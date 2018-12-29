|
|
|ND
|CLEM
Lawrence lights up Notre Dame, No. 2 Clemson cruises 30-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) When Clemson's Dabo Swinney entrusted a team with championship aspirations to freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence in September, this is what the Tigers' coach had in mind.
Lawrence threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns and No. 2 Clemson beat No. 3 Notre Dame 30-3 on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl to reach the College Football Playoff title game. The Tigers (14-0) will play either No. 1 Alabama - for a fourth straight season in the playoff - or No. 4 Oklahoma on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California.
''This is what we came here to do,'' Swinney said. ''This senior group just won their 54th game and they're going back to their third national championship in four years.''
Clemson's overpowering and experienced defensive line, led by ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, smothered Ian Book and the Fighting Irish (12-1), holding them to 248 yards. ''Our guys, they got it done in the trenches,'' Swinney said.
On offense, freshmen led the way. Lawrence, making his 10th career start, was 27 for 39 and did not throw an interception against a Notre Dame defense that had been one of the best on the country. Freshman receiver Justyn Ross had six catches for 148 yards and two long touchdowns.
The Irish hung around for a quarter, with the team's exchanging field goals. But early in the second quarter, Notre Dame All-America cornerback Julian Love went out with what coach Brian Kelly said after the game was a head injury and Lawrence started taking apart the Irish secondary.
Lawrence hooked up with Ross on a deep throw down the sideline and the big receiver beat Love's backup, Donte Vaughn, for a tackle-breaking, 52-yard score early in the second quarter. The Irish looked as if they might be able to keep it close to halftime, but the offense couldn't keep that ferocious Clemson front, even without suspended star tackle Dexter Lawrence, out of the backfield.
In the final 2 minutes, Trevor Lawrence connected with Ross on a 42-yard score and with Tee Higgins for a one-handed, 19-yard touchdown reception - again over Vaughn - with 2 seconds left in the second quarter. Lawrence was 13 for 15 for 229 yards in the quarter.
That made it 23-3 at half and once again the Fighting Irish looked outclassed against the best of the best. Not so different from the 42-14 loss to Alabama in the 2012 BCS championship game or the 44-28 loss to Ohio State in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl. In fact, Notre Dame is 0-8 in BCS and New Year's Six games since winning the Cotton Bowl in 1993.
Though to be fair, Clemson has been doing this to everyone since Lawrence settled in. The Tigers haven't had an opponent stay within 20 points since a close call against Syracuse on Sept. 29.
That was Lawrence's first game as a starter, one he didn't finish because of a head injury, and Clemson's first after quarterback Kelly Bryant left the team.
Bryant, a senior, led the Tigers to the playoff last season and a semifinal loss to Alabama. He was pivotal in an early victory this season at Texas A&M. But Lawrence is a rare talent, a potential first overall NFL draft pick. When Lawrence took over, the ceiling on Clemson's potential rose. Now it is being realized.
With a powerful arm, quick release, poise in the pocket and signature flowing blond hair, Lawrence is positioned to become one of college football's biggest stars. It will help to have receivers such as Ross, Higgins and Amari Rogers, all underclassmen. And a runner like sophomore Travis Etienne, who broke a 62-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
But Lawrence is the leader. In his 11th start, he will try to become the first true freshman quarterback to lead his team to a national championship since Oklahoma's Jamelle Holieway in 1985.
THE TAKEAWAY
Notre Dame: As 12-point underdogs, the Irish needed to play their best and catch a couple breaks. Neither happened. They nearly had a takeaway deep in Clemson territory in the first quarter, but a loose ball was ruled barely out of bounds by replay review. Love's injury left them exposed at corner. By the time he returned in the second half it was too late. And their offensive line, which had been up and down and shifting around much of the season, was no match for Clemson's front.
Clemson: Dexter Lawrence, sidelined by a failed NCAA test for performance-enhancing drugs, was hardly missed. The 340-pound junior was on the sideline, wearing on an orange sweat shirt with a white tiger paw logo. Clemson is working on an appeal for Lawrence and two other players, but it is unlikely the Tigers will have them back for the national title game.
---
Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|26
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|8
|15
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|9-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|223
|523
|Total Plays
|69
|78
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|88
|211
|Rush Attempts
|35
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|135
|312
|Comp. - Att.
|17-34
|27-41
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|7.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|6-25
|3-15
|Penalties - Yards
|7-50
|6-65
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-45.9
|5-39.8
|Return Yards
|1
|47
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|2-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-24
|Kicking
|1/1
|4/6
|Extra Points
|0/0
|3/4
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|135
|PASS YDS
|312
|
|
|88
|RUSH YDS
|211
|
|
|223
|TOTAL YDS
|523
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|17/34
|160
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williams 2 RB
|D. Williams
|16
|54
|0
|11
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|17
|30
|0
|11
|
J. Armstrong 8 WR
|J. Armstrong
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Boykin 81 WR
|M. Boykin
|5
|69
|0
|23
|
D. Williams 2 RB
|D. Williams
|3
|29
|0
|16
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|2
|24
|0
|13
|
A. Mack 86 TE
|A. Mack
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
C. Kmet 84 TE
|C. Kmet
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
J. Armstrong 8 WR
|J. Armstrong
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Weishar 82 TE
|N. Weishar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|11-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coney 4 LB
|T. Coney
|9-7
|0.5
|0
|
D. Tranquill 23 LB
|D. Tranquill
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
|Ja. Ademilola
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Love 27 CB
|J. Love
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Coleman 24 S
|N. Coleman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bonner 55 DL
|J. Bonner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vaughn 8 CB
|D. Vaughn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 9 DL
|D. Hayes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
|T. Pride Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okwara 42 DL
|J. Okwara
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Jones 44 DL
|Ja. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Jones 45 LB
|Jo. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Ademilola 19 DL
|Ju. Ademilola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Yoon 19 K
|J. Yoon
|1/1
|28
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Newsome 85 P
|T. Newsome
|8
|45.9
|3
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|27/39
|327
|3
|0
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|14
|109
|1
|62
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|2
|31
|0
|23
|
A. Choice 26 RB
|A. Choice
|2
|30
|0
|23
|
T. Feaster 28 RB
|T. Feaster
|4
|20
|0
|9
|
L. Dixon 23 RB
|L. Dixon
|6
|11
|0
|10
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
|T. Lawrence
|7
|6
|0
|11
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Rencher 21 RB
|D. Rencher
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ross 8 WR
|J. Ross
|6
|148
|2
|52
|
H. Renfrow 13 WR
|H. Renfrow
|4
|62
|0
|32
|
T. Higgins 5 WR
|T. Higgins
|4
|53
|1
|24
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|6
|26
|0
|7
|
T. Chase 18 WR
|T. Chase
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
T. Etienne 9 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Thompson 1 WR
|T. Thompson
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
T. Feaster 28 RB
|T. Feaster
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
W. Swinney 22 WR
|W. Swinney
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Richard 80 TE
|M. Richard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Williams 44 TE
|G. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Kendrick 10 WR
|D. Kendrick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Overton 14 WR
|D. Overton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Muse 19 S
|T. Muse
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 7 DE
|A. Bryant
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 12 S
|K. Wallace
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Simmons 11 S
|I. Simmons
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Joseph 34 LB
|K. Joseph
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ferrell 99 DE
|C. Ferrell
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 1 CB
|T. Mullen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Terrell 8 CB
|A. Terrell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lamar 57 LB
|T. Lamar
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 35 DE
|J. Foster
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
JD. Davis 33 LB
|JD. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 14 S
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huggins 67 DT
|A. Huggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smith 5 LB
|S. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Williams 30 LB
|Ja. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 24 S
|N. Turner
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
Jo. Williams 59 DT
|Jo. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Goodrich 31 CB
|M. Goodrich
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Donnelly 27 S
|C. Donnelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 42 DT
|C. Wilkins
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Huegel 92 K
|G. Huegel
|1/2
|40
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Spiers 48 P
|W. Spiers
|5
|39.8
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Kendrick 10 WR
|D. Kendrick
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 3 WR
|A. Rodgers
|2
|5.0
|10
|0
-
4OKLA
1BAMA
7
28
2nd 11:48 ESPN
-
TULANE
LALAF
41
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
NTEXAS
52
13
Final ESPN
-
ARIZST
21FRESNO
20
31
Final ABC
-
GAS
EMICH
23
21
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
APLST
13
45
Final ESPN
-
UAB
NILL
37
13
Final ESPN
-
SDGST
OHIO
0
27
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
SFLA
38
20
Final ESPN
-
FIU
TOLEDO
35
32
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
BYU
18
49
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
WAKE
34
37
Final ESPN
-
HOU
ARMY
14
70
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
TROY
32
42
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
HAWAII
31
14
Final ESPN
-
MINN
GATECH
34
10
Final ESPN
-
CAL
TCU
7
10
Final/OT ESPN
-
TEMPLE
DUKE
27
56
Final ESPN
-
MIAMI
WISC
3
35
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
VANDY
45
38
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
AUBURN
14
63
Final ESPN
-
16WVU
20CUSE
18
34
Final ESPN
-
24IOWAST
13WASHST
26
28
Final ESPN
-
10FLA
7MICH
41
15
Final ESPN
-
SC
UVA
0
28
Final ABC
-
ARKST
NEVADA
13
16
Final/OT CBSSN
-
3ND
2CLEM
3
30
Final ESPN
-
CINCY
VATECH
0
053.5 O/U
+6
Mon 12:00pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
PITT
0
052 O/U
+4.5
Mon 2:00pm CBS
-
MICHST
OREG
0
048 O/U
-2.5
Mon 3:00pm FOX
-
23MIZZOU
OKLAST
0
074 O/U
+9
Mon 3:45pm ESPN
-
22NWEST
17UTAH
0
046 O/U
-7
Mon 7:00pm FS1
-
NCST
19TXAM
0
056 O/U
-7
Mon 7:30pm ESPN
-
18MISSST
IOWA
0
042 O/U
+7
Tue 12:00pm ESP2
-
14UK
12PSU
0
047.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 1:00pm ABC
-
11LSU
8UCF
0
056 O/U
+7.5
Tue 1:00pm ESPN
-
9WASH
6OHIOST
0
057.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 5:00pm ESPN
-
15TEXAS
5UGA
0
058 O/U
-12.5
Tue 8:45pm ESPN
-
BC
25BOISE
0
0
ESPN