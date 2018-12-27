|
|
|TEMPLE
|DUKE
Jones, Duke offense roll past Temple in Independence Bowl
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) Temple was making big special-teams plays, returning interceptions for touchdowns and looking like a team that might crush Duke for a big postseason win.
But the Owls had one problem that couldn't be overcome: Coach David Cutcliffe doesn't lose in Shreveport.
Daniel Jones threw for 423 yards and five touchdowns, T.J. Rahming caught 12 passes for 240 yards and two scores, and Duke recovered from a slow start to blow past Temple 56-27 in the Independence Bowl on Thursday.
Cutcliffe is now 4-0 in the Independence Bowl dating back to 1998.
''When we come to Shreveport,'' Cutcliffe said with a grin. ''Don't bet against us.''
Duke (8-5) snapped a two-game losing streak by putting on an offensive show. The Blue Devils scored touchdowns on seven straight drives, flipping a 27-14 deficit in the second quarter to a 56-27 lead by midway through the fourth.
''We kind of hit a lull for a second, but I don't think we ever lost confidence,'' Jones said. ''We knew we had some good stuff and if we caught a few breaks we could catch momentum and keep it rolling.''
Jones' five touchdown passes and 423 yards passing both set Independence Bowl records. So did Duke's 56 points. Cutcliffe wasn't surprised by the offensive success because he felt the team's preparation was excellent.
''It was very evident in Durham what their intentions were,'' Cutcliffe said. ''We didn't have a bad minute of practice.''
This was Cutcliffe's first Independence Bowl win at Duke. He led Ole Miss to victories in Shreveport in 1998, 1999 and 2002 and is already enshrined in the bowl's Hall of Honor.
Temple (8-5) lost for just the second time in its past eight games.
''We've got a great culture, we love each other and we're tough,'' Temple interim coach Ed Foley said. ''But you still have to go out and make plays. And (Duke) went out and made more plays than us. That's what cost us the game.''
The Owls took a 13-7 lead in the first half after Delvon Randall's 52-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was the 10th game this season in which they scored a non-offensive touchdown.
Temple pushed ahead 27-14 late in the second quarter, but Duke responded with 22-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Rahming to pull within 27-21 by halftime.
''When we came in at halftime our offense was hot. It was a just a matter of time,'' Cutcliffe said.
Temple's Anthony Russo completed 25 of 46 passes for 228 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Owls didn't score in the second half and gave up 42 unanswered points.
''They brought a little more pressure, but that's on me and the offensive line to get that picked up,'' Russo said. ''I just don't think we found our groove in the second half.''
JONES COMPLETES TO ... JONES
Things were going so well for Jones that he completed a 6-yard pass to himself during the fourth quarter. He tried to throw a pass over the middle, but a Temple defender batted it into the air before it fell back in Jones' hands and he sprinted forward to make something out of the play.
BIG PICTURE
Temple: The Owls looked great for most of the first half, but once Duke's offense got going, Temple's defense didn't have an answer. Now Temple will focus on the transition to new coach Manny Diaz, who replaces Geoff Collins.
Duke: It was an impressive win for Duke, which scored just 13 combined points in losses to Clemson and Wake Forest to end the regular season. The lopsided result gives the Blue Devils some momentum heading into 2019.
UP NEXT
Temple loses a senior class that's been to four straight bowl games. But the Owls will return some quality players on both sides of the ball, including Russo. Temple hosts Bucknell in the season opener next year.
Duke should return most of its defense next season, but must replace several offensive starters, including three linemen. The Blue Devils have a difficult game against Alabama in Atlanta to open next season.
---
Follow David Brandt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidbrandtAP
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|23
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|15
|15
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|10-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|261
|550
|Total Plays
|75
|83
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|53
|121
|Rush Attempts
|29
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|208
|429
|Comp. - Att.
|25-46
|32-44
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|9.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-20
|3-13
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|4
|8
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|5-43.2
|3-40.7
|Return Yards
|243
|105
|Punts - Returns
|2-8
|3-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-174
|4-68
|Int. - Returns
|3-61
|1-8
|Kicking
|3/4
|8/8
|Extra Points
|3/4
|8/8
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|208
|PASS YDS
|429
|
|
|53
|RUSH YDS
|121
|
|
|261
|TOTAL YDS
|550
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Russo 15 QB
|A. Russo
|25/46
|228
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gardner 21 RB
|J. Gardner
|7
|34
|0
|11
|
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
|R. Ritrovato
|8
|15
|1
|4
|
A. Russo 15 QB
|A. Russo
|7
|12
|1
|15
|
J. Jennings 22 RB
|J. Jennings
|6
|12
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Yancy 14 WR
|B. Yancy
|5
|57
|1
|23
|
B. Mack 88 WR
|B. Mack
|3
|45
|0
|29
|
S. Ryan 10 WR
|S. Ryan
|3
|44
|0
|27
|
V. Bryant 1 WR
|V. Bryant
|4
|31
|0
|10
|
R. Jones 81 WR
|R. Jones
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
T. Williams 26 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Yeboah 84 TE
|K. Yeboah
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
C. Myarick 85 TE
|C. Myarick
|2
|10
|0
|12
|
J. Gardner 21 RB
|J. Gardner
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
I. Wright 13 WR
|I. Wright
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
|R. Ritrovato
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
F. Johnson 80 WR
|F. Johnson
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Randall 2 S
|D. Randall
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Roche 90 DE
|Q. Roche
|7-1
|2.0
|0
|
I. Graham-Mobley 19 LB
|I. Graham-Mobley
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bradley 5 LB
|S. Bradley
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 28 S
|J. Thomas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Franklin 36 LB
|S. Franklin
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Russell 3 LB
|C. Russell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Levine 17 DE
|D. Levine
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Dogbe 9 DT
|M. Dogbe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Archibong 95 DT
|D. Archibong
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Crump 11 CB
|L. Crump
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Jones 40 LB
|T. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bruton 20 S
|K. Bruton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Walls 32 S
|B. Walls
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Mason 21 CB
|T. Mason
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Kwenkeu 35 LB
|W. Kwenkeu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 14 CB
|C. Braswell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hogan 98 DE
|J. Hogan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 88 DT
|I. Maijeh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Mobley 91 K
|W. Mobley
|0/0
|0
|3/4
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bowler 15 P
|C. Bowler
|5
|43.2
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Wright 13 WR
|I. Wright
|5
|29.6
|74
|0
|
T. Williams 26 WR
|T. Williams
|2
|13.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Randall 2 S
|D. Randall
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
I. Wright 13 WR
|I. Wright
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|10
|39
|0
|12
|
B. Brown 22 RB
|B. Brown
|5
|19
|1
|8
|
G. Holmberg 12 QB
|G. Holmberg
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
T. Rahming 3 WR
|T. Rahming
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|6
|16
|1
|11
|
E. Deveaux 36 RB
|E. Deveaux
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|3
|4
|0
|5
|
G. Carter 45 RB
|G. Carter
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
R. Wolitzer 47 RB
|R. Wolitzer
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Jones 17 QB
|D. Jones
|6
|-6
|1
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Rahming 3 WR
|T. Rahming
|12
|240
|2
|85
|
C. Taylor 82 WR
|C. Taylor
|3
|56
|1
|34
|
J. Lloyd 5 WR
|J. Lloyd
|5
|47
|0
|29
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
D. Helm 80 TE
|D. Helm
|4
|23
|0
|13
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|1
|20
|0
|10
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|1
|7
|1
|7
|
D. Jones 17 QB
|D. Jones
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Koppenhaver 81 TE
|D. Koppenhaver
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Neal 27 S
|D. Neal
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 S
|L. Johnson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Feamster 30 CB
|B. Feamster
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Quansah 49 LB
|K. Quansah
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Waters 10 S
|M. Waters
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 31 CB
|J. Blackwell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 32 LB
|B. Hill
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. McSwain 95 DT
|T. McSwain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Waddell 60 DE
|N. Waddell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 53 DE
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
|T. Hornbuckle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Wareham 94 K
|C. Wareham
|0/0
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Parker 45 K
|A. Parker
|2
|41.5
|1
|43
|
J. Hubbard 37 P
|J. Hubbard
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|3
|19.7
|29
|0
|
D. Helm 80 TE
|D. Helm
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Rahming 3 WR
|T. Rahming
|3
|9.7
|14
|0
