Minnesota runs past Georgia Tech 34-10 in Quick Lane Bowl

  • Dec 26, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Mohamed Ibrahim took full advantage of holes his teammates created to burst through the line or get to the outside.

And when defenders were in Ibrahim's way, he simply lowered his shoulder to run over them.

Ibrahim ran for career-high 224 yards and two touchdowns, leading Minnesota to a 34-10 victory over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night in the Quick Lane Bowl.

The Golden Gophers (7-6) won three of their last four games, and Ibrahim had a lot to do with that. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound redshirt freshman running back had 121 yards rushing in a win at Wisconsin that made Minnesota bowl eligible and ran for 155 yards last month in a victory over Purdue.

''He's not the biggest, strongest or fastest,'' coach P.J. Fleck said. ''He has that too short, too small, too this, king of the toos, which is right up my alley. This kid's got more heart, passion, courage and plays the game the right way more than anybody I've ever met.''

The Yellow Jackets (7-6) did not have the speed or strength to slow down Ibrahim, who was so effective Minnesota didn't have to punt once. And, their triple-option offense was stunted in coach Paul Johnson's finale .

''They did pretty much whatever they wanted,'' said Johnson, who is retiring as Georgia Tech's coach. We never stopped the run and then we let them throw it over our head a couple times.

''I wasn't expecting that, but that's life and you move on.''

The Gophers limited Georgia Tech to 206 yards on the ground after it led the nation with 335 yards rushing per game.

Minnesota led 13-0 early in the second quarter after Tanner Morgan threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Johnson in the first quarter and Emmit Carpenter made two field goals. Ibrahim's 3-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter made it 20-3.

The Yellow Jackets responded with Nathan Cottrell's 20-yard touchdown run, but their defense allowed Ibrahim to score again on the ensuing drive. Morgan connected with Johnson on a 30-yard touchdown strike with 6:19 left, giving the Gophers a 24-point cushion.

THE TAKEAWAY

Minnesota: Ibrahim has the potential to be one of the top players on offense in the Big Ten next season. He runs with a mix of speed and power.

''He's a physical back,'' Johnson said. ''He broke tackles and he ran through us some.''

Ibrahim had the best day on the ground for a Gopher since 2005 when Laurence Maroney had 258 yards rushing against the Badgers.

''That's big,'' Ibrahim said. ''He's a superstar and he had a great career.''

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets were in trouble when they fell behind because they don't pass much, making it tough to come back. They averaged fewer than 10 passes during the regular season and it was clear both of their quarterbacks were not comfortable dropping back to throw.

''It's tough to go out this way,'' Marshall said. ''We didn't come ready to play and it showed.''

RECORD WATCH

Johnson set single-season school record with 1,169 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns. He finished the season with 78 catches, six short of another Minnesota record.

''The hard work and dedication paid off,'' he said.

MISSING MEN

Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas and Minnesota linebacker Kamal Martin were suspended for undisclosed violations of team rules.

''If you don't do the right things, you're not going to travel,'' Fleck said.

The Gophers also were without senior linebacker Blake Cashman, who announced his intention to skip the bowl game to focus on preparing for the NFL draft.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: The Gophers had a nation-high 52 percent of their roster filled by freshmen, giving them a lot of hope for next season when they open at home Aug. 29 against South Dakota State.

''We have a bright future - for sure,'' Ibrahim said. ''We're coming together as a team.''

Georgia Tech: It will be challenging for Geoff Collins to win in his coaching debut with the Yellow Jackets. They play Aug. 22 at Clemson in the first game on the ACC Network. The former Temple coach, who is from Georgia, will be installing a new offense without a handful of starters on offense and the defense is losing eight starters.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:19
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
10
Touchdown 6:27
2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
73
yds
03:31
pos
33
10
Point After TD 12:07
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
10
Touchdown 12:11
24-M.Ibrahim runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
00:37
pos
26
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:55
38-W.Wells extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
10
Touchdown 1:02
31-N.Cottrell runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
75
yds
07:22
pos
20
9
Point After TD 8:24
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
3
Touchdown 8:28
24-M.Ibrahim runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
02:52
pos
19
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:05
38-W.Wells 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
37
yds
00:18
pos
13
3
Field Goal 12:38
38-E.Carpenter 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
31
yds
01:37
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:14
38-E.Carpenter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 4:21
2-T.Morgan complete to 6-T.Johnson. 6-T.Johnson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
48
yds
03:17
pos
9
0
Field Goal 9:51
38-E.Carpenter 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
52
yds
05:09
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 14
Rushing 13 11
Passing 5 2
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 8-11 4-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 4-6
Total Net Yards 386 278
Total Plays 56 56
Avg Gain 6.9 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 260 206
Rush Attempts 43 44
Avg Rush Yards 6.0 4.7
Net Yards Passing 126 72
Comp. - Att. 7-13 5-12
Yards Per Pass 9.7 6.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 1-5
Penalties - Yards 4-30 3-30
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 4-18.8
Return Yards 0 115
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 5-115
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 6/7 2/2
Extra Points 4/4 1/1
Field Goals 2/3 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Minnesota 7-6 10371434
Georgia Tech 7-6 037010
GATECH -5.5, O/U 57.5
Ford Field Detroit, MI
 126 PASS YDS 72
260 RUSH YDS 206
386 TOTAL YDS 278
Minnesota
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 132 2 0 189.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 1401 9 6 147.6
T. Morgan 7/13 132 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
31 224 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
202 1160 9
M. Ibrahim 31 224 2 57
S. Green 17 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 282 8
S. Green 5 31 0 9
T. Morgan 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 51 1
T. Morgan 3 3 0 8
J. Femi-Cole 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
J. Femi-Cole 1 2 0 2
B. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 502 4
B. Williams 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 57 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
78 1169 12
T. Johnson 4 57 2 30
C. Autman-Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 449 0
C. Autman-Bell 1 41 0 41
R. Bateman 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 704 6
R. Bateman 2 34 0 21
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ju. Huff 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 1.0
Ju. Huff 9-0 1.0 0
Ja. Huff 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
Ja. Huff 6-0 0.0 0
B. Mafe 69 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
B. Mafe 6-0 0.0 0
T. Barber 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
T. Barber 5-1 0.0 0
W. DeLattiboudere 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
W. DeLattiboudere 4-1 0.0 0
K. Thomas 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
T. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
C. Coughlin 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Coughlin 2-0 0.0 0
G. Moore 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Moore 2-0 0.0 0
C. Williamson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Williamson 2-0 0.0 0
N. Hickcox 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Hickcox 1-0 0.0 0
R. Silver 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Silver 1-0 0.0 0
M. Ahanotu 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Ahanotu 1-0 0.0 0
J. Howden 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Howden 1-1 0.0 0
N. Umlor 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Umlor 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Carpenter 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
17/23 43/43
E. Carpenter 2/3 31 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Marshall 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 76 0 0 115.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44% 900 5 4 121.2
T. Marshall 4/9 76 0 0
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 1 0 0 36.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 167 2 0 172.7
T. Oliver 1/3 1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Marshall 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
216 971 11
T. Marshall 22 75 0 19
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 69 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
152 876 12
T. Oliver 9 69 0 27
N. Cottrell 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 36 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 362 4
N. Cottrell 3 36 1 20
J. Mason 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 659 7
J. Mason 5 19 0 7
J. Howard 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 564 5
J. Howard 2 3 0 2
C. Lynch 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 206 2
C. Lynch 1 3 0 3
Q. Searcy 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 349 3
Q. Searcy 2 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Searcy 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 247 1
Q. Searcy 1 51 0 51
J. Camp 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 186 0
J. Camp 3 25 0 13
J. Howard 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 0
J. Howard 1 1 0 1
B. Stewart 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 268 3
B. Stewart 0 0 0 0
J. Mason 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Mason 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Rivera 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 2 0.0
M. Rivera 6-1 0.0 0
D. Curry 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
D. Curry 5-1 0.0 0
V. Alexander 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
V. Alexander 5-0 0.0 0
B. Mitchell 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Mitchell 5-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
J. Johnson 4-1 1.0 0
J. Askew 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Askew 4-0 0.0 0
T. Carpenter 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
T. Carpenter 4-0 0.0 0
L. Simmons 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
L. Simmons 3-0 0.0 0
D. Branch 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
D. Branch 3-2 0.0 0
B. Adams 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Adams 2-0 0.0 0
A. Saint-Amour 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
A. Saint-Amour 2-0 0.0 0
J. Thomas 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
J. Thomas 1-1 0.0 0
A. Owens 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Owens 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Wells 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/9 39/39
W. Wells 1/1 44 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 18.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 41.3 1
P. Harvin III 4 18.8 1 23
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Jordan-Swilling 12 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 23 0
B. Jordan-Swilling 2 21.0 23 0
J. Thomas 28 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
24 25.3 25 2
J. Thomas 2 23.0 25 0
J. Askew 33 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
J. Askew 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GATECH 35 5:09 10 52 FG
7:38 GATECH 48 3:17 7 48 TD
2:18 GATECH 35 1:37 9 26 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:28 MINN 14 5:41 12 62 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:20 MINN 40 2:52 6 60 TD
0:55 GATECH 35 0:37 8 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:58 MINN 27 3:31 6 73 TD
0:55 MINN 10 0:03 2 -2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:46 MINN 35 2:00 5 0 Punt
4:14 MINN 35 1:21 4 -12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 MINN 35 5:25 12 34 Punt
0:23 GATECH 36 0:18 3 37 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 MINN 35 0:00 7 7 Punt
8:24 MINN 35 7:22 16 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:07 MINN 35 1:24 6 57 Downs
6:19 MINN 35 4:41 13 55 Fumble
NCAA FB Scores