Lawrence lights up Notre Dame, No. 2 Clemson cruises 30-3

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 29, 2018

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) When Clemson's Dabo Swinney entrusted a team with championship aspirations to freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence in September, this is what the Tigers' coach had in mind.

Lawrence threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns and No. 2 Clemson beat No. 3 Notre Dame 30-3 on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl to reach the College Football Playoff title game. The Tigers (14-0) will play either No. 1 Alabama - for a fourth straight season in the playoff - or No. 4 Oklahoma on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California.

''This is what we came here to do,'' Swinney said. ''This senior group just won their 54th game and they're going back to their third national championship in four years.''

Clemson's overpowering and experienced defensive line, led by ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, smothered Ian Book and the Fighting Irish (12-1), holding them to 248 yards. ''Our guys, they got it done in the trenches,'' Swinney said.

On offense, freshmen led the way. Lawrence, making his 10th career start, was 27 for 39 and did not throw an interception against a Notre Dame defense that had been one of the best on the country. Freshman receiver Justyn Ross had six catches for 148 yards and two long touchdowns.

The Irish hung around for a quarter, with the team's exchanging field goals. But early in the second quarter, Notre Dame All-America cornerback Julian Love went out with what coach Brian Kelly said after the game was a head injury and Lawrence started taking apart the Irish secondary.

Lawrence hooked up with Ross on a deep throw down the sideline and the big receiver beat Love's backup, Donte Vaughn, for a tackle-breaking, 52-yard score early in the second quarter. The Irish looked as if they might be able to keep it close to halftime, but the offense couldn't keep that ferocious Clemson front, even without suspended star tackle Dexter Lawrence, out of the backfield.

In the final 2 minutes, Trevor Lawrence connected with Ross on a 42-yard score and with Tee Higgins for a one-handed, 19-yard touchdown reception - again over Vaughn - with 2 seconds left in the second quarter. Lawrence was 13 for 15 for 229 yards in the quarter.

That made it 23-3 at half and once again the Fighting Irish looked outclassed against the best of the best. Not so different from the 42-14 loss to Alabama in the 2012 BCS championship game or the 44-28 loss to Ohio State in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl. In fact, Notre Dame is 0-8 in BCS and New Year's Six games since winning the Cotton Bowl in 1993.

Though to be fair, Clemson has been doing this to everyone since Lawrence settled in. The Tigers haven't had an opponent stay within 20 points since a close call against Syracuse on Sept. 29.

That was Lawrence's first game as a starter, one he didn't finish because of a head injury, and Clemson's first after quarterback Kelly Bryant left the team.

Bryant, a senior, led the Tigers to the playoff last season and a semifinal loss to Alabama. He was pivotal in an early victory this season at Texas A&M. But Lawrence is a rare talent, a potential first overall NFL draft pick. When Lawrence took over, the ceiling on Clemson's potential rose. Now it is being realized.

With a powerful arm, quick release, poise in the pocket and signature flowing blond hair, Lawrence is positioned to become one of college football's biggest stars. It will help to have receivers such as Ross, Higgins and Amari Rogers, all underclassmen. And a runner like sophomore Travis Etienne, who broke a 62-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

But Lawrence is the leader. In his 11th start, he will try to become the first true freshman quarterback to lead his team to a national championship since Oklahoma's Jamelle Holieway in 1985.

THE TAKEAWAY

Notre Dame: As 12-point underdogs, the Irish needed to play their best and catch a couple breaks. Neither happened. They nearly had a takeaway deep in Clemson territory in the first quarter, but a loose ball was ruled barely out of bounds by replay review. Love's injury left them exposed at corner. By the time he returned in the second half it was too late. And their offensive line, which had been up and down and shifting around much of the season, was no match for Clemson's front.

Clemson: Dexter Lawrence, sidelined by a failed NCAA test for performance-enhancing drugs, was hardly missed. The 340-pound junior was on the sideline, wearing on an orange sweat shirt with a white tiger paw logo. Clemson is working on an appeal for Lawrence and two other players, but it is unlikely the Tigers will have them back for the national title game.

---

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:04
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
30
Touchdown 2:14
9-T.Etienne runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
71
yds
01:03
pos
3
29
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:02
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
23
Touchdown 0:09
16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
60
yds
00:48
pos
3
22
Point After TD 1:44
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
16
Touchdown 1:51
16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
100
yds
03:13
pos
3
15
Missed Point After Touchdown 12:50
92-G.Huegel extra point is no good. blocked by 99-J.Tillery.
plays
yds
pos
3
9
Touchdown 13:00
16-T.Lawrence complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
01:00
pos
3
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:18
19-J.Yoon 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
71
yds
03:21
pos
3
3
Field Goal 8:45
92-G.Huegel 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
31
yds
03:15
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 26
Rushing 7 9
Passing 8 15
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 5-17 9-18
4th Down Conv 1-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 223 523
Total Plays 69 78
Avg Gain 3.2 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 88 211
Rush Attempts 35 37
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 5.7
Net Yards Passing 135 312
Comp. - Att. 17-34 27-41
Yards Per Pass 4.0 7.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-25 3-15
Penalties - Yards 7-50 6-65
Touchdowns 0 4
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 8-45.9 5-39.8
Return Yards 1 47
Punts - Returns 1-1 2-10
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-13
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-24
Kicking 1/1 4/6
Extra Points 0/0 3/4
Field Goals 1/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
3 Notre Dame 12-1 30003
2 Clemson 14-0 3207030
CLEM -11.5, O/U 57
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
 135 PASS YDS 312
88 RUSH YDS 211
223 TOTAL YDS 523
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 160 0 1 83.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 2628 19 7 154.0
I. Book 17/34 160 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
158 995 12
D. Williams 16 54 0 11
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 280 4
I. Book 17 30 0 11
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 383 7
J. Armstrong 1 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 872 8
M. Boykin 5 69 0 23
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 133 1
D. Williams 3 29 0 16
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 571 2
C. Finke 2 24 0 13
A. Mack 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 360 3
A. Mack 2 11 0 8
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 162 0
C. Kmet 1 11 0 11
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 639 4
C. Claypool 2 8 0 6
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 159 0
J. Armstrong 2 8 0 4
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 157 1
T. Jones Jr. 0 0 0 0
N. Weishar 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 2
N. Weishar 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-6 2 0.0
A. Gilman 11-6 0.0 0
T. Coney 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-7 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-7 1 0.5
T. Coney 9-7 0.5 0
D. Tranquill 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
D. Tranquill 7-4 0.0 0
A. Bilal 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Bilal 3-1 0.0 0
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 4 0.0
J. Elliott 3-1 0.0 0
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Ogundeji 3-0 1.0 0
Ja. Ademilola 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
Ja. Ademilola 2-2 0.5 0
J. Love 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Love 2-0 0.0 0
N. Coleman 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
N. Coleman 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bonner 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Bonner 2-1 0.0 0
D. Vaughn 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Vaughn 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hayes 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hayes 2-0 0.0 0
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
T. Pride Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
J. Okwara 1-0 1.0 0
Ja. Jones 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
K. Kareem 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Kareem 1-2 0.0 0
Jo. Jones 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Jo. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
Ju. Ademilola 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ju. Ademilola 1-0 0.0 0
K. Hinish 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Hinish 0-1 0.0 0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Yoon 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
17/21 41/43
J. Yoon 1/1 28 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Newsome 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 45.9 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
53 44.7 3
T. Newsome 8 45.9 3 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 9.8 1 0
C. Finke 1 1.0 1 0
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 327 3 0 165.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 2933 27 4 155.2
T. Lawrence 27/39 327 3 0
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.7% 442 5 3 156.1
C. Brice 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 109 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
190 1572 22
T. Etienne 14 109 1 62
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 94 0
C. Brice 2 31 0 23
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 536 7
A. Choice 2 30 0 23
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 429 6
T. Feaster 4 20 0 9
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 547 5
L. Dixon 6 11 0 10
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 150 1
T. Lawrence 7 6 0 11
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Overton 1 3 0 3
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 65 0
D. Rencher 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 148 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 847 8
J. Ross 6 148 2 52
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 534 1
H. Renfrow 4 62 0 32
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 855 11
T. Higgins 4 53 1 24
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 545 4
A. Rodgers 6 26 0 7
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 101 2
T. Chase 2 17 0 13
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 73 1
T. Etienne 1 8 0 8
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 162 1
T. Thompson 2 8 0 6
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 42 0
T. Feaster 1 3 0 3
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 30 1
W. Swinney 1 2 0 2
M. Richard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 1
M. Richard 0 0 0 0
G. Williams 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
G. Williams 0 0 0 0
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 210 0
D. Kendrick 0 0 0 0
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 187 3
D. Overton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
T. Muse 5-0 0.0 0
A. Bryant 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
A. Bryant 5-1 2.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
K. Wallace 4-0 0.0 0
I. Simmons 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.5
I. Simmons 4-1 0.5 0
K. Joseph 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Joseph 3-0 0.0 0
C. Ferrell 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
C. Ferrell 3-1 1.0 0
T. Mullen 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Mullen 3-1 0.0 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
A. Terrell 3-0 0.0 0
T. Lamar 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
T. Lamar 3-1 0.0 0
J. Foster 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
J. Foster 2-2 1.0 0
JD. Davis 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
JD. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Huggins 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Huggins 1-0 0.0 0
S. Smith 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Smith 1-0 1.0 0
Ja. Williams 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
Ja. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
N. Turner 1-1 0.0 1
Jo. Williams 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Jo. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
M. Goodrich 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Goodrich 1-0 0.0 0
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
X. Thomas 1-1 0.0 0
C. Donnelly 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Donnelly 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Wilkins 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/4
SEASON FG XP
10/15 71/72
G. Huegel 1/2 40 3/4 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
61 39.5 2
W. Spiers 5 39.8 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 23.0 13 0
D. Kendrick 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
39 7.7 10 1
A. Rodgers 2 5.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLEM 35 1:48 6 11 Punt
12:11 CLEM 49 0:11 2 2 Fumble
8:39 CLEM 35 3:21 11 66 FG
2:13 ND 32 2:02 10 34 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 CLEM 35 1:09 4 -2 Punt
6:55 ND 32 1:08 6 25 Punt
1:44 CLEM 35 0:40 5 6 Punt
0:02 CLEM 35 0:00 2 -3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 ND 13 3:54 12 53 Punt
5:57 ND 40 2:14 8 42 INT
2:04 CLEM 35 1:24 6 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:20 ND 12 2:16 8 13 Punt
4:57 ND 11 1:04 4 13
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 CLEM 14 0:49 3 1 Punt
12:00 CLEM 47 3:15 8 31 FG
4:35 ND 35 1:49 8 47 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:00 CLEM 35 1:00 3 65 TD
11:36 CLEM 23 3:44 10 60 FG Miss
5:04 CLEM 15 3:13 10 85 TD
0:57 CLEM 20 0:48 6 80 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 ND 35 0:00 7 7 Punt
8:24 CLEM 2 2:19 6 16 Punt
3:17 CLEM 29 1:03 3 71 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CLEM 20 5:05 12 72 Fumble
7:02 CLEM 29 1:59 5 12 Punt
3:47 ND 24 2:17 7 58
NCAA FB Scores