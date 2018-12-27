|
|
|CAL
|TCU
TCU beats Cal 10-7 in overtime of wild Cheez-It Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) TCU swapped kickers after California called a timeout at the end of regulation - and missed.
Faced with a similar decision in overtime, the Horned Frogs stuck with their original kicker.
Jonathan Song delivered on his second-chance kick, ending a strange night in the desert.
Song kicked a 27-yard field in overtime after being replaced at the end of regulation, lifting TCU to a 10-7 win in an interception-filled Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night.
`They talked me out of it,'' TCU coach Gary Patterson said. ''I obviously got a chance to tell them they were wrong on the headset. We got another chance and did it.''
TCU and Cal spent the night trading interceptions, turning the Cheez-It Bowl into the Cheez-INT Bowl by combining for nine interceptions, most in the bowl's 30-year history.
TCU's Jawuan Johnson had the final interception of the night to open overtime, nearly returning it for a pick-six.
At the end of regulation, the Horned Frogs (7-6) followed a Cal timeout by switching from Song to Cole Bunce, who hooked his 44-yard attempt wide left. TCU sent out Song again in overtime and, after another Cal timeout, opted to leave him.
The junior sent the kick straight through the uprights and the Horned Frogs rushing onto the field after a night of survival.
TCU's Sewo Olonilua ran for 194 yards and a touchdown - one of the few offensive bright spots outside of Song's kick.
''It was a rough day for sure. Ugly win,'' said TCU quarterback Grayson Muehlstein, who threw four interceptions and had 27 yards on 7-of-20 passing. ''Turned the ball over way too many times, but we managed to just hang in there and just keep fighting.''
Jaylinn Hawkins had three interceptions, breaking the Cheez-It Bowl record while earning defensive player of the game.
The Bears (7-6) just couldn't overcome their own miscues.
Cal's Chase Garbers threw three interceptions before being replaced by Chase Forrest, who threw two more - including the biggest one by Johnson in overtime.
''We just made too many mistakes during the game to win against a quality opponent like that,'' Cal second-year coach Justin Wilcox said.
Cal had the first big play after a miscommunication between Muehlstein and Jarrison Stewart led to Hawkins' first interception. Garbers scored two plays later on a 4-yard run .
Five more interceptions followed in the first half - one on a failed TCU trick play - and Cal led 7-0.
Garbers completed 12 of 19 passes, but had three interceptions so Cal's coaches opted to start Forrest in the second half.
''After the first half, you have some decisions like that that,'' Wilcox said. ''Chase Garbers made and a couple of balls he obviously would like to have back. We felt like we needed a little bit of a spark.''
TCU left Muehlstein in at quarterback despite three first-half interceptions. Hawkins picked up his third interception of the game on the opening drive and Muehlstein was briefly replaced by true freshman Justin Rogers before returning.
The Horned Frogs finally got something going in the third quarter, scoring their only touchdown on Olonilua's 2-yard run - a run initially ruled short before being overturned on review.
Neither team could get much going the rest of the half and the interceptions continued until Song sent his chance kick through the uprights.
''I'm glad that's over,'' Patterson said.
TAKEAWAY
The Horned got in their own way all night, yet found a way to close out the season with a victory.
The Bears also couldn't get out of their own way, suffering a defeat that will sting all offseason.
HIGH-LEVEL TROLLING
Buffalo Wild Wings was the bowl's sponsor from 2012-13 before it became the Cactus Bowl. Cheez-It came on as the title sponsor this year and Buffalo Wild Wings couldn't resist a little Twitter jab as the strange night wore on.
''Cal-TCU is headed to overtime, and we've never owed you a bigger apology,'' the company tweeted.
SID PENALTY
TCU was called for a sideline interference penalty on Johnson's overtime interception when sports information director Mark Cohen stepped onto the field to celebrate.
Patterson was not thrilled and couldn't resist a couple of digs.
''Jiminy Christmas,'' he said. ''Have you guys ever known that, in 150 years of a football that the SID gets a penalty?''
UP NEXT
TCU: Robinson transferred to Missouri, but the Horned Frogs hope to have Collins back and healthy next season. Top receiver Jalen Reagor also is a sophomore, so he should be back in 2019.
Cal: RB Patrick Laird and top linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk are seniors, but Garbers is a freshman and the offensive line is relatively young.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|16
|Rushing
|6
|14
|Passing
|8
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|242
|274
|Total Plays
|63
|80
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|100
|262
|Rush Attempts
|30
|59
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.4
|Net Yards Passing
|142
|12
|Comp. - Att.
|17-33
|8-21
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|0.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-22
|2-16
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|5
|4
|Punts - Avg
|9-38.9
|6-44.7
|Return Yards
|36
|245
|Punts - Returns
|2-0
|3-70
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-28
|Int. - Returns
|4-36
|5-147
|Kicking
|1/2
|2/3
|Extra Points
|1/1
|1/1
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|142
|PASS YDS
|12
|
|
|100
|RUSH YDS
|262
|
|
|242
|TOTAL YDS
|274
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|12/19
|93
|0
|3
|
C. Forrest 14 QB
|C. Forrest
|5/14
|71
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|14
|57
|0
|0
|
P. Laird 28 RB
|P. Laird
|7
|29
|0
|7
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|7
|23
|1
|17
|
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
|Je. Hawkins
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
C. Forrest 14 QB
|C. Forrest
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Noa 9 WR
|K. Noa
|2
|43
|0
|30
|
M. Ways 18 WR
|M. Ways
|3
|37
|0
|22
|
J. Duncan 2 WR
|J. Duncan
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
N. Remigio 25 WR
|N. Remigio
|5
|21
|0
|8
|
M. Castles 82 TE
|M. Castles
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
|C. Brown Jr.
|3
|14
|0
|0
|
I. Bunting 83 TE
|I. Bunting
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
|Je. Hawkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. McMorris 99 FB
|M. McMorris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Laird 28 RB
|P. Laird
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Kunaszyk 59 LB
|J. Kunaszyk
|12-2
|0.0
|1
|
E. Weaver 89 LB
|E. Weaver
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
|Ja. Hawkins
|6-0
|0.0
|3
|
C. Palmer 98 NT
|C. Palmer
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bequette 93 DE
|L. Bequette
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Paul 96 DE
|T. Paul
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Funches 36 LB
|A. Funches
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rambo 21 LB
|E. Rambo
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Davis 27 S
|A. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 CB
|C. Bynum
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Johnson 44 DE
|Z. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Beck 22 CB
|T. Beck
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks 3 CB
|E. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Udeogu 91 DE
|C. Udeogu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Tartabull 28 S
|Q. Tartabull
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fuimaono 99 NT
|S. Fuimaono
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Toailoa 55 DE
|L. Toailoa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Becker 90 DE
|R. Becker
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Thomas 39 K
|G. Thomas
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Coutts 37 P
|S. Coutts
|9
|38.9
|5
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Remigio 25 WR
|N. Remigio
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Muehlstein 17 QB
|G. Muehlstein
|7/20
|27
|0
|4
|
J. Rogers 13 QB
|J. Rogers
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|32
|194
|1
|33
|
E. Demercado 21 RB
|E. Demercado
|13
|51
|0
|17
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
G. Muehlstein 17 QB
|G. Muehlstein
|9
|8
|0
|7
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Rogers 13 QB
|J. Rogers
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Austin 2 WR
|J. Austin
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Stewart 22 WR
|J. Stewart
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
N. Meeking 19 WR
|N. Meeking
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|2
|3
|0
|5
|
D. Davis 12 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Olonilua 33 RB
|S. Olonilua
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Reed 4 CB
|K. Reed
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Banogu 15 DE
|B. Banogu
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Issahaku 31 S
|R. Issahaku
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Evans 7 LB
|A. Evans
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Scott 26 S
|V. Scott
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Johnson 1 LB
|J. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Collier 91 DE
|L. Collier
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Small 2 S
|N. Small
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Gladney 12 CB
|J. Gladney
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Summers 42 LB
|T. Summers
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bethley 94 DT
|C. Bethley
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Ellis III 93 DT
|G. Ellis III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 11 LB
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moehrig-Woodard 17 S
|T. Moehrig-Woodard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DT
|T. Cooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 24 CB
|J. Lewis
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Nunez 29 P
|A. Nunez
|6
|44.7
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 1 WR
|J. Reagor
|3
|23.3
|58
|0
-
TULANE
LALAF
41
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
NTEXAS
52
13
Final ESPN
-
ARIZST
21FRESNO
20
31
Final ABC
-
GAS
EMICH
23
21
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
APLST
13
45
Final ESPN
-
UAB
NILL
37
13
Final ESPN
-
SDGST
OHIO
0
27
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
SFLA
38
20
Final ESPN
-
FIU
TOLEDO
35
32
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
BYU
18
49
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
WAKE
34
37
Final ESPN
-
HOU
ARMY
14
70
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
TROY
32
42
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
HAWAII
31
14
Final ESPN
-
MINN
GATECH
34
10
Final ESPN
-
CAL
TCU
7
10
Final/OT ESPN
-
TEMPLE
DUKE
0
053.5 O/U
+3.5
Thu 1:30pm ESPN
-
MIAMI
WISC
0
046.5 O/U
+2.5
Thu 5:15pm ESPN
-
BAYLOR
VANDY
0
055.5 O/U
-4.0
Thu 9:00pm ESPN
-
PURDUE
AUBURN
0
055 O/U
-3.5
Fri 1:30pm ESPN
-
16WVU
20CUSE
0
066.5 O/U
-1.5
Fri 5:15pm ESPN
-
24IOWAST
13WASHST
0
057 O/U
-3
Fri 9:00pm ESPN
-
SC
UVA
0
053.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
10FLA
7MICH
0
050.5 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
ARKST
NEVADA
0
056 O/U
+1.5
Sat 1:15pm CBSSN
-
3ND
2CLEM
0
055.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
4OKLA
1BAMA
0
077 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
CINCY
VATECH
0
053.5 O/U
+5.5
Mon 12:00pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
PITT
0
052 O/U
+5.5
Mon 2:00pm CBS
-
MICHST
OREG
0
048 O/U
-2.5
Mon 3:00pm FOX
-
23MIZZOU
OKLAST
0
074.5 O/U
+8
Mon 3:45pm ESPN
-
22NWEST
17UTAH
0
046 O/U
-7
Mon 7:00pm FS1
-
NCST
19TXAM
0
058.5 O/U
-7
Mon 7:30pm ESPN
-
18MISSST
IOWA
0
043.5 O/U
+7
Tue 12:00pm ESP2
-
14UK
12PSU
0
047.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 1:00pm ABC
-
11LSU
8UCF
0
055.5 O/U
+7.5
Tue 1:00pm ESPN
-
9WASH
6OHIOST
0
057.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 5:00pm ESPN
-
15TEXAS
5UGA
0
058 O/U
-13
Tue 8:45pm ESPN
-
BC
25BOISE
0
0
ESPN