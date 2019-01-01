|
|NCST
|TXAM
Williams runs wild, Texas A&M routs NC State 52-13 in Gator
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Trayveon Williams strolled around the field, his white pants covered in dirt and grass stains, his Gator Bowl hat turned sideways and his MVP trophy secured tightly in his left hand.
He posed for pictures, hugged teammates and friends, and blew kisses to the crowd.
It sure looked like a farewell party.
Williams ran for 236 yards and three touchdowns, smashing a 30-year-old school record and carrying No. 21 Texas A&M to a 52-13 victory against North Carolina State in the Gator Bowl on Monday night.
The Aggies (No. 19 CFP) ended 2018 with a four-game winning streak and broke a three-game postseason skid. It was the first bowl victory for most of Texas A&M's roster, including Williams.
It also capped an impressive inaugural season for coach Jimbo Fisher in Aggieland.
''The most important thing is we got that bowl win, that bowl win that we've been missing out on the last four or five seasons,'' Williams said. ''We got that. We're definitely molding and showing this program is going in a new direction.''
Williams earned MVP honors, a potential final curtain call for his college career. The junior is expected to leave school early and enter the NFL draft.
He said afterward he's still contemplating his future, but no one could blame him for turning pro after the way he closed out the season.
Williams ran for 829 yards and eight scores during Texas A&M's final four games, all wins. His performance against the Wolfpack gave him 1,760 yards for the season, topping Darren Lewis' previous Texas A&M mark of 1,692 set in 1988.
Williams had 61 yards rushing in the first half and then got rolling in the third quarter. He carried five times for 82 yards on one drive, including a 17-yard touchdown run . He topped that with a 93-yard scoring run on Texas A&M's ensuing drive.
His longest scamper broke the previous Gator Bowl record of 216 yards rushing set by Syracuse's Floyd Little in 1966 against Tennessee.
''It was a special moment,'' Williams said.
Texas A&M's Kellen Mond completed 14 of 26 passes for 140 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. Mond also ran five times for 85 yards and a score. Kendrick Rogers made a leaping, 6-yard catch in the back of the end zone to help Mond.
Little went right for the Wolfpack, which was trying to get to double-digit wins for the second time in school history. North Carolina State finished with 273 yards and went 0 for 13 on third down.
''It's on all of us,'' coach Dave Doeren said. ''It's not the players' fault. It's not the coaches' fault. It's all of our faults, and we own it that way. Bottom line is they played better than we did, They coached better than we did, and I'll own that.''
Ryan Finley, a senior playing his final game, completed 19 of 32 passes for 139 yards. He threw a touchdown passes and two interceptions. Tyrel Dodson returned one of the picks 78 yards for a score early in the third quarter, a play that turned a close game into a two-touchdown advantage.
Finley also was sacked twice before getting pulled in the fourth quarter. Doeren clearly wanted to protect Finley, who's expected to be an early round pick in the NFL draft in April.
It certainly didn't help that NC State played without two of its best players, including the team's leading tackler. Receiver Kelvin Harmon and linebacker Germaine Pratt skipped the bowl to protect their NFL draft stocks.
It's unlikely Pratt could have done enough to make a difference against Williams, who averaged 12.4 yards on 19 carries against a defense that allowed 109.1 yards a game all season.
''You give him enough touches, great things are going to happen in every phase of the game,'' Fisher said. ''That's what great players do.''
THE TAKEAWAY
North Carolina State: The Wolfpack failed to get a third straight postseason win. It was a disappointing finale after ending the regular season with three consecutive wins, but still proof that Doeren has the program headed in the right direction.
Texas A&M: The Aggies have one of the youngest rosters in the Southeastern Conference and have enough talent to challenge Alabama in the coming years.
CROWD CONTROL
The game drew 38,206, the bowl's smallest crowd since 1952.
UP NEXT
North Carolina State will have to replace Finley, Harmon, Pratt and three starters on one of the nation's best offensive lines.
Texas A&M has one of the county's most challenging schedules in 2019, a slate that includes Alabama and road games against Clemson, Georgia and LSU.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|18
|Rushing
|7
|14
|Passing
|6
|4
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-13
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|259
|541
|Total Plays
|69
|60
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|9.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|134
|401
|Rush Attempts
|37
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|11.8
|Net Yards Passing
|125
|140
|Comp. - Att.
|19-32
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|5.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-14
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|8-75
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-47.5
|3-48.3
|Return Yards
|80
|230
|Punts - Returns
|2-21
|1-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-59
|4-106
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-103
|Kicking
|3/3
|8/9
|Extra Points
|1/1
|7/7
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|125
|PASS YDS
|140
|134
|RUSH YDS
|401
|259
|TOTAL YDS
|541
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Finley 15 QB
|R. Finley
|19/32
|139
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
|R. Gallaspy
|14
|79
|0
|30
|
R. Person 20 RB
|R. Person
|10
|47
|0
|20
|
M. McKay 7 QB
|M. McKay
|6
|14
|0
|4
|
D. Rhem 5 RB
|D. Rhem
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
R. Finley 15 QB
|R. Finley
|6
|-4
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Emezie 86 WR
|E. Emezie
|6
|36
|0
|21
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|2
|33
|0
|26
|
C. Riley 19 WR
|C. Riley
|6
|33
|1
|9
|
J. Meyers 11 WR
|J. Meyers
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
R. Gallaspy 25 RB
|R. Gallaspy
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Morehead 31 S
|J. Morehead
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Griffin 21 DB
|S. Griffin
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Roseboro 45 DE
|D. Roseboro
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 12 LB
|B. Miller
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ingram 15 CB
|C. Ingram
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 41 LB
|I. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 14 S
|D. Wright
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Acceus 2 LB
|L. Acceus
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McCloud 4 CB
|N. McCloud
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 39 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Lyas 97 DE
|X. Lyas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kidd-Glass 34 S
|T. Kidd-Glass
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Murchison 92 DT
|L. Murchison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Martin 56 DT
|V. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Holden 55 DE
|D. Holden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bryant 91 DT
|E. Bryant
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|2/2
|49
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole III 90 P
|A. Cole III
|6
|47.5
|2
|72
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Trowell 8 CB
|M. Trowell
|2
|22.0
|28
|0
|
D. Rhem 5 RB
|D. Rhem
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|2
|10.5
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|14/26
|140
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Williams 5 RB
|T. Williams
|19
|236
|3
|93
|
K. Mond 11 QB
|K. Mond
|5
|85
|1
|62
|
J. Corbin 7 RB
|J. Corbin
|4
|41
|0
|35
|
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
|C. Gillaspia
|3
|20
|1
|13
|
K. Etwi 22 RB
|K. Etwi
|3
|19
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Rogers 13 WR
|K. Rogers
|6
|44
|1
|13
|
Q. Davis 1 WR
|Q. Davis
|2
|39
|0
|30
|
J. Sternberger 81 TE
|J. Sternberger
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
J. Ausbon 2 WR
|J. Ausbon
|4
|25
|0
|13
|
C. Buckley 14 WR
|C. Buckley
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Dodson 25 LB
|T. Dodson
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Capers-Smith 26 DB
|D. Capers-Smith
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tucker 4 DB
|D. Tucker
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Elam 27 DB
|R. Elam
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Renfro 29 DB
|D. Renfro
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
|Bu. Johnson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
|L. O'Neal Jr.
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
L. Durham 46 DL
|L. Durham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Carper 14 DB
|K. Carper
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Keke 8 DL
|K. Keke
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 52 DL
|J. Madubuike
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Magee II 56 LB
|K. Magee II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 10 DB
|M. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mack 34 DL
|D. Mack
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 21 DB
|C. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Preston 10 WR
|J. Preston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peevy 92 DL
|J. Peevy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wright 93 DL
|M. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Small 47 K
|S. Small
|1/2
|35
|6/6
|9
|
D. LaCamera 36 K
|D. LaCamera
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 34 P
|B. Mann
|3
|48.3
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Paul 6 WR
|R. Paul
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
TULANE
LALAF
41
24
Final CBSSN
UTAHST
NTEXAS
52
13
Final ESPN
ARIZST
21FRESNO
20
31
Final ABC
GAS
EMICH
23
21
Final ESPN
MTSU
APLST
13
45
Final ESPN
UAB
NILL
37
13
Final ESPN
SDGST
OHIO
0
27
Final ESPN
MRSHL
SFLA
38
20
Final ESPN
FIU
TOLEDO
35
32
Final ESPN
WMICH
BYU
18
49
Final ESPN
MEMP
WAKE
34
37
Final ESPN
HOU
ARMY
14
70
Final ESPN
BUFF
TROY
32
42
Final ESPN
LATECH
HAWAII
31
14
Final ESPN
MINN
GATECH
34
10
Final ESPN
CAL
TCU
7
10
Final/OT ESPN
TEMPLE
DUKE
27
56
Final ESPN
MIAMI
WISC
3
35
Final ESPN
BAYLOR
VANDY
45
38
Final ESPN
PURDUE
AUBURN
14
63
Final ESPN
16WVU
20CUSE
18
34
Final ESPN
24IOWAST
13WASHST
26
28
Final ESPN
SC
UVA
0
28
Final ABC
10FLA
7MICH
41
15
Final ESPN
ARKST
NEVADA
13
16
Final/OT CBSSN
3ND
2CLEM
3
30
Final ESPN
4OKLA
1BAMA
34
45
Final ESPN
CINCY
VATECH
35
31
Final ESPN
STNFRD
PITT
14
13
Final CBS
MICHST
OREG
6
7
Final FOX
23MIZZOU
OKLAST
33
38
Final ESPN
22NWEST
17UTAH
31
20
Final FS1
NCST
19TXAM
13
52
Final ESPN
18MISSST
IOWA
0
040.5 O/U
+7
Tue 12:00pm ESP2
14UK
12PSU
0
047.5 O/U
-6
Tue 1:00pm ABC
11LSU
8UCF
0
058 O/U
+7
Tue 1:00pm ESPN
9WASH
6OHIOST
0
057.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 5:00pm ESPN
15TEXAS
5UGA
0
058.5 O/U
-12.5
Tue 8:45pm ESPN
BC
25BOISE
0
0
ESPN