TCU beats Cal 10-7 in overtime of wild Cheez-It Bowl

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 27, 2018

PHOENIX (AP) TCU swapped kickers after California called a timeout at the end of regulation - and missed.

Faced with a similar decision in overtime, the Horned Frogs stuck with their original kicker.

Jonathan Song delivered on his second-chance kick, ending a strange night in the desert.

Song kicked a 27-yard field in overtime after being replaced at the end of regulation, lifting TCU to a 10-7 win in an interception-filled Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night.

`They talked me out of it,'' TCU coach Gary Patterson said. ''I obviously got a chance to tell them they were wrong on the headset. We got another chance and did it.''

TCU and Cal spent the night trading interceptions, turning the Cheez-It Bowl into the Cheez-INT Bowl by combining for nine interceptions, most in the bowl's 30-year history.

TCU's Jawuan Johnson had the final interception of the night to open overtime, nearly returning it for a pick-six.

At the end of regulation, the Horned Frogs (7-6) followed a Cal timeout by switching from Song to Cole Bunce, who hooked his 44-yard attempt wide left. TCU sent out Song again in overtime and, after another Cal timeout, opted to leave him.

The junior sent the kick straight through the uprights and the Horned Frogs rushing onto the field after a night of survival.

TCU's Sewo Olonilua ran for 194 yards and a touchdown - one of the few offensive bright spots outside of Song's kick.

''It was a rough day for sure. Ugly win,'' said TCU quarterback Grayson Muehlstein, who threw four interceptions and had 27 yards on 7-of-20 passing. ''Turned the ball over way too many times, but we managed to just hang in there and just keep fighting.''

Jaylinn Hawkins had three interceptions, breaking the Cheez-It Bowl record while earning defensive player of the game.

The Bears (7-6) just couldn't overcome their own miscues.

Cal's Chase Garbers threw three interceptions before being replaced by Chase Forrest, who threw two more - including the biggest one by Johnson in overtime.

''We just made too many mistakes during the game to win against a quality opponent like that,'' Cal second-year coach Justin Wilcox said.

Cal had the first big play after a miscommunication between Muehlstein and Jarrison Stewart led to Hawkins' first interception. Garbers scored two plays later on a 4-yard run .

Five more interceptions followed in the first half - one on a failed TCU trick play - and Cal led 7-0.

Garbers completed 12 of 19 passes, but had three interceptions so Cal's coaches opted to start Forrest in the second half.

''After the first half, you have some decisions like that that,'' Wilcox said. ''Chase Garbers made and a couple of balls he obviously would like to have back. We felt like we needed a little bit of a spark.''

TCU left Muehlstein in at quarterback despite three first-half interceptions. Hawkins picked up his third interception of the game on the opening drive and Muehlstein was briefly replaced by true freshman Justin Rogers before returning.

The Horned Frogs finally got something going in the third quarter, scoring their only touchdown on Olonilua's 2-yard run - a run initially ruled short before being overturned on review.

Neither team could get much going the rest of the half and the interceptions continued until Song sent his chance kick through the uprights.

''I'm glad that's over,'' Patterson said.

TAKEAWAY

The Horned got in their own way all night, yet found a way to close out the season with a victory.

The Bears also couldn't get out of their own way, suffering a defeat that will sting all offseason.

HIGH-LEVEL TROLLING

Buffalo Wild Wings was the bowl's sponsor from 2012-13 before it became the Cactus Bowl. Cheez-It came on as the title sponsor this year and Buffalo Wild Wings couldn't resist a little Twitter jab as the strange night wore on.

''Cal-TCU is headed to overtime, and we've never owed you a bigger apology,'' the company tweeted.

SID PENALTY

TCU was called for a sideline interference penalty on Johnson's overtime interception when sports information director Mark Cohen stepped onto the field to celebrate.

Patterson was not thrilled and couldn't resist a couple of digs.

''Jiminy Christmas,'' he said. ''Have you guys ever known that, in 150 years of a football that the SID gets a penalty?''

UP NEXT

TCU: Robinson transferred to Missouri, but the Horned Frogs hope to have Collins back and healthy next season. Top receiver Jalen Reagor also is a sophomore, so he should be back in 2019.

Cal: RB Patrick Laird and top linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk are seniors, but Garbers is a freshman and the offensive line is relatively young.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
Overtime
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal
46-J.Song 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
30
yds
pos
7
10
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:03
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:07
33-S.Olonilua runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
45
yds
04:13
pos
7
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:33
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 4:38
7-C.Garbers runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
34
yds
00:29
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 16
Rushing 6 14
Passing 8 2
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 4-14 5-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-3
Total Net Yards 242 274
Total Plays 63 80
Avg Gain 3.8 3.4
Net Yards Rushing 100 262
Rush Attempts 30 59
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 4.4
Net Yards Passing 142 12
Comp. - Att. 17-33 8-21
Yards Per Pass 4.3 0.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-22 2-16
Penalties - Yards 3-20 3-30
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 5 4
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 5 4
Punts - Avg 9-38.9 6-44.7
Return Yards 36 245
Punts - Returns 2-0 3-70
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-28
Int. - Returns 4-36 5-147
Kicking 1/2 2/3
Extra Points 1/1 1/1
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234 OTT
California 7-6 700007
TCU 7-6 0070310
TCU -1.5, O/U 38.5
Chase Field Phoenix, AZ
 142 PASS YDS 12
100 RUSH YDS 262
242 TOTAL YDS 274
California
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 93 0 3 72.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.2% 1506 14 10 119.9
C. Garbers 12/19 93 0 3
C. Forrest 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.7% 71 0 2 49.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.7% 71 0 2 49.7
C. Forrest 5/14 71 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 57 0
C. Brown Jr. 14 57 0 0
P. Laird 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
223 961 5
P. Laird 7 29 0 7
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 23 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 421 2
C. Garbers 7 23 1 17
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 12 0
Je. Hawkins 1 -1 0 -1
C. Forrest 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
C. Forrest 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Noa 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 369 2
K. Noa 2 43 0 30
M. Ways 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 383 1
M. Ways 3 37 0 22
J. Duncan 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 267 4
J. Duncan 1 33 0 33
N. Remigio 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 62 0
N. Remigio 5 21 0 8
M. Castles 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
M. Castles 1 15 0 15
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
C. Brown Jr. 3 14 0 0
I. Bunting 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 195 0
I. Bunting 1 4 0 4
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 177 1
Je. Hawkins 0 0 0 0
M. McMorris 99 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 34 2
M. McMorris 0 0 0 0
P. Laird 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 288 4
P. Laird 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Kunaszyk 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 1 0.0
J. Kunaszyk 12-2 0.0 1
E. Weaver 89 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-3 2 0.0
E. Weaver 11-3 0.0 0
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 3 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 6 0.0
Ja. Hawkins 6-0 0.0 3
C. Palmer 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Palmer 6-0 0.0 0
L. Bequette 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
L. Bequette 5-1 0.0 0
T. Paul 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Paul 5-1 0.0 0
A. Funches 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Funches 4-0 0.0 0
E. Rambo 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
E. Rambo 3-0 1.0 0
A. Davis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 4 0.0
A. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
C. Bynum 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 2 0.0
C. Bynum 2-2 0.0 0
Z. Johnson 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
Z. Johnson 2-0 1.0 0
T. Beck 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
T. Beck 2-0 0.0 0
E. Hicks 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
E. Hicks 1-0 0.0 0
C. Udeogu 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Udeogu 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Tartabull 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Tartabull 1-0 0.0 0
S. Fuimaono 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Fuimaono 1-0 0.0 0
L. Toailoa 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Toailoa 1-1 0.0 0
R. Becker 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Becker 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Thomas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
12/17 32/32
G. Thomas 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Coutts 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 38.9 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
72 41.5 5
S. Coutts 9 38.9 5 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Remigio 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 6.4 0 0
N. Remigio 2 0.0 0 0
TCU
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Muehlstein 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35% 27 0 4 6.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 355 3 4 105.9
G. Muehlstein 7/20 27 0 4
J. Rogers 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 108.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 108.4
J. Rogers 1/1 1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
32 194 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
135 635 2
S. Olonilua 32 194 1 33
E. Demercado 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 224 0
E. Demercado 13 51 0 17
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 170 2
J. Reagor 3 9 0 4
G. Muehlstein 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 71 0
G. Muehlstein 9 8 0 7
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -3 0
T. Barber 1 4 0 4
J. Rogers 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Rogers 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Austin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 149 0
J. Austin 1 15 0 15
J. Stewart 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 186 0
J. Stewart 1 4 0 4
N. Meeking 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 39 0
N. Meeking 2 4 0 4
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 303 2
T. Barber 2 3 0 5
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 104 2
D. Davis 1 1 0 1
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 86 0
S. Olonilua 1 1 0 1
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
72 1061 9
J. Reagor 0 0 0 0
K. Reed 4 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Reed 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Banogu 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
B. Banogu 5-0 1.0 0
R. Issahaku 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
R. Issahaku 5-1 0.0 0
A. Evans 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
A. Evans 5-0 1.0 0
V. Scott 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
V. Scott 5-1 0.0 1
J. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
J. Johnson 4-1 0.0 1
L. Collier 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
L. Collier 4-0 1.0 0
N. Small 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
N. Small 4-1 0.0 1
J. Gladney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
J. Gladney 3-0 0.0 1
T. Summers 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
T. Summers 2-1 1.0 0
C. Bethley 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Bethley 2-0 1.0 0
G. Ellis III 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Ellis III 1-0 0.0 0
M. Wilson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Moehrig-Woodard 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Moehrig-Woodard 1-0 0.0 0
T. Cooper 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Cooper 1-1 0.0 0
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Reagor 0-1 0.0 0
J. Lewis 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Lewis 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/12 25/26
J. Song 1/1 27 1/1 4
C. Bunce 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
4/9 12/12
C. Bunce 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Nunez 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 39.5 3
A. Nunez 6 44.7 3 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 30.3 28 0
J. Reagor 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.3 58 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 12.1 58 0
J. Reagor 3 23.3 58 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TCU 35 3:24 9 32 Punt
8:53 CAL 22 2:56 6 18 Punt
5:07 TCU 34 0:29 2 34 TD
3:36 CAL 26 0:54 4 12 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TCU 17 0:14 2 -38 INT
13:20 CAL 49 1:25 3 5 Punt
7:55 CAL 29 3:22 7 2 Punt
0:43 CAL 40 0:23 3 11 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 CAL 32 2:29 6 27 Punt
7:13 CAL 3 2:48 6 41 Punt
0:03 TCU 35 0:00 4 -10 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:16 CAL 10 1:24 3 6 Punt
7:49 CAL 11 1:34 5 48 INT
3:38 CAL 33 1:10 4 27 Punt
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
TCU 25 3 0 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 TCU 5 2:35 6 15 Punt
5:50 TCU 17 0:09 2 49 INT
4:33 CAL 35 0:51 4 -7 Punt
2:24 TCU 38 1:59 6 45 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 TCU 45 0:14 2 4 INT
11:48 TCU 15 3:43 6 12 Punt
4:33 TCU 20 3:25 8 20 Downs
0:20 CAL 42 0:00 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 CAL 35 0:00 7 12 INT
10:32 TCU 10 3:03 6 44 Punt
4:20 CAL 33 4:13 9 33 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:23 TCU 40 3:00 5 13 Punt
9:46 TCU 40 1:28 3 -1 Punt
5:59 CAL 41 1:33 4 8 Downs
2:23 TCU 10 1:54 7 63 FG Miss
OT POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
CAL 25 10 15 FG
