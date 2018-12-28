|
|
|WVU
|CUSE
Syracuse tops West Virginia in Camping World Bowl, 34-18
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Syracuse sent Eric Dungey out a winner, and got a good look at its future.
Dungey capped his record-setting college career by throwing for 303 yards, Abdul Adams and Trishton Jackson combined to score three touchdowns in their Syracuse debuts and the 17th-ranked Orange got their first 10-win season since 2001 by topping No. 15 West Virginia 34-18 in the Camping World Bowl on Friday.
''The trophy is really, really heavy,'' Syracuse coach Dino Babers said. ''And I'm glad we got it.''
The Orange ended with a flourish, too: Down 18-17 going into the final quarter, they scored 17 points in the first 5:01 of the fourth.
''Just very thankful,'' Dungey said, talking through tears. ''I've been through a lot. ... All I want to do is compete. I'll get grief for crying, but I've been through a lot here. All I can say is I'm very thankful.''
Adams rushed for two first-half scores, and Jackson hauled in a TD pass from Dungey on the first play of the fourth quarter for Syracuse (10-3), which survived a game that featured eight lead changes. Adams (from Oklahoma) and Jackson (from Michigan State) are transfers who had to sit out a year, which by NCAA rule was satisfied at the end of the first semester.
Their touchdowns counted; their year will not. Under the new NCAA rule on redshirting, Adams and Jackson still have two remaining seasons of eligibility, and both are expected to play big roles for the Orange in 2019.
''It's going to be fun to watch Syracuse in the future,'' Dungey said.
Jack Allison, making his first collegiate start because West Virginia star quarterback Will Grier elected to skip the bowl game and focus on preparing for the NFL, completed 17 of 35 passes for 277 yards for the Mountaineers (8-4). Besides Grier, West Virginia was also without two of his three top targets this season - Gary Jennings was ruled out long ago with an ankle injury, and Marcus Simms was a surprise scratch.
''I can make a bunch of excuses,'' West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen said. ''We played a good team. Give Coach Babers a lot of credit. They played good all year.''
He also gave Allison high marks. Allison had thrown 10 passes this season before Friday.
''Proud of him,'' Holgorsen said. ''He's had how many snaps this year, 10, 11? I thought his demeanor was good.''
Kennedy McCoy had a 3-yard touchdown run for West Virginia on a direct snap, and Evan Staley made four field goals for the Mountaineers.
Kendall Coleman had three sacks for the Orange. Andre Szmyt made a pair of field goals for Syracuse, ending his freshman season with 30 - one shy of the Football Bowl Subdivision record set in 2003 by Georgia's Billy Bennett.
THE TAKEAWAY
Syracuse: Dungey came into the game holding or sharing 18 Syracuse records, and got another one in his collegiate finale. He passed Ryan Nassib (9,190) for most passing yards in Syracuse history, finishing his career with 9,340. ''The only thing I care about is we got to 10 wins for the first time since 2001,'' Dungey said. ... Adams said he learned midseason that he could play in the bowl game. ''I knew I would be ready,'' he said.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers fell in a bowl game for the third consecutive season, but probably have a good idea about their starting quarterback in 2019. Allison had nine completions go for more than 15 yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Syracuse will end the season in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2001, when it finished No. 14. The last time the Orange finished a season higher than that was 1992, when they were No. 6.
RARE MISS
Staley came in as one of 13 major college kickers to be 75-for-75 or better on extra-point tries over the last two seasons. He missed his first PAT attempt Friday, the ball bouncing off the right upright. Going back to his senior high school season, Staley - who was only 7 years old when he told late coach Bill Stewart that he was going to West Virginia - had made 101 consecutive PAT tries.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: Visit Liberty - and new coach Hugh Freeze - on Aug. 31, 2019.
West Virginia: Host James Madison on Aug. 31, 2019.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|22
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-18
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|423
|386
|Total Plays
|74
|75
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|146
|113
|Rush Attempts
|36
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|2.5
|Net Yards Passing
|277
|273
|Comp. - Att.
|19-38
|21-30
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|9.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|5-30
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|11-90
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.2
|6-39.2
|Return Yards
|15
|87
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-11
|3-67
|Int. - Returns
|2-5
|1-20
|Kicking
|4/5
|6/6
|Extra Points
|0/1
|4/4
|Field Goals
|4/4
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|277
|PASS YDS
|273
|
|
|146
|RUSH YDS
|113
|
|
|423
|TOTAL YDS
|386
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Allison 11 QB
|J. Allison
|18/36
|279
|0
|1
|
T. Wesco 88 TE
|T. Wesco
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Lowe III 10 QB
|T. Lowe III
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|17
|73
|1
|24
|
M. Pettaway 32 RB
|M. Pettaway
|4
|61
|0
|51
|
T. Bush 14 WR
|T. Bush
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|4
|13
|0
|4
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
T. Wesco 88 TE
|T. Wesco
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Lowe III 10 QB
|T. Lowe III
|2
|3
|0
|9
|
J. Allison 11 QB
|J. Allison
|6
|-37
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Sills V 13 WR
|D. Sills V
|4
|90
|0
|48
|
T. Simmons 1 WR
|T. Simmons
|6
|64
|0
|17
|
K. Hall 27 WR
|K. Hall
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
B. Moreland 19 CB
|B. Moreland
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
T. Bush 14 WR
|T. Bush
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
T. Wesco 88 TE
|T. Wesco
|2
|14
|0
|12
|
D. Maiden 82 WR
|D. Maiden
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
K. McKoy 6 RB
|K. McKoy
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Lowe III 10 QB
|T. Lowe III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Wheaton 83 WR
|B. Wheaton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. James 81 WR
|S. James
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
|D. Long Jr.
|11-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Campbell 34 LB
|S. Campbell
|9-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
|D. Askew-Henry
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 9 LB
|J. Stewart
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 12 DL
|J. Robinson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Norwood 4 CB
|J. Norwood
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Bailey 24 CB
|H. Bailey
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Donahue 46 DL
|R. Donahue
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Washington 28 CB
|K. Washington
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Bigelow Jr. 40 DL
|K. Bigelow Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Avery Jr. 3 S
|T. Avery Jr.
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Pitts Jr. 1 CB
|D. Pitts Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Qualls 33 LB
|Q. Qualls
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler 35 LB
|J. Chandler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 55 DL
|Da. Stills
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haskins 84 TE
|J. Haskins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 56 DL
|Da. Stills
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
|G. Jennings Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
|K. Robinson Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|4/4
|49
|0/1
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kinney 15 P
|B. Kinney
|5
|40.2
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Bush 14 WR
|T. Bush
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Sills V 13 WR
|D. Sills V
|1
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Dungey 2 QB
|E. Dungey
|21/30
|303
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|8
|42
|0
|22
|
D. Strickland 4 RB
|D. Strickland
|9
|28
|0
|17
|
E. Dungey 2 QB
|E. Dungey
|17
|22
|0
|10
|
A. Adams 23 RB
|A. Adams
|8
|19
|2
|8
|
J. Howard 28 RB
|J. Howard
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Custis 17 WR
|J. Custis
|5
|80
|0
|44
|
T. Harris 80 WR
|T. Harris
|4
|55
|0
|19
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
A. Hackett 89 TE
|A. Hackett
|3
|42
|0
|26
|
T. Jackson 86 WR
|T. Jackson
|3
|27
|1
|14
|
S. Riley 10 WR
|S. Riley
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
S. Johnson 19 WR
|S. Johnson
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
N. Johnson 82 WR
|N. Johnson
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
C. Elmore 36 FB
|C. Elmore
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Richards 42 DL
|T. Richards
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Foster 14 DB
|E. Foster
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cisco 19 DB
|A. Cisco
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Guthrie 41 LB
|R. Guthrie
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 57 DL
|K. Jonathan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slayton 95 DL
|C. Slayton
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fredrick 3 DB
|C. Fredrick
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Whitner 25 LB
|K. Whitner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Cullen 24 LB
|S. Cullen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ruff 45 DL
|K. Ruff
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 DL
|K. Coleman
|3-0
|3.0
|0
|
A. Stritzinger 32 DB
|A. Stritzinger
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Armstrong 12 LB
|A. Armstrong
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Melifonwu 23 DB
|I. Melifonwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 16 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bradshaw 18 DB
|S. Bradshaw
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|2/2
|39
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 10 P
|S. Hofrichter
|6
|39.2
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Riley 10 WR
|S. Riley
|2
|30.0
|43
|0
|
N. Johnson 82 WR
|N. Johnson
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
TULANE
LALAF
41
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
NTEXAS
52
13
Final ESPN
-
ARIZST
21FRESNO
20
31
Final ABC
-
GAS
EMICH
23
21
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
APLST
13
45
Final ESPN
-
UAB
NILL
37
13
Final ESPN
-
SDGST
OHIO
0
27
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
SFLA
38
20
Final ESPN
-
FIU
TOLEDO
35
32
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
BYU
18
49
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
WAKE
34
37
Final ESPN
-
HOU
ARMY
14
70
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
TROY
32
42
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
HAWAII
31
14
Final ESPN
-
MINN
GATECH
34
10
Final ESPN
-
CAL
TCU
7
10
Final/OT ESPN
-
TEMPLE
DUKE
27
56
Final ESPN
-
MIAMI
WISC
3
35
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
VANDY
45
38
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
AUBURN
14
63
Final ESPN
-
16WVU
20CUSE
18
34
Final ESPN
-
24IOWAST
13WASHST
26
28
Final ESPN
-
SC
UVA
0
054 O/U
+4.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
10FLA
7MICH
0
051 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
ARKST
NEVADA
0
056.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 1:15pm CBSSN
-
3ND
2CLEM
0
056.5 O/U
-12
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
4OKLA
1BAMA
0
077.5 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
CINCY
VATECH
0
053.5 O/U
+6
Mon 12:00pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
PITT
0
052 O/U
+4.5
Mon 2:00pm CBS
-
MICHST
OREG
0
048 O/U
-2.5
Mon 3:00pm FOX
-
23MIZZOU
OKLAST
0
074 O/U
+9
Mon 3:45pm ESPN
-
22NWEST
17UTAH
0
046 O/U
-7
Mon 7:00pm FS1
-
NCST
19TXAM
0
056 O/U
-7
Mon 7:30pm ESPN
-
18MISSST
IOWA
0
042.5 O/U
+7
Tue 12:00pm ESP2
-
14UK
12PSU
0
047.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 1:00pm ABC
-
11LSU
8UCF
0
056 O/U
+7.5
Tue 1:00pm ESPN
-
9WASH
6OHIOST
0
057.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 5:00pm ESPN
-
15TEXAS
5UGA
0
058 O/U
-13
Tue 8:45pm ESPN
-
BC
25BOISE
0
0
ESPN