Drive Chart
BC
BOISE

No Text

Weather cancels No. 23 Boise's First Responder Bowl vs BC

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 26, 2018

DALLAS (AP) No. 23 Boise State's first appearance at historic Cotton Bowl Stadium turned into what is believed to be the first bowl game called off because of weather.

The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl between the Broncos and Boston College was canceled because of the threat of severe weather after a delay of nearly 1 1/2 hours Wednesday.

The game was stopped with BC leading 7-0 with 5:08 remaining in the first quarter. The delay came not long after AJ Dillon ran 19 yards for a touchdown .

''In my career, this is a first,'' said BC coach Steve Addazio, finishing his sixth year in charge of the Eagles and 33rd year in the profession. ''I don't second-guess anything about it. The decision was made for the right reasons and that's the welfare of both teams' players.''

NCAA spokesman J.D. Hamilton said via email that it was believed to be the first bowl canceled by weather. Hawaii's planned second postseason game of 1941, against San Jose State, was canceled because of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Before the announcement, fans had begun returning to their seats after severe storms rolled through the area near downtown Dallas. Lightning strikes near the stadium continued intermittently for three hours after the initial delay, and more storms were expected.

Associate bowl director Brett Ringler said officials met Tuesday to discuss the weather report and how they would handle the decision-making process.

''We followed all those protocols today and we finally had to come to a decision to cancel the game based on weather that was forthcoming as well,'' Ringler said.

The Broncos (10-3) were playing at the 86-year-old stadium for the first time, in their second meeting with BC. The other was the Eagles' 27-21 victory with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on Boise's blue turf in the 2005 MPC Computers Bowl.

Boise, which won 34-14 at Wyoming in September in hazy conditions because of a wildfire, was trying for its second straight 11-win season after losing to Fresno State 19-16 in overtime in the Mountain West Conference championship game.

''Help me out guys, this is a new one,'' Boise coach Bryan Harsin said. ''We prepared for this in fall camp where we ran into the locker room.''

The Eagles (7-5) were going for their first eight-win season under Addazio in their first appearance at the Fair Park venue since Doug Flutie led a 45-28 victory over Houston in the 1985 Cotton Bowl. That bowl game has since moved to the home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth.

''We are all deeply disappointed,'' Addazio said. ''A lot went into this, a lot of work and a lot of preparation. Tough decisions have to be made. And they have to be made in the big picture of things.''

This was Boise's second bowl trip to Texas since joining FBS in 1996. The Broncos beat TCU, 34-31, on the Horned Frogs' home field at the PlainsCapital Fort Worth Bowl in 2003.

Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
Team Stats
1st Downs 0 0
Rushing 0 0
Passing 0 0
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-0 0-0
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 0 -3
Total Plays 0 0
Avg Gain 0.0 0.0
Net Yards Rushing 0 0
Rush Attempts 0 0
Avg Rush Yards 0.0 0.0
Net Yards Passing 0 -3
Comp. - Att. 0-0 0-0
Yards Per Pass 0.0 0.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-3
Penalties - Yards 0-0 0-0
Touchdowns 0 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 0/0 0/0
Extra Points 0/0 0/0
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boston College 7-5 0---0
25 Boise State 10-3 0---0
BOISE -1, O/U 50.5
Cotton Bowl Dallas, TX
 0 PASS YDS -3
0 RUSH YDS 0
0 TOTAL YDS -3
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 39 0 0 209.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.9% 2160 20 9 135.6
A. Brown 3/3 39 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
229 1117 10
A. Dillon 2 9 0 7
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 220 2
T. Levy 1 5 0 5
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 88 1
A. Brown 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 546 3
K. White 1 20 0 20
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 403 6
J. Smith 1 16 0 16
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 221 0
M. Walker 1 3 0 3
T. Sweeney 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 348 3
T. Sweeney 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Richardson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Torres 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 3 0.0
T. Torres 1-0 0.0 0
E. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Strachan 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Strachan 1-0 0.0 0
W. Harris 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
W. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
H. Cheevers 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 7 0.0
H. Cheevers 1-0 0.0 0
W. Ray 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
W. Ray 1-0 1.0 0
B. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 1.0
B. Sebastian 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 13.5 10 1
M. Walker 1 10.0 10 0
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 27 0 0 163.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 3732 30 7 156.0
B. Rypien 1/2 27 0 0
J. Frazier 8 LB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Frazier 0/0 0 0 0
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
S. Modster 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 44 0
C. Thomas 1 -1 0 -1
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
303 1413 17
A. Mattison 1 -2 0 -2
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 9 0
B. Rypien 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 562 3
C. Thomas 1 27 0 27
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 825 8
A. Richardson 0 0 0 0
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 155 1
J. Bates 0 0 0 0
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
68 978 8
S. Modster 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Happle 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Happle 3-0 0.0 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
A. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
C. Hatada 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hatada 1-0 0.0 0
T. Horton 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Horton 1-0 0.0 0
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Nawahine 1-0 0.0 0
D. Miles 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Miles 1-0 0.0 0
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Weaver 1-0 0.0 0
J. Frazier 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Frazier 1-0 0.0 0
B. Wickersham 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wickersham 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Q. Skillin 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 39.1 0
Q. Skillin 1 44.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
