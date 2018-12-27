Drive Chart
Taylor runs for 205 yards in Wisconsin's Pinstripe victory

  • Dec 27, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Jonathan Taylor played tour guide for his Wisconsin teammates who had never visited New York. They hit the usual landmarks with trips to Lincoln Center and Times Square. Taylor even gave his buds a taste of the luxe life with a window-shopping jaunt along Fifth Avenue.

''It's real fun to see those guys looking at all those sights,'' said Taylor, a New Jersey native. ''New York has a lot to offer.''

Taylor gave the Badgers one more dazzling sight to see, and the nation's leading rusher heads home with his own sweet souvenir - an MVP trophy.

Taylor ran for 205 yards and a touchdown and topped the 2,000-yard season mark to help Wisconsin rout Miami 35-3 in a chilly Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday night.

''We've got the best back in the country,'' Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said after he accepted the Pinstripe trophy from Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner.

There are few in football who would argue that point. Taylor, just a sophomore, ripped off runs of 39 and 41 yards at Yankee Stadium and combined with a defense that forced five turnovers to help a Wisconsin (8-5) team ranked fourth in the first AP Top 25 poll salvage its fifth straight bowl victory. The loss had to seem like a rerun for Miami: Taylor ran for 130 yards in Wisconsin's 34-24 win over the Hurricanes last season in the Orange Bowl.

''Definitely playing them last year, it helped out a lot,'' Taylor said.

Taylor, who finished with 2,194 yards rushing and 16 TDs, has been a bright spot for a team that failed to come close to lofty expectations.

''What JT's done, it's as good as there is,'' Chryst said.

Both teams were ranked inside the top 15 last December. A year later, Wisconsin and Miami (7-6) both showed at times why two teams that opened the season inside the top 10 were stuck playing in a ho-hum bowl game with temperatures in the 30s and a sparse crowd in the Bronx. Miami's Malik Rosier threw three interceptions before he was replaced late in the third quarter; Wisconsin's Rafael Gaglianone whiffed on two field goals.

The Badgers, certainly used to the cold, came out swinging for the fences - they scored two touchdowns just 3 1/2 minutes into the game and seemingly knocked the will out of Miami. Jack Coan made the most of his start for injured Alex Hornibrook (concussion) and hit Kendric Taylor for a 35-yard TD on the first drive. Rosier's first pass of the game was intercepted and Taylor capitalized with a 7-yard score to make it 14-0.

Coan is a Long Island native and needed nearly 50 tickets for friends and family. He ran right for a 7-yard touchdown in the fourth for a 28-3 lead that made it worth the trip for the thousands of fans in red - an unseemly sight in June at Yankee Stadium - that stuck it out to the end. Coan made his fifth appearance this season and burned his eligibility to take a redshirt year.

It sure seemed worth it for Wisconsin.

Coan was the home state star but Taylor put a final exclamation point on a season that made one of college football's top stars.

Taylor had 117 yards rushing at halftime and finished with his fifth 200-yard game this season, not bad for a running back that averaged 165.8 yards per game. He joined Ron Dayne and Melvin Gordon as Wisconsin's 2,000-yard rushers.

''The thing I've appreciated as much as anything is how he's done it, the way that he works, the teammate that he is,'' Chryst said.

Rosier got the start over N'Kosi Perry, who had a rocky season and faced heat for two questionable Snapchat posts, in a move that was quickly second-guessed. His third interception of the game was turned into Alex Ingold's 2-yard touchdown and a 21-3 lead. Perry eventually checked into the game - but Taylor and Coan had long turned this one into a rout and the Hurricanes offense again was a sore spot (169 total yards).

''Things have got to get fixed,'' coach Mark Richt said. ''That will be the No. 1 priority''.

BLOWN AWAY

The Hurricanes played without center Tyler Gauthier (academics) and punter Zach Feagles (leaving the program).

ROOTING QBs

Former Wisconsin star Russell Wilson sent a videotaped message of support and former Miami QB Jim Kelly, who is battling cancer, appeared at midfield for the coin toss. Kelly also presented Taylor with the MVP trophy.

TAKEAWAY

Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz's final game before he leaves for Temple was a dud. The Badgers had 406 total yards.

Wisconsin needs to put a better team around Taylor to become a threat in the Big 10.

HE SAID IT

''They might get worried or they might see opportunity. We'll see,'' Richt said of potential recruits.

UP NEXT

Miami: Is Perry the answer at QB? Jarren Williams, who flirted with transferring, should push Perry for the No. 1 spot and both will try and win the job in training camp. Richt said Williams has ''an outstanding shot'' at competing for the job.

Wisconsin: Taylor returns for his junior season as a strong contender for the Heisman Trophy and will try and keep the Badgers in the College Football Playoff race.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:08
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 0:20
28-T.Deal runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
53
yds
07:15
pos
3
34
Point After TD 9:59
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 10:07
17-J.Coan runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
34
yds
02:23
pos
3
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:36
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 3:42
45-A.Ingold runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
59
yds
01:43
pos
3
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:20
21-B.Baxa 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
76
yds
2:21
pos
3
14
Point After TD 11:30
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 11:37
23-J.Taylor runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
7
yds
00:11
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:56
27-R.Gaglianone extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:06
17-J.Coan complete to 3-K.Pryor. 3-K.Pryor runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:54
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 20
Rushing 3 17
Passing 3 3
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 3-11 6-13
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 161 399
Total Plays 40 69
Avg Gain 4.0 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 121 333
Rush Attempts 23 58
Avg Rush Yards 5.3 5.7
Net Yards Passing 40 66
Comp. - Att. 6-17 6-11
Yards Per Pass 2.4 6.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-8 3-7
Penalties - Yards 1-5 1-15
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 4
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 5 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 4 1
Punts - Avg 5-41.0 4-34.8
Return Yards 90 42
Punts - Returns 2-36 4-7
Kickoffs - Returns 3-54 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 4-35
Kicking 1/1 5/7
Extra Points 0/0 5/5
Field Goals 1/1 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Miami (FL) 7-6 30003
Wisconsin 8-5 14071435
WISC +2.5, O/U 44
Yankee Stadium Bronx, NY
 40 PASS YDS 66
121 RUSH YDS 333
161 TOTAL YDS 399
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 46 0 3 23.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.6% 1053 6 8 111.7
M. Rosier 5/12 46 0 3
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 2 0 1 -16.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.8% 1091 13 6 114.9
N. Perry 1/5 2 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 90 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 300 6
M. Rosier 3 90 0 62
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
164 985 4
T. Homer 10 16 0 8
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 169 1
N. Perry 4 11 0 16
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 617 6
D. Dallas 4 8 0 5
C. Davis 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 166 2
C. Davis 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Cager 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 374 6
L. Cager 1 22 0 22
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 186 0
T. Homer 3 14 0 12
B. Jordan 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 287 4
B. Jordan 2 12 0 10
B. Hightower 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 1
B. Hightower 0 0 0 0
D. Smith 25 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Smith 0 0 0 0
D. Langham 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 154 3
D. Langham 0 0 0 0
M. Pope 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
M. Pope 0 0 0 0
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 240 0
M. Harley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Johnson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-3 2 0.0
J. Johnson 10-3 0.0 1
M. Smith 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.5
M. Smith 6-3 1.5 0
S. Redwine 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 3 0.0
S. Redwine 5-1 0.0 0
S. Quarterman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
S. Quarterman 5-1 0.0 0
T. Odenigbo 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Odenigbo 5-0 0.0 0
Z. McCloud 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Z. McCloud 4-1 0.0 0
J. Garvin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Garvin 4-2 0.0 0
R. Finley 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
R. Finley 3-1 0.0 0
S. Patchan 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
S. Patchan 3-4 0.0 0
M. Jackson, Sr. 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Jackson, Sr. 3-1 0.0 0
N. Silvera 1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Silvera 3-0 0.0 0
J. Ford 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Ford 2-1 0.0 0
M. Pinckney 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 1 1.0
M. Pinckney 1-4 1.0 0
T. Bandy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 3 0.0
T. Bandy 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 31 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
D. Jackson 1-1 0.5 0
J. Miller 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
P. Bethel 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Bethel 1-1 0.0 0
G. Rousseau 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Rousseau 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Baxa 21 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
9/12 45/46
B. Baxa 1/1 33 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Spicer 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 37.7 2
J. Spicer 5 41.0 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 21.6 28 0
D. Dallas 3 18.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 17.4 35 1
D. Dallas 2 18.0 35 0
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 73 1 1 122.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.2% 515 5 3 118.0
J. Coan 6/11 73 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 205 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
307 2194 16
J. Taylor 27 205 1 41
T. Deal 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 545 6
T. Deal 10 52 1 14
C. James 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 108 0
C. James 5 26 0 8
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 425 1
G. Groshek 3 15 0 9
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 51 1
A. Cruickshank 1 14 0 14
A. Ingold 45 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 143 6
A. Ingold 5 11 1 5
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 -33 1
J. Coan 7 10 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 273 3
K. Pryor 1 35 1 35
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 456 4
J. Ferguson 2 15 0 10
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 521 3
A. Taylor 2 13 0 7
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 163 1
G. Groshek 1 10 0 10
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 418 5
D. Davis III 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Edwards 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 3 0.0
T. Edwards 7-0 0.0 1
A. Van Ginkel 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
A. Van Ginkel 5-1 1.0 0
C. Orr 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 1 0.0
C. Orr 4-4 0.0 1
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
Z. Baun 3-0 0.0 0
M. Henningsen 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Henningsen 2-2 0.0 0
S. Nelson 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
S. Nelson 1-1 0.0 0
C. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Williams 1-0 0.0 1
R. Connelly 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Connelly 1-0 0.0 0
D. Edwards 79 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Edwards 1-0 0.0 0
F. Hicks 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
F. Hicks 1-1 0.0 0
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Loudermilk 1-0 0.0 0
B. Williams 91 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
R. Wildgoose 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Wildgoose 1-0 0.0 0
A. Vopal 69 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Vopal 0-1 0.0 0
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
E. Burrell 0-1 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gaglianone 27 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
10/17 48/48
R. Gaglianone 0/2 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Lotti 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 34.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
32 38.6 2
A. Lotti 4 34.8 2 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 1.8 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 5.5 4 0
J. Dunn 4 1.8 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 WISC 35 0:00 2 70 INT
11:30 WISC 35 2:30 7 10 Punt
3:48 MIAMI 8 2:21 5 76 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:00 MIAMI 23 1:25 3 6 Punt
7:32 MIAMI 35 0:00 1 65 INT
4:17 MIAMI 21 1:28 4 20 Fumble
0:33 MIAMI 14 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:26 WISC 35 0:00 7 16 Punt
7:01 WISC 40 0:55 3 -19 INT
3:36 WISC 35 1:33 5 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 MIAMI 17 0:13 3 49 INT
9:59 WISC 35 1:48 5 -17 Punt
0:08 WISC 35 0:00 1 -15
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAMI 35 2:54 7 65 TD
11:48 MIAMI 7 0:11 1 7 TD
8:29 WISC 18 3:55 8 -10 INT
1:20 MIAMI 35 1:10 11 42 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:29 WISC 31 1:23 3 1 Punt
7:23 MIAMI 42 2:58 5 22 FG Miss
2:12 MIAMI 41 1:34 5 6 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 WISC 2 4:49 8 28 Punt
5:25 WISC 41 1:43 4 59 TD
1:56 WISC 40 1:19 5 12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 MIAMI 34 2:23 5 34 TD
7:35 WISC 47 7:15 10 53 TD
