Northwestern defense stuns No. 20 Utah 31-20 in Holiday Bowl

  Dec 31, 2018
  • Dec 31, 2018

SAN DIEGO (AP) Northwestern converted three Utah turnovers into 21 points in a dizzying nine-minute stretch in the pouring rain in the third quarter of the Holiday Bowl on Monday night, including Jared McGee's 82-yard fumble return for a touchdown, to stun the No. 20 Utes 31-20 Monday night.

The Wildcats (9-5) scored 28 points in the third quarter to win their third straight bowl game under coach Pat Fitzgerald. The Green Bay Packers reportedly want to interview Fitzpatrick for their head coaching job.

Senior Clayton Thorson became the all-time leading passer for Northwestern, going 21 of 30 for 241 yards for 10,731 career yards. He broke Brett Basanez's school record of 10,580. Thorson threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted once in making his 53rd straight start for the Wildcats, the most by a quarterback in Big Ten history. He is the program's all-time winningest quarterback at 36-17. He was replaced after taking a hard shot midway through the fourth quarter.

Utah (9-5) cruised to a 20-3 halftime lead behind redshirt freshman quarterback Jason Shelley before it all fell apart in the third quarter. Shelley had two interceptions and a fumble.

On the opening drive of the second half, Shelley threw the ball right to Northwestern's Blake Gallagher. Thorson's 52-yard pass to Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman set up his 4-yard scoring toss to Riley Lees.

The Utes had the ball first-and-goal at the 6 when Shelley rolled right, was hit from behind by Joe Gaziano and fumbled. McGee picked it up on the third bounce and ran down the sideline untouched for an 82-yard return that pulled the Wildcats to 20-17.

The Utes advanced to the 30 and looked like they had enough for a first down on a catch by Jaylen Dixon, but he was stripped by Trae Williams. JR Pace recovered and returned it 34 yards. Two plays later, Northwestern took a 24-20 lead when Thorson threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to senior offensive lineman Trey Klock, a key player in goal line and short-yardage situations.

Northwestern added another touchdown in the third quarter when Lees scored from 8 yards out for a 31-20 lead.

Pace had a second interception in the third quarter, on a deflected pass.

Shelley was making his fourth start in place of Tyler Huntley, who broke his collarbone against Arizona State on Nov. 3. He resumed practicing before the bowl but coach Kyle Whittingham said it would have taken a miracle for him to have played. Also out were leading rusher Zack Moss, leading receiver Britain Covey and leading tackler Chase Hansen, a senior.

Shelley threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Dixon and a 4-yarder to tight end Jake Jackson, both in the first quarter.

Utah lost for the just the second time in their last 16 bowls dating to 1999. Coach Kyle Whittingham's bowl record dropped to 11-2. He was trying to become the first to win the Holiday Bowl as a player and coach. He played in the first four Holiday Bowls with BYU, going 2-2. He was inducted into the Holiday Bowl Hall of Fame in 2009.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northwestern: The Wildcats had minus-6 yards rushing at halftime and didn't get into positive until late in the third quarter.

Utah: Shelley was impressive with his passing and his scrambling until running into trouble in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: The Wildcats will wait to see if Fitzpatrick does indeed get an interview with the Packers. And they'll have to replace Thorson, who leaves with a legacy as the the most productive quarterback in program history. The Wildcats will be back on the West Coast to open the 2019 season at Stanford on Aug. 31.

Utah: After winning their first Pac-12 South title, the Utes could be poised for a run at the league championship, if they can stay healthy. They'll get Moss and Covey back, and there could be a spirited QB competition between Huntley and Shelley. The Utes open the 2019 season with their rivalry game against BYU, at Provo on Aug. 29.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:40
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
20
Touchdown 1:44
19-R.Lees runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
87
yds
02:38
pos
30
20
Point After TD 4:39
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
20
Touchdown 4:45
18-C.Thorson complete to 39-T.Klock. 39-T.Klock runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
60
yds
0:56
pos
23
20
Point After TD 6:40
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
20
Touchdown 6:55
15-J.Shelley sacked at NW 14 for -8 yards FUMBLES (97-J.Gaziano). 41-J.McGee runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
69
yds
3:15
pos
16
20
Point After TD 13:13
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
20
Touchdown 13:18
18-C.Thorson complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
56
yds
0:05
pos
9
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:08
97-M.Gay 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
33
yds
2:23
pos
3
20
Field Goal 3:57
97-M.Gay 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
57
yds
4:33
pos
3
17
Field Goal 8:54
14-C.Kuhbander 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
62
yds
02:58
pos
3
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:40
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 1:46
15-J.Shelley complete to 44-J.Jackson. 44-J.Jackson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
45
yds
01:37
pos
0
13
Point After TD 5:48
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:53
15-J.Shelley complete to 25-J.Dixon. 25-J.Dixon runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
62
yds
01:56
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 19
Rushing 5 5
Passing 10 13
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 3-14 5-14
4th Down Conv 0-3 0-1
Total Net Yards 309 373
Total Plays 70 77
Avg Gain 4.4 4.8
Net Yards Rushing 81 91
Rush Attempts 40 32
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 2.8
Net Yards Passing 228 282
Comp. - Att. 21-30 27-45
Yards Per Pass 7.6 6.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-13 3-20
Penalties - Yards 3-28 4-35
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 6
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 4-4
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 7-38.3 5-46.2
Return Yards 13 118
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-13 6-113
Int. - Returns 2-0 1-5
Kicking 5/5 4/4
Extra Points 4/4 2/2
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
22 Northwestern 9-5 0328031
17 Utah 9-5 1460020
UTAH -6.5, O/U 43.5
SDCCU Stadium San Diego, CA
 228 PASS YDS 282
81 RUSH YDS 91
309 TOTAL YDS 373
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 241 2 1 152.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 3183 17 15 121.2
C. Thorson 21/30 241 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
197 866 6
I. Bowser 23 70 0 23
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 21 1
T. Green 1 7 0 7
J. Roberts 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
J. Roberts 1 7 0 7
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 35 1
R. Lees 2 6 1 8
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 121 0
C. Hanaoka 1 2 0 2
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 204 3
J. Moten IV 2 1 0 1
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 -110 9
C. Thorson 5 -6 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 237 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 2 64 0 52
C. Green 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
57 483 4
C. Green 7 46 0 12
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 283 2
K. McGowan 4 45 0 32
B. Holman 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 59 0
B. Holman 1 24 0 24
F. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
68 780 2
F. Nagel 2 21 0 18
T. Klock 39 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 1
T. Klock 1 20 1 20
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 214 3
R. Lees 2 10 1 6
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 562 3
B. Skowronek 1 6 0 6
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 63 0
C. Hanaoka 1 5 0 5
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 62 0
J. Moten IV 0 0 0 0
J. Roberts 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 0
J. Roberts 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Fisher 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-1 1 0.0
P. Fisher 12-1 0.0 0
B. Gallagher 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
B. Gallagher 6-0 0.0 1
A. Mayo 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Mayo 6-0 0.0 0
T. Whillock 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
T. Whillock 6-1 1.0 0
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 4 0.0
J. Pace 5-2 0.0 1
C. Bergin 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Bergin 4-1 0.0 0
E. Brown IV 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
E. Brown IV 3-0 1.0 0
G. Newsome II 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Newsome II 3-0 0.0 0
A. Miller 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Miller 2-1 0.0 0
T. Williams 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
J. Bergin 47 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bergin 1-0 0.0 0
S. Miller 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
J. McGee 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. McGee 1-0 0.0 0
J. Gaziano 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
J. Gaziano 1-2 1.0 0
D. Anderson 21 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
F. Wyatt 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Wyatt 0-1 0.0 0
B. Oxley 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Oxley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/9 28/28
C. Kuhbander 1/1 21 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Collins 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
79 40.5 3
J. Collins 7 38.3 3 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Vault 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
S. Vault 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 302 2 2 122.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 1162 5 6 119.1
J. Shelley 27/45 302 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 192 3
J. Shelley 12 39 0 17
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 512 5
A. Shyne 14 33 0 7
D. Brumfield 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 42 0
D. Brumfield 3 19 0 13
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 190 0
T. Green 2 3 0 4
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Dixon 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 114 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 589 2
J. Dixon 9 114 1 27
S. Mariner 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 209 1
S. Mariner 4 38 0 16
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 227 1
Br. Kuithe 4 36 0 14
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 179 1
S. Enis 3 34 0 19
J. Jackson 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 74 2
J. Jackson 3 33 1 21
B. Thompson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
B. Thompson 1 31 0 31
J. Field 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
J. Field 1 7 0 7
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 362 5
S. Nacua 1 5 0 5
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
T. Green 1 4 0 4
D. Vickers 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Vickers 0 0 0 0
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 297 2
D. Simpkins 0 0 0 0
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 190 2
C. Fotheringham 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Ballard 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 1 1.0
C. Ballard 9-1 1.0 0
M. Blair 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 2 0.0
M. Blair 8-1 0.0 1
C. Barton 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.5
C. Barton 7-1 0.5 0
F. Bernard 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
F. Bernard 5-1 0.0 0
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Blackmon 4-0 0.0 0
B. Anae 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Anae 3-0 0.0 0
L. Fotu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Fotu 3-1 0.0 0
J. Guidry 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.5
J. Guidry 2-1 0.5 0
T. Lewis 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
J. Penisini 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Penisini 2-0 0.0 0
M. Tupai 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Tupai 1-1 0.0 0
Do. Thompson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Do. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 4 0.0
J. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Tafua 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Tafua 1-1 0.0 0
P. Tonga 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
P. Tonga 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
26/31 45/45
M. Gay 2/2 32 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
59 45.2 2
M. Wishnowsky 5 46.2 2 63
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Vickers 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 19.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 19.5 22 0
D. Vickers 4 19.5 22 0
J. Jackson 44 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
J. Jackson 1 16.0 16 0
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 19 0
D. Simpkins 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 0.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 0.0 6 0
D. Simpkins 3 0.0 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 35 3:04 8 27 Punt
8:32 NWEST 19 0:38 3 6 Punt
5:48 UTAH 35 1:32 7 10 Downs
1:40 UTAH 35 1:28 5 -5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 UTAH 42 0:45 3 -8 Punt
11:52 NWEST 35 2:58 7 62 FG
4:01 UTAH 35 0:55 6 20 INT
0:08 UTAH 35 0:03 2 -25 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:54 NWEST 44 0:36 2 56 TD
11:55 NWEST 31 0:54 3 -3 Punt
5:27 UTAH 31 0:42 2 31 TD
4:22 NWEST 33 2:38 8 67 TD
0:47 NWEST 38 0:06 8 20 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:08 NWEST 9 4:57 8 29 Punt
3:14 UTAH 30 0:13 4 6 Downs
2:52 UTAH 24 1:30 4 -5 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 UTAH 4 2:06 6 34 Punt
7:49 UTAH 38 1:56 6 62 TD
3:23 NWEST 45 1:37 5 45 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 36 0:00 1 6 Fumble
13:33 UTAH 11 0:58 3 9 Punt
8:46 NWEST 35 4:37 11 51 FG
2:36 NWEST 35 2:23 11 33 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 NWEST 35 0:00 5 9 INT
13:13 NWEST 35 1:09 4 -9 Punt
10:56 UTAH 31 3:15 8 69 TD
6:40 NWEST 35 0:34 4 30 Fumble
4:39 NWEST 35 0:13 4 -5 Punt
1:40 NWEST 35 0:24 4 3 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 UTAH 22 0:54 3 6 Punt
4:23 UTAH 9 1:05 7 21 Downs
2:55 UTAH 24 0:00 1 52
0:39 UTAH 29 0:01 2 15
NCAA FB Scores