Herbert sparks Oregon past Michigan State 7-6 in Redbox Bowl

  • Dec 31, 2018

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Justin Herbert did just enough to keep his streak intact for consecutive games with a touchdown pass. Make it an impressive 28 and counting for Oregon's quarterback, the longest active streak in the nation among FBS schools.

That it turned out to be the Ducks lone score in their 7-6 win over Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl only emphasized why coach Mario Cristobal was smiling after Herbert's decision earlier this month to bypass the NFL draft.

Herbert shook off a sluggish day and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Mitchell in the fourth quarter, and Oregon held on after Michigan State botched a field goal attempt for a 7-6 victory in the Redbox Bowl on Monday.

''We felt like it was going to be that kind of game just watching them on defense,'' Cristobal said. ''We kept battling and battling. You take a victory whether it be one point, two points or 50 points. These guys found a way to get it done.''

Herbert passed for 166 yards and extended his streak on a day when the Ducks' offense mostly sputtered.

''We kind of just shot ourselves in the foot the first few drives, and guys kind of settled down and making plays,'' Herbert said.

Oregon (9-4) crossed midfield only three times and couldn't get into the end zone until Herbert found Mitchell in the right front of the end zone for the deciding score. The Ducks' defense held up from there but got some help from Michigan State's special teams.

The Spartans were lined up for a 50-yard field goal attempt when quarterback Brian Lewerke, who doubles as the holder, bobbled the snap, then attempted to run before hurriedly throwing an incompletion near the sideline.

''It's one that I have to come up with,'' Lewerke said. ''The ball kind of hit my hand on top of the ball. I tried to make something happen. That's what happens.''

After Michigan State's defense forced a three-and-out on the following possession, the Spartans took over at their own 42, but Lewerke's long pass on 4th-and-12 was knocked down by Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham.

Lewerke completed 22 of 40 passes for 172 yards with one interception. It's the third time in four games that Michigan State (7-6) has failed to score a touchdown.

Running back LJ Scott ran for 84 yards on 24 carries, ending his injury-riddled season with the Spartans on a high note after being limited to five games. The senior running back declined to redshirt this year and declared for the NFL draft in early December.

Matt Goghlin kicked a pair of 34-yard field goals but he also missed one from 50.

''We never got that bust-out play,'' Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said. ''You're not going to win many games scoring six points.''

It was Oregon's first bowl victory since beating Florida State in the 2015 Rose Bowl.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: The Spartans had more than enough on defense but as has been the case all season, the offense simply couldn't hold up its end of the bargain. Lewerke tried to get the passing game going and took several deep shots, but it was his scrambling that was most effective. The memory of the mistake on the field goal try in the fourth quarter will linger, but the Spartans' inability to get a sustained attack on offense was what ultimately did in Dantonio's team.

Oregon: Getting Cristobal a bowl win in his first season was big and should be a nice lift for the Ducks program. That they won when their offense was held to 25 points below its scoring average is also big. The victory is Oregon's third straight, which should build some momentum heading into the offseason.

DON'T GO HOME WITHOUT IT

Cristobal was forced to stop celebrating his team's win over Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl when he noticed that his left hand was bare.

That started a frantic search that ultimately was unsuccessful - almost.

''This is embarrassing,'' Cristobal said with a smile. ''I thought I lost my wedding ring. It was in the locker room the whole time.''

MITCHELL'S RECORD

Mitchell got off to a slow start before breaking out in the second half and finished with six catches for 70 yards. That was enough to set Oregon single-season record with 1,184 receiving yards. Josh Huff set the previous record of 1,140 yards in 2013.

''It was a goal of mine once it was brought to my attention,'' Mitchell said. ''But I don't really think about it like that. I enjoyed the win more than anything.''

WILLEKES BREAKS LEG

Michigan State played most of the second half without defensive end Kenny Willekes, who suffered a broken left fibula in the third quarter. Willekes led the Spartans with 8 1/2 sacks this season.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: The Spartans will have to find someone to take over for Scott, who went into the day 10th in school history for rushing yards. The good news is that a majority of the starters on both sides are returning, including Lewerke. Michigan State begins 2019 with a home game against Tulsa on Aug. 31.

Oregon: In addition to Herbert, nearly the entire defense is coming back next season as well, so the foundation is set for the Ducks, who open next season at Auburn on Aug. 31.

More AP college football:�https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball�and�https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

4th Quarter
Point After TD 11:19
96-A.Stack extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
7
Touchdown 11:24
10-J.Herbert complete to 13-D.Mitchell. 13-D.Mitchell runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
77
yds
01:48
pos
6
6
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 1:25
4-M.Coghlin 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
31
yds
03:29
pos
6
0
Field Goal 10:05
4-M.Coghlin 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
49
yds
00:00
pos
3
0
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
1st Downs 19 11
Rushing 10 2
Passing 9 8
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 8-22 2-14
4th Down Conv 0-3 0-1
Total Net Yards 314 190
Total Plays 86 60
Avg Gain 3.7 3.2
Net Yards Rushing 159 37
Rush Attempts 46 27
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 1.4
Net Yards Passing 155 153
Comp. - Att. 22-40 19-33
Yards Per Pass 3.9 4.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-17 3-13
Penalties - Yards 5-35 2-15
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-43.1 11-38.5
Return Yards 65 54
Punts - Returns 4-17 1-9
Kickoffs - Returns 2-48 3-45
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 2/3 1/2
Extra Points 0/0 1/1
Field Goals 2/3 0/1
Safeties 0 0
Michigan State 7-6 00606
Oregon 9-4 00077
OREG +1, O/U 45.5
Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA
 155 PASS YDS 153
159 RUSH YDS 37
314 TOTAL YDS 190
Michigan State
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 172 0 1 86.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 2040 8 11 106.1
B. Lewerke 22/40 172 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 84 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 264 0
L. Scott 24 84 0 14
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 184 2
B. Lewerke 16 63 0 25
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
118 529 5
C. Heyward 4 9 0 5
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 128 1
J. Nailor 1 3 0 3
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
D. Stewart Jr. 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 555 2
C. White 6 64 0 15
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 413 1
D. Stewart Jr. 9 45 0 10
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 159 1
M. Dotson 2 27 0 17
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 138 2
J. Nailor 1 26 0 26
Ma. Sokol 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 100 1
Ma. Sokol 1 10 0 10
L. Scott 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 95 0
L. Scott 3 0 0 2
C. Hayes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Hayes 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
J. Bachie 8-0 0.0 0
A. Dowell 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
A. Dowell 6-1 0.5 0
D. Dowell 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
D. Dowell 3-1 0.0 0
K. Willis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
K. Willis 3-0 0.0 0
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Simmons 3-0 0.0 0
J. Panasiuk 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
J. Panasiuk 3-2 0.5 0
R. Williams 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
R. Williams 2-2 0.5 0
N. Jones 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
J. Scott 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
J. Scott 2-0 0.0 0
K. Willekes 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Willekes 1-1 0.0 0
G. Miller 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
M. Panasiuk 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
M. Panasiuk 1-0 1.0 0
J. Camper 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Camper 1-0 0.0 0
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Reschke 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.5
J. Reschke 1-3 0.5 0
B. Randle 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Randle 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
18/22 25/25
M. Coghlin 2/3 34 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Przystup 92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.1 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 40.6 1
W. Przystup 7 43.1 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 29.3 31 0
D. Stewart Jr. 2 24.0 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 3.3 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 3.3 5 0
J. Nailor 4 3.3 5 0
Oregon
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 166 1 0 109.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 3151 29 8 144.6
J. Herbert 19/33 166 1 0
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 28 0 0 335.2
B. Maimone 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
202 1018 10
C. Verdell 14 43 0 16
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
140 739 4
Tr. Dye 6 18 0 6
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
B. Maimone 1 -7 0 -7
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 166 2
J. Herbert 4 -7 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
75 1184 10
D. Mitchell 6 70 1 28
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 433 5
J. Redd 7 65 0 18
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 377 2
J. Breeland 2 26 0 21
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 215 4
J. Johnson III 1 10 0 10
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 315 2
C. Verdell 2 3 0 2
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 74 0
R. Bay 0 0 0 0
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 203 1
B. Schooler 0 0 0 0
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 69 1
Tr. Dye 1 -8 0 -8
Defense T-A SACK INT
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 1.0
Tr. Dye 8-0 1.0 0
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.5
L. Winston Jr. 8-2 0.5 0
K. Apelu 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Apelu 7-0 0.0 0
D. Lenoir 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 3 0.0
D. Lenoir 7-0 0.0 0
J. Jelks 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Jelks 3-0 0.0 0
G. Cumberlander 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Cumberlander 3-0 0.0 0
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
U. Amadi 3-0 0.0 0
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 3 0.0
T. Graham Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
N. Pickett 3-2 0.0 0
J. Hollins 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 1.5
J. Hollins 3-4 1.5 0
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 5 0.0
J. Holland 3-1 0.0 1
Au. Faoliu 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Au. Faoliu 2-0 0.0 0
G. Baker 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Baker 2-0 0.0 0
C. Beedles 98 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Beedles 2-0 0.0 0
M. McGraw 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. McGraw 1-1 0.0 0
An. Faoliu 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
An. Faoliu 1-0 0.0 0
P. Aumavae 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Aumavae 1-0 0.0 0
J. Scott 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
L. Noland 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Noland 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/10 36/36
A. Stack 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.9 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 42.5 0
B. Maimone 7 38.9 0 49
T. Snee 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 35.2 0
T. Snee 4 38.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 14.2 32 0
J. Redd 2 17.0 32 0
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 11 0
Tr. Dye 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 15.9 9 1
U. Amadi 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:36 MICHST 32 1:10 3 2 Punt
10:42 MICHST 23 2:37 7 19 Punt
5:35 MICHST 32 0:19 3 2 Punt
3:19 MICHST 34 3:14 9 46 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:09 MICHST 20 0:36 3 -4 Punt
8:47 MICHST 21 4:42 12 56 Downs
2:01 MICHST 29 1:27 7 33 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:21 OREG 35 0:00 12 49 FG
8:48 MICHST 50 1:13 3 0 Punt
4:54 OREG 47 3:29 7 31 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICHST 45 1:12 4 -1 Punt
11:19 OREG 35 2:23 6 32 FG Miss
6:38 MICHST 35 4:47 12 33 Downs
1:23 MICHST 42 0:38 4 -2 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICHST 35 0:19 4 -2 Punt
12:45 OREG 20 1:59 6 21 Punt
7:36 OREG 22 1:23 5 10 Punt
4:33 OREG 22 1:08 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREG 16 2:31 7 42 Punt
10:51 OREG 37 1:25 3 7 Punt
3:35 OREG 23 1:34 3 7 Punt
0:29 OREG 20 0:00 1 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:01 MICHST 35 1:06 4 -20 Punt
7:30 OREG 1 2:31 7 8 Punt
1:21 MICHST 35 0:42 4 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 OREG 23 1:48 6 77 TD
8:53 OREG 32 1:32 7 43 Downs
1:43 OREG 32 0:16 3 2 Fumble
