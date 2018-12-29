Drive Chart
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Bryce Perkins threw three touchdown passes to Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia's defense dominated and the Cavaliers beat South Carolina 28-0 in the Belk Bowl on Saturday for their first bowl win since 2005.

Perkins completed 22 of 31 passes for 208 yards and ran for 81 yards as the Cavaliers (8-5) ended the ACC's longest bowl drought. Zaccheaus, named the game's Most Outstanding Player, had 12 catches for 100 yards. Jordan Ellis ran for 106 yards and a touchdown, helping Virginia hold the ball for more than 42 minutes.

The Gamecocks were shut out for the first time since 2006, when they lost 18-0 to Georgia.

The Cavaliers' 14th-ranked pass defense put the clamps on a hot South Carolina offense that had averaged 38.2 points per game over the past five games. Jake Bentley had thrown for 16 touchdowns during that span, including a 510-yard, five-TD performance against No. 2 Clemson, but struggled without wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who elected to bypass the bowl game to begin preparing for the NFL draft.

Bentley was limited to 218 yards on 17-of-39 passing and was intercepted twice. South Carolina was 2 of 13 on third down conversions and 2 of 5 on fourth downs.

The Cavaliers controlled the ball for more than 20 minutes of the first half and built a 14-0 lead at halftime. Perkins found Zaccheaus on a fourth-and-2 in the back of the end zone for a 6-yard score, and Jordan Ellis added a 9-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0.

Perkins found Zaccheaus twice in the second half for TDs of 10 and 12 yards

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: The first game of the post-Samuel era did not go well. That could be a troubling sign for next season for the Gamecocks, who had come into the game as five-point favorites.

Virginia: Bronco Mendenhall's defense limited what the Gamecocks could muster on offense with a series of blitzes and strong coverage in the secondary.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: The Gamecocks return to this stadium on Aug. 31, 2019 to face border state rival North Carolina in a neutral site game.

Virginia: Has a bright future next year with Perkins returning at quarterback. The Cavaliers are back in action on Sept. 7, 2019 when they host William & Mary.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:54
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 7:01
3-B.Perkins complete to 4-O.Zaccheaus. 4-O.Zaccheaus runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
64
yds
05:03
pos
0
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:14
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 7:19
3-B.Perkins complete to 4-O.Zaccheaus. 4-O.Zaccheaus runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
39
yds
4:07
pos
0
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:42
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 0:46
1-J.Ellis runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
105
yds
08:14
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:30
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 3:35
3-B.Perkins complete to 4-O.Zaccheaus. 4-O.Zaccheaus runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
77
yds
06:38
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 28
Rushing 2 14
Passing 10 13
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 2-13 11-17
4th Down Conv 2-5 1-1
Total Net Yards 248 408
Total Plays 59 79
Avg Gain 4.2 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 43 205
Rush Attempts 19 48
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 4.3
Net Yards Passing 205 203
Comp. - Att. 17-40 22-31
Yards Per Pass 5.1 6.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-13 2-5
Penalties - Yards 5-45 3-30
Touchdowns 0 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-45.2 4-38.3
Return Yards 62 91
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-31
Kickoffs - Returns 1-62 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-60
Kicking 0/1 4/5
Extra Points 0/0 4/4
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Carolina 7-6 00000
Virginia 8-5 777728
UVA +3.5, O/U 53.5
Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
 205 PASS YDS 203
43 RUSH YDS 205
248 TOTAL YDS 408
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.5% 218 0 2 78.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 3171 27 14 145.9
J. Bentley 17/40 218 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
123 654 4
R. Dowdle 6 21 0 7
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 432 2
M. Denson 3 15 0 15
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 328 4
T. Williams 4 9 0 6
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 88 2
J. Bentley 6 -2 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 673 4
S. Smith 6 76 0 37
K. Crosby 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 149 0
K. Crosby 3 48 0 31
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 846 7
B. Edwards 3 37 0 24
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 0
M. Denson 2 35 0 23
C. Dawkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 73 1
C. Dawkins 1 13 0 13
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 133 1
R. Dowdle 1 6 0 6
J. August 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 81 1
J. August 1 3 0 3
K. Pollard 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 181 2
K. Pollard 0 0 0 0
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 118 1
J. Vann 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Brunson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-3 0 0.0
T. Brunson 9-3 0.0 0
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
I. Mukuamu 5-0 0.0 0
D. Staley 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Staley 5-1 0.0 0
R. Roderick 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Roderick 4-1 0.0 0
K. Smith 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Smith 4-1 0.0 0
R. Sandidge 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Sandidge 4-1 0.0 0
J. Horn 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
J. Horn 3-3 1.0 0
S. Blackshear 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Blackshear 3-0 0.0 0
J. Belk 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Belk 3-0 0.0 0
B. Allen-Williams 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Allen-Williams 3-2 0.0 0
J. Gipson 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Gipson 3-3 0.0 0
J. Ellis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Ellis 3-1 1.0 0
S. Greene 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
S. Greene 3-1 0.0 0
S. Eason-Riddle 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Eason-Riddle 2-1 0.0 0
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Turner 2-0 0.0 0
B. Johnson 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
J. Duncan 61 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Duncan 2-2 0.0 0
S. Montac 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Montac 1-0 0.0 0
K. Enagbare 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Enagbare 1-2 0.0 0
E. Jones 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
R. Fenton 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 3 0.0
R. Fenton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dickerson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Dickerson 1-1 0.0 0
M. Webb 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Webb 1-1 0.0 0
G. Gentry 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
G. Gentry 0-4 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
13/16 45/46
P. White 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 44.8 0
J. Charlton 5 45.2 0 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 62.0 62 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 62.0 62 0
S. Smith 1 62.0 62 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71% 208 3 0 159.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 2680 25 9 147.5
B. Perkins 22/31 208 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ellis 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 106 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
215 1026 10
J. Ellis 26 106 1 9
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 81 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
212 923 9
B. Perkins 15 81 0 19
P. Kier 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 80 0
P. Kier 5 12 0 5
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 83 0
O. Zaccheaus 1 10 0 10
T. Kelly 27 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
T. Kelly 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 100 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
93 1058 9
O. Zaccheaus 12 100 3 13
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 578 5
H. Dubois 5 57 0 19
B. Hogg 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
B. Hogg 1 18 0 18
E. Butts 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 141 2
E. Butts 1 12 0 12
C. Sharp 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 2
C. Sharp 1 10 0 10
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 465 7
J. Reed 1 10 0 10
J. Ellis 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 69 0
J. Ellis 1 1 0 1
B. Kemp 80 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Kemp 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Thornhill 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 6 0.0
J. Thornhill 6-1 0.0 1
J. Mack 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
J. Mack 6-2 1.0 0
R. Snyder 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Snyder 4-0 0.0 0
J. Blount 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
J. Blount 4-0 0.0 0
B. Nelson 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
B. Nelson 3-1 0.0 0
Z. Zandier 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Zandier 2-0 0.0 0
B. Hall 34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
B. Hall 2-1 0.0 0
T. Harris 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
T. Harris 2-0 0.0 1
J. Redmond 76 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Redmond 1-0 0.0 0
T. Christ 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Christ 1-1 0.0 0
E. Hanback 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
E. Hanback 1-3 0.0 0
C. Peace 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Peace 0-1 0.5 0
M. Gahm 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Gahm 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
12/16 25/25
B. Delaney 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Coleman 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 41.8 2
L. Coleman 4 38.3 2 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Kemp 80 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 10.3 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 10.3 11 0
B. Kemp 3 10.3 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UVA 35 2:07 9 22 Downs
11:32 SC 20 0:42 3 9 Punt
3:30 UVA 35 3:04 12 37 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:24 SC 7 1:17 6 34 Punt
0:42 UVA 35 0:28 8 43 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 SC 16 1:19 3 -3 Punt
7:14 UVA 35 1:35 6 6 Punt
3:41 SC 32 1:32 7 57 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SC 46 0:28 3 33 INT
12:26 SC 20 0:14 3 0 Punt
6:54 UVA 35 1:03 7 14 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 UVA 42 1:01 4 17 Punt
10:13 UVA 23 6:38 13 77 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 UVA 28 3:49 8 28 Punt
9:00 UVA 10 8:14 15 90 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 SC 35 0:00 5 16 Punt
11:49 SC 39 4:30 9 39 TD
5:39 UVA 31 1:25 4 -3 Punt
2:02 UVA 11 1:37 5 43 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:24 SC 21 1:21 3 5 FG Miss
12:04 UVA 36 5:03 8 64 TD
5:46 UVA 17 4:46 9 34
