VANDY
45
38
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
AUBURN
14
63
Final ESPN
-
16WVU
20CUSE
18
34
Final ESPN
-
24IOWAST
13WASHST
26
28
Final ESPN
-
10FLA
7MICH
41
15
Final ESPN
-
SC
UVA
0
28
Final ABC
-
ARKST
NEVADA
13
16
Final/OT CBSSN
-
4OKLA
1BAMA
0
080 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
CINCY
VATECH
0
053.5 O/U
+6
Mon 12:00pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
PITT
0
052 O/U
+4.5
Mon 2:00pm CBS
-
MICHST
OREG
0
048 O/U
-2.5
Mon 3:00pm FOX
-
23MIZZOU
OKLAST
0
074 O/U
+9
Mon 3:45pm ESPN
-
22NWEST
17UTAH
0
046 O/U
-7
Mon 7:00pm FS1
-
NCST
19TXAM
0
056 O/U
-7
Mon 7:30pm ESPN
-
18MISSST
IOWA
0
042 O/U
+7
Tue 12:00pm ESP2
-
14UK
12PSU
0
047.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 1:00pm ABC
-
11LSU
8UCF
0
056 O/U
+7.5
Tue 1:00pm ESPN
-
9WASH
6OHIOST
0
057.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 5:00pm ESPN
-
15TEXAS
5UGA
0
058 O/U
-12.5
Tue 8:45pm ESPN
-
BC
25BOISE
0
0
ESPN