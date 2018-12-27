Drive Chart
TEMPLE
DUKE

No Text

Jones, Duke offense roll past Temple in Independence Bowl

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 27, 2018

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) Temple was making big special-teams plays, returning interceptions for touchdowns and looking like a team that might crush Duke for a big postseason win.

But the Owls had one problem that couldn't be overcome: Coach David Cutcliffe doesn't lose in Shreveport.

Daniel Jones threw for 423 yards and five touchdowns, T.J. Rahming caught 12 passes for 240 yards and two scores, and Duke recovered from a slow start to blow past Temple 56-27 in the Independence Bowl on Thursday.

Cutcliffe is now 4-0 in the Independence Bowl dating back to 1998.

''When we come to Shreveport,'' Cutcliffe said with a grin. ''Don't bet against us.''

Duke (8-5) snapped a two-game losing streak by putting on an offensive show. The Blue Devils scored touchdowns on seven straight drives, flipping a 27-14 deficit in the second quarter to a 56-27 lead by midway through the fourth.

''We kind of hit a lull for a second, but I don't think we ever lost confidence,'' Jones said. ''We knew we had some good stuff and if we caught a few breaks we could catch momentum and keep it rolling.''

Jones' five touchdown passes and 423 yards passing both set Independence Bowl records. So did Duke's 56 points. Cutcliffe wasn't surprised by the offensive success because he felt the team's preparation was excellent.

''It was very evident in Durham what their intentions were,'' Cutcliffe said. ''We didn't have a bad minute of practice.''

This was Cutcliffe's first Independence Bowl win at Duke. He led Ole Miss to victories in Shreveport in 1998, 1999 and 2002 and is already enshrined in the bowl's Hall of Honor.

Temple (8-5) lost for just the second time in its past eight games.

''We've got a great culture, we love each other and we're tough,'' Temple interim coach Ed Foley said. ''But you still have to go out and make plays. And (Duke) went out and made more plays than us. That's what cost us the game.''

The Owls took a 13-7 lead in the first half after Delvon Randall's 52-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was the 10th game this season in which they scored a non-offensive touchdown.

Temple pushed ahead 27-14 late in the second quarter, but Duke responded with 22-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Rahming to pull within 27-21 by halftime.

''When we came in at halftime our offense was hot. It was a just a matter of time,'' Cutcliffe said.

Temple's Anthony Russo completed 25 of 46 passes for 228 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Owls didn't score in the second half and gave up 42 unanswered points.

''They brought a little more pressure, but that's on me and the offensive line to get that picked up,'' Russo said. ''I just don't think we found our groove in the second half.''

JONES COMPLETES TO ... JONES

Things were going so well for Jones that he completed a 6-yard pass to himself during the fourth quarter. He tried to throw a pass over the middle, but a Temple defender batted it into the air before it fell back in Jones' hands and he sprinted forward to make something out of the play.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls looked great for most of the first half, but once Duke's offense got going, Temple's defense didn't have an answer. Now Temple will focus on the transition to new coach Manny Diaz, who replaces Geoff Collins.

Duke: It was an impressive win for Duke, which scored just 13 combined points in losses to Clemson and Wake Forest to end the regular season. The lopsided result gives the Blue Devils some momentum heading into 2019.

UP NEXT

Temple loses a senior class that's been to four straight bowl games. But the Owls will return some quality players on both sides of the ball, including Russo. Temple hosts Bucknell in the season opener next year.

Duke should return most of its defense next season, but must replace several offensive starters, including three linemen. The Blue Devils have a difficult game against Alabama in Atlanta to open next season.

---

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidbrandtAP

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:16
94-C.Wareham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
56
Touchdown 10:16
17-D.Jones complete to 81-D.Koppenhaver. 81-D.Koppenhaver runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
43
yds
03:05
pos
27
55
Point After TD 14:55
94-C.Wareham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
49
Touchdown 15:00
22-B.Brown runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
10
yds
00:34
pos
27
48
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:49
94-C.Wareham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
42
Touchdown 2:54
17-D.Jones complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
68
yds
03:02
pos
27
41
Point After TD 7:28
94-C.Wareham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
35
Touchdown 7:42
17-D.Jones complete to 3-T.Rahming. 3-T.Rahming runs 85 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
83
yds
00:44
pos
27
34
Point After TD 11:06
94-C.Wareham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
28
Touchdown 11:10
17-D.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
03:50
pos
27
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:11
94-C.Wareham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
21
Touchdown 1:18
17-D.Jones complete to 3-T.Rahming. 3-T.Rahming runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
03:08
pos
27
20
Point After TD 4:26
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
14
Touchdown 4:33
15-A.Russo complete to 14-B.Yancy. 14-B.Yancy runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
03:09
pos
26
14
Point After TD 7:42
94-C.Wareham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
14
Touchdown 7:50
17-D.Jones complete to 82-C.Taylor. 82-C.Taylor runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:35
pos
20
13
Point After TD 10:25
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
Touchdown 10:30
4-R.Ritrovato runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
53
yds
03:15
pos
19
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 5:42
91-W.Mobley extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
7
Touchdown 5:56
18-Q.Harris incomplete. Intended for 25-D.Jackson INTERCEPTED by 2-D.Randall at TEM 48. 2-D.Randall runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
52
yds
0:00
pos
13
7
Point After TD 8:43
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:50
15-A.Russo runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:46
pos
6
7
Point After TD 10:36
94-C.Wareham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:42
18-Q.Harris runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
77
yds
02:36
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 23
Rushing 3 7
Passing 15 15
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 6-14 10-17
4th Down Conv 0-3 2-3
Total Net Yards 261 550
Total Plays 75 83
Avg Gain 3.5 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 53 121
Rush Attempts 29 39
Avg Rush Yards 1.8 3.1
Net Yards Passing 208 429
Comp. - Att. 25-46 32-44
Yards Per Pass 4.5 9.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-20 3-13
Penalties - Yards 3-35 4-30
Touchdowns 4 8
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 1 5
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 3
Punts - Avg 5-43.2 3-40.7
Return Yards 243 105
Punts - Returns 2-8 3-29
Kickoffs - Returns 7-174 4-68
Int. - Returns 3-61 1-8
Kicking 3/4 8/8
Extra Points 3/4 8/8
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Temple 8-5 13140027
Duke 8-5 714211456
DUKE +3.5, O/U 55
Independence Stadium Shreveport, LA
 208 PASS YDS 429
53 RUSH YDS 121
261 TOTAL YDS 550
Temple
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 228 1 1 98.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 2563 14 14 125.1
A. Russo 25/46 228 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 253 1
J. Gardner 7 34 0 11
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 15 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 270 4
R. Ritrovato 8 15 1 4
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 63 3
A. Russo 7 12 1 15
J. Jennings 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 79 0
J. Jennings 6 12 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Yancy 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 263 1
B. Yancy 5 57 1 23
B. Mack 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 601 5
B. Mack 3 45 0 29
S. Ryan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 162 1
S. Ryan 3 44 0 27
V. Bryant 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 690 3
V. Bryant 4 31 0 10
R. Jones 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 445 4
R. Jones 2 17 0 13
T. Williams 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 77 0
T. Williams 1 13 0 13
K. Yeboah 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 154 1
K. Yeboah 2 11 0 8
C. Myarick 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 146 1
C. Myarick 2 10 0 12
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 92 0
J. Gardner 1 3 0 3
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 368 3
I. Wright 0 0 0 0
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 50 0
R. Ritrovato 1 -1 0 -1
F. Johnson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 138 1
F. Johnson 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Randall 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 4 0.0
D. Randall 7-0 0.0 1
Q. Roche 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 2.0
Q. Roche 7-1 2.0 0
I. Graham-Mobley 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
I. Graham-Mobley 6-1 0.0 0
S. Bradley 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
S. Bradley 6-0 0.0 0
J. Thomas 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 5-0 0.0 0
S. Franklin 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
S. Franklin 5-0 0.0 0
C. Russell 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Russell 4-0 0.0 0
D. Levine 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
D. Levine 3-0 1.0 0
M. Dogbe 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Dogbe 3-0 0.0 0
D. Archibong 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Archibong 2-1 0.0 0
L. Crump 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 3 0.0
L. Crump 2-1 0.0 1
T. Jones 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
T. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
K. Bruton 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Bruton 2-0 0.0 0
B. Walls 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 3 0.0
B. Walls 2-1 0.0 1
T. Mason 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
T. Mason 2-0 0.0 0
W. Kwenkeu 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Kwenkeu 1-0 0.0 0
C. Braswell 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Braswell 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hogan 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hogan 0-1 0.0 0
I. Maijeh 88 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Maijeh 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Mobley 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/4
SEASON FG XP
11/15 54/55
W. Mobley 0/0 0 3/4 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bowler 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
57 42.5 1
C. Bowler 5 43.2 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 29.6 74 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
33 26.5 74 1
I. Wright 5 29.6 74 0
T. Williams 26 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 22 0
T. Williams 2 13.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Randall 2 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
D. Randall 1 10.0 10 0
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 13.1 0 2
I. Wright 1 -2.0 0 0
Duke
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Jones 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.2% 423 5 2 190.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 2674 22 9 131.7
D. Jones 30/41 423 5 2
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 19 0 1 53.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 439 7 1 135.3
Q. Harris 2/3 19 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
161 845 7
D. Jackson 10 39 0 12
B. Brown 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 369 3
B. Brown 5 19 1 8
G. Holmberg 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
G. Holmberg 1 19 0 19
T. Rahming 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 82 0
T. Rahming 2 17 0 9
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 195 5
Q. Harris 6 16 1 11
E. Deveaux 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
E. Deveaux 3 7 0 4
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 43 0
M. Durant 3 4 0 5
G. Carter 45 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 22 0
G. Carter 2 3 0 4
R. Wolitzer 47 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
R. Wolitzer 1 3 0 3
D. Jones 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 319 3
D. Jones 6 -6 1 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Rahming 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 240 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
75 811 8
T. Rahming 12 240 2 85
C. Taylor 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 56 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 419 3
C. Taylor 3 56 1 34
J. Lloyd 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 604 5
J. Lloyd 5 47 0 29
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
Q. Harris 1 24 0 24
D. Helm 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 271 2
D. Helm 4 23 0 13
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 57 0
D. Philyaw-Johnson 1 20 0 10
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 255 2
D. Jackson 2 9 0 6
J. Bobo 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
J. Bobo 1 7 1 7
D. Jones 17 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Jones 1 6 0 6
N. Gray 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 234 1
N. Gray 1 6 0 6
D. Koppenhaver 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 115 7
D. Koppenhaver 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Neal 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
D. Neal 8-0 1.0 0
L. Young IV 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
L. Young IV 7-0 0.0 0
L. Johnson 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
L. Johnson 6-1 0.0 0
B. Feamster 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
B. Feamster 4-0 0.0 1
K. Quansah 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Quansah 4-0 0.0 0
D. Jordan 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
D. Jordan 4-1 1.0 0
M. Waters 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
M. Waters 3-0 0.0 0
J. Blackwell 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Blackwell 3-1 0.0 0
B. Hill 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
B. Hill 2-4 0.0 0
T. McSwain 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. McSwain 2-0 0.0 0
D. Tangelo 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Tangelo 2-0 0.0 0
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
V. Dimukeje 1-0 1.0 0
N. Waddell 60 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Waddell 1-0 0.0 0
S. Jones 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
C. Rumph II 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Rumph II 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Hornbuckle 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Wareham 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 8/8
SEASON FG XP
9/13 49/51
C. Wareham 0/0 0 8/8 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Parker 45 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
67 41.4 1
A. Parker 2 41.5 1 43
J. Hubbard 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
J. Hubbard 1 39.0 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 19.7 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
23 21.8 29 0
D. Jackson 3 19.7 29 0
D. Helm 80 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 9 0
D. Helm 1 9.0 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Rahming 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 9.7 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
25 5.8 14 0
T. Rahming 3 9.7 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 DUKE 35 1:00 4 -1 Punt
10:36 DUKE 35 1:46 6 65 TD
4:47 TEMPLE 40 1:02 4 -8 Fumble
1:54 TEMPLE 13 1:21 5 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 TEMPLE 42 3:15 11 58 TD
7:42 DUKE 35 3:09 10 79 TD
1:11 DUKE 35 0:44 9 26 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 TEMPLE 35 0:00 1 -15
11:06 DUKE 35 2:34 7 0 Punt
7:28 DUKE 35 1:27 7 33 Downs
2:49 DUKE 35 1:22 5 -25 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 DUKE 35 1:30 7 2 Punt
10:16 DUKE 50 0:58 7 7 Downs
9:05 TEMPLE 39 0:10 2 2 Fumble
6:40 TEMPLE 37 0:20 3 0 Punt
1:22 TEMPLE 20 0:09 2 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 DUKE 23 2:36 6 77 TD
8:43 TEMPLE 35 2:08 9 63 INT
5:42 TEMPLE 35 0:16 4 -17 Punt
3:16 DUKE 40 1:17 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 DUKE 31 0:37 3 11 INT
10:25 TEMPLE 35 2:35 8 70 TD
4:26 TEMPLE 35 3:08 12 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEMPLE 20 3:50 10 80 TD
8:26 DUKE 17 0:44 2 83 TD
5:56 DUKE 32 3:02 9 68 TD
1:22 TEMPLE 10 0:34 3 10 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 TEMPLE 43 3:05 8 43 TD
9:14 TEMPLE 42 0:05 2 -19 INT
8:49 TEMPLE 41 1:15 4 4 Downs
6:15 DUKE 34 4:23 8 17 Punt
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores