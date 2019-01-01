Drive Chart
Williams runs wild, Texas A&M routs NC State 52-13 in Gator

  • Jan 01, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Trayveon Williams strolled around the field, his white pants covered in dirt and grass stains, his Gator Bowl hat turned sideways and his MVP trophy secured tightly in his left hand.

He posed for pictures, hugged teammates and friends, and blew kisses to the crowd.

It sure looked like a farewell party.

Williams ran for 236 yards and three touchdowns, smashing a 30-year-old school record and carrying No. 21 Texas A&M to a 52-13 victory against North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl on Monday night.

The Aggies (No. 19 CFP) ended 2018 with a four-game winning streak and broke a three-game postseason skid. It was the first bowl victory for most of Texas A&M's roster, including Williams.

It also capped an impressive inaugural season for coach Jimbo Fisher in Aggieland.

''The most important thing is we got that bowl win, that bowl win that we've been missing out on the last four or five seasons,'' Williams said. ''We got that. We're definitely molding and showing this program is going in a new direction.''

Williams earned MVP honors, a potential final curtain call for his college career. The junior is expected to leave school early and enter the NFL draft.

He said afterward he's still contemplating his future, but no one could blame him for turning pro after the way he closed out the season.

Williams ran for 829 yards and eight scores during Texas A&M's final four games, all wins. His performance against the Wolfpack gave him 1,760 yards for the season, topping Darren Lewis' previous Texas A&M mark of 1,692 set in 1988.

Williams had 61 yards rushing in the first half and then got rolling in the third quarter. He carried five times for 82 yards on one drive, including a 17-yard touchdown run . He topped that with a 93-yard scoring run on Texas A&M's ensuing drive.

His longest scamper broke the previous Gator Bowl record of 216 yards rushing set by Syracuse's Floyd Little in 1966 against Tennessee.

''It was a special moment,'' Williams said.

Texas A&M's Kellen Mond completed 14 of 26 passes for 140 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. Mond also ran five times for 85 yards and a score. Kendrick Rogers made a leaping, 6-yard catch in the back of the end zone to help Mond.

Little went right for the Wolfpack, which was trying to get to double-digit wins for the second time in school history. North Carolina State finished with 273 yards and went 0 for 13 on third down.

''It's on all of us,'' coach Dave Doeren said. ''It's not the players' fault. It's not the coaches' fault. It's all of our faults, and we own it that way. Bottom line is they played better than we did, They coached better than we did, and I'll own that.''

Ryan Finley, a senior playing his final game, completed 19 of 32 passes for 139 yards. He threw a touchdown passes and two interceptions. Tyrel Dodson returned one of the picks 78 yards for a score early in the third quarter, a play that turned a close game into a two-touchdown advantage.

Finley also was sacked twice before getting pulled in the fourth quarter. Doeren clearly wanted to protect Finley, who's expected to be an early round pick in the NFL draft in April.

It certainly didn't help that NC State played without two of its best players, including the team's leading tackler. Receiver Kelvin Harmon and linebacker Germaine Pratt skipped the bowl to protect their NFL draft stocks.

It's unlikely Pratt could have done enough to make a difference against Williams, who averaged 12.4 yards on 19 carries against a defense that allowed 109.1 yards a game all season.

''You give him enough touches, great things are going to happen in every phase of the game,'' Fisher said. ''That's what great players do.''

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack failed to get a third straight postseason win. It was a disappointing finale after ending the regular season with three consecutive wins, but still proof that Doeren has the program headed in the right direction.

Texas A&M: The Aggies have one of the youngest rosters in the Southeastern Conference and have enough talent to challenge Alabama in the coming years.

CROWD CONTROL

The game drew 38,206, the bowl's smallest crowd since 1952.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State will have to replace Finley, Harmon, Pratt and three starters on one of the nation's best offensive lines.

Texas A&M has one of the county's most challenging schedules in 2019, a slate that includes Alabama and road games against Clemson, Georgia and LSU.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:22
36-D.LaCamera extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
52
Touchdown 0:22
12-C.Gillaspia runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
39
yds
03:37
pos
13
51
Field Goal 6:21
47-S.Small 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
27
yds
3:13
pos
13
45
Point After TD 13:56
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
42
Touchdown 14:09
5-T.Williams runs 93 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
93
yds
00:11
pos
13
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:44
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
35
Touchdown 5:51
5-T.Williams runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
82
yds
02:34
pos
13
34
Point After TD 11:18
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
28
Touchdown 11:31
15-R.Finley incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Thomas INTERCEPTED by 25-T.Dodson at TXAM 22. 25-T.Dodson runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
78
yds
0:00
pos
13
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:32
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
21
Touchdown 0:39
11-K.Mond complete to 13-K.Rogers. 13-K.Rogers runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
72
yds
5:09
pos
13
20
Point After TD 6:43
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
14
Touchdown 6:48
5-T.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
60
yds
01:01
pos
13
13
Field Goal 10:50
32-C.Dunn 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
35
yds
1:45
pos
13
7
Point After TD 14:56
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 15:00
15-R.Finley complete to 19-C.Riley. 19-C.Riley runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
22
yds
01:28
pos
9
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:26
32-C.Dunn 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
71
yds
5:11
pos
3
7
Point After TD 14:34
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:34
11-K.Mond runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
00:26
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 18
Rushing 7 14
Passing 6 4
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 0-13 5-10
4th Down Conv 2-4 0-1
Total Net Yards 259 541
Total Plays 69 60
Avg Gain 3.8 9.0
Net Yards Rushing 134 401
Rush Attempts 37 34
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 11.8
Net Yards Passing 125 140
Comp. - Att. 19-32 14-26
Yards Per Pass 3.9 5.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-14 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-30 8-75
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 6-47.5 3-48.3
Return Yards 80 230
Punts - Returns 2-21 1-21
Kickoffs - Returns 3-59 4-106
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-103
Kicking 3/3 8/9
Extra Points 1/1 7/7
Field Goals 2/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
NC State 9-4 3100013
19 Texas A&M 9-4 714141752
TXAM -7.5, O/U 58
TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL
 125 PASS YDS 140
134 RUSH YDS 401
259 TOTAL YDS 541
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 139 1 2 93.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 3928 25 11 148.0
R. Finley 19/32 139 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 79 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
228 1091 18
R. Gallaspy 14 79 0 30
R. Person 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 471 2
R. Person 10 47 0 20
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 36 1
M. McKay 6 14 0 4
D. Rhem 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
D. Rhem 1 -2 0 -2
R. Finley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 21 1
R. Finley 6 -4 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Emezie 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 616 5
E. Emezie 6 36 0 21
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 169 1
C. Angeline 2 33 0 26
C. Riley 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 33 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 315 2
C. Riley 6 33 1 9
J. Meyers 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
92 1047 4
J. Meyers 3 19 0 8
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 38 1
R. Gallaspy 1 12 0 12
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 383 3
T. Thomas 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Morehead 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 3 0.0
J. Morehead 6-3 0.0 0
S. Griffin 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
S. Griffin 6-2 0.0 0
D. Roseboro 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Roseboro 5-0 0.0 0
B. Miller 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Miller 5-1 0.0 0
C. Ingram 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
C. Ingram 4-0 0.0 0
I. Moore 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Moore 3-0 0.0 0
D. Wright 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 1 0.0
D. Wright 3-3 0.0 0
L. Acceus 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Acceus 2-0 0.0 0
N. McCloud 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
N. McCloud 2-1 0.0 0
J. Smith-Williams 39 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Smith-Williams 1-0 0.0 0
X. Lyas 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Lyas 1-0 0.0 0
T. Kidd-Glass 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Kidd-Glass 1-0 0.0 0
L. Murchison 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
L. Murchison 1-1 0.0 0
V. Martin 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
D. Holden 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Holden 0-1 0.0 0
E. Bryant 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Bryant 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
23/26 51/51
C. Dunn 2/2 49 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Cole III 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 47.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
49 42.4 2
A. Cole III 6 47.5 2 72
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Trowell 8 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 22.0 28 0
M. Trowell 2 22.0 28 0
D. Rhem 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
D. Rhem 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.5 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 9.3 14 0
T. Thomas 2 10.5 14 0
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.8% 140 1 1 104.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.3% 3107 24 9 135.0
K. Mond 14/26 140 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 236 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
271 1760 18
T. Williams 19 236 3 93
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 85 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
149 474 7
K. Mond 5 85 1 62
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 346 1
J. Corbin 4 41 0 35
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 33 1
C. Gillaspia 3 20 1 13
K. Etwi 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 129 1
K. Etwi 3 19 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 336 5
K. Rogers 6 44 1 13
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 585 7
Q. Davis 2 39 0 30
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 832 10
J. Sternberger 1 28 0 28
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 375 0
J. Ausbon 4 25 0 13
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 474 1
C. Buckley 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Dodson 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
T. Dodson 7-2 0.0 1
D. Capers-Smith 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
D. Capers-Smith 7-0 0.0 0
D. Tucker 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Tucker 6-0 0.0 0
R. Elam 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Elam 5-1 0.0 0
D. Renfro 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Renfro 5-1 0.0 0
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
Bu. Johnson 5-2 0.0 0
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
L. O'Neal Jr. 4-3 0.0 1
L. Durham 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Durham 3-0 0.0 0
K. Carper 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Carper 3-0 0.0 0
K. Keke 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
K. Keke 2-0 1.0 0
J. Madubuike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Madubuike 2-0 1.0 0
K. Magee II 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Magee II 1-0 0.0 0
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
D. Mack 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Mack 1-1 0.0 0
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
J. Preston 10 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Preston 1-0 0.0 0
J. Peevy 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Peevy 0-1 0.0 0
M. Wright 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Wright 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
20/28 40/40
S. Small 1/2 35 6/6 9
D. LaCamera 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/5 11/11
D. LaCamera 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 51.0 1
B. Mann 3 48.3 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 27.3 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 30.1 30 1
J. Corbin 3 27.3 30 0
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 16.8 24 0
R. Paul 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
24 8.7 21 0
R. Paul 1 21.0 21 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:34 TXAM 20 1:10 4 10 Punt
8:22 NCST 3 5:11 13 71 FG
1:37 TXAM 27 1:28 6 27 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 NCST 33 1:45 6 35 FG
8:27 NCST 27 0:36 3 -1 Punt
6:43 TXAM 35 0:08 4 -4 Punt
0:32 TXAM 35 0:12 5 30 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 TXAM 35 0:00 8 63 INT
11:18 TXAM 35 2:22 6 9 Punt
5:44 TXAM 35 5:25 13 50 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:56 TXAM 35 0:57 5 0 Punt
11:49 TXAM 50 1:34 4 6 Downs
6:21 TXAM 35 1:41 5 -1 Downs
0:22 TXAM 20 0:00 2 22
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NCST 35 0:26 4 71 TD
13:17 TXAM 23 4:49 12 34 Punt
2:26 NCST 35 0:10 3 38 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 NCST 35 1:37 4 -5 Punt
10:50 NCST 35 1:44 8 38 Downs
7:49 TXAM 40 1:01 4 60 TD
6:30 TXAM 28 5:47 11 72 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:25 TXAM 18 2:34 5 82 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:20 TXAM 7 0:11 1 93 TD
12:49 TXAM 3 0:53 3 0 Punt
9:38 TXAM 44 2:36 5 38 FG
3:59 NCST 34 3:37 8 34 TD
NCAA FB Scores