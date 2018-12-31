Drive Chart
Scarlett scores both TDs, Stanford tops Pitt 14-13 Sun Bowl

  • Dec 31, 2018

EL PASO, Texas (AP) With all of the struggles it had on offense, it was a wonder that Stanford was able to hold off Pitt for a 14-13 victory in the Sun Bowl.

Pitt had an advantage in nearly every statistical category Monday. The Panthers had more yards (344-208), first downs (18-12), rushes and yards (42-208, 34-103), passing yards (136-105) and third-down conversions (5-1). And Stanford was playing without five starters - star tailback Bryce Love, receiver Trent Irwin, tight end Kaden Smith, left tackle Walker Little and right guard Nate Herbig.

Finally, Pitt's defense was stingy. Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello saw a streak of 16 games with a TD pass end, and the Cardinal was 1 of 10 on third downs.

''Pitt's a very physical football team with two outstanding runners,'' Stanford head coach David Shaw said. ''As indicative of our entire season, we had more guys get banged up and guys stepped up and played. Thankfully, guys didn't stay out very long. Guys were able to come back in and make plays and keep fighting. Can't say enough about the heart of some of our older guys.''

Even the game-winning score was ugly - the Panthers had stopped Costello on a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line and forced a fumble, which tailback Cameron Scarlett recovered in the end zone.

Scarlett carried 22 times for 94 yards, including another score on a 1-yard run, to earn game MVP honors while filling in for Love.

Love decided to skip it to rehab an ankle injury ahead of the NFL draft, becoming the second Stanford back to do that in the past three Sun Bowls. In 2016, Christian McCaffrey skipped the game, was drafted eighth overall by Carolina and just finished sixth in the NFL in rushing in his second season.

And just as Love kick-started his career with that opportunity, Scarlett gave himself a similar boost.

Of the game-winning score, Scarlett joked, ''Just like we drew it up. I was fortunate enough to carry out the fake and look back and the ball was in my hands.''

Pitt drove into position for a 55-yard field goal try on the ensuing possession, but Alex Kessman's try was no good.

The Panthers still weren't sure how to explain it all afterward.

''It doesn't add up how that score's 14-13,'' Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said. ''Offensively, defensively we outplayed them. We just didn't win on the scoreboard.''

The Cardinal (9-4) finished on a four-game winning streak, much the same way they did two years ago when Stanford won the Sun Bowl for a season-ending six-game streak.

''Our defense gave up some yards, but we didn't give up a bunch of TDs,'' Shaw said. ''We made them kick a couple of field goals, and that's the difference in the ball game.

''It's not a beauty contest. It's a football game, and I'm thankful we were able to win it.''

The Panthers (7-7) lost their fourth straight bowl game and sixth in the past seven after falling to playoff championship finalist Clemson in the ACC title game. The past three losses have been in four years in under coach Pat Narduzzi.

Pitt, which had a 10-7 halftime lead and was up 13-7 early in the fourth quarter, was led by tailback Darrin Hall, who had 16 carries for 123 yards and a score.

Pitt finished the season on a three-game losing skid, in which the offense never scored more than 13 points. That carried over into Monday's game. Pitt got inside Stanford's 10-yard line twice, and each time settled for field goals. ''We get inside the 10 twice and we don't score,'' quarterback Kenny Pickett said. ''We've got to finish drives.''

Stanford's offense, which had struggled all day, finally got going in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinal were 0 for 8 on third downs before Costello hit JJ Arcega-Whiteside for a 12-yard completion. A 49-yard pass to Arcega-Whiteside followed, and Scarlett recovered Costello's fumble for the go-ahead score on the next play with 11:28 left.

''They got lucky,'' Pitt defensive lineman Rashad Weaver said of the fumble, on which Costello was stopped for a loss before fumbling. ''They caught a ball that was a fumble.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Stanford: Arcega-Whiteside entered the game needing one touchdown catch to break the school season record of 14 he shared with Hall of Famer James Lofton. But the senior was limited to three catches without a TD. He can play one more year and Stanford, and even though the team said no players declared for the draft Monday, Costello said after the game, ''We're losing three of the best receivers in the Pac-12, including Kaden Smith.'' The Cardinal won for the first time this season without forcing a turnover. Stanford had been 0-4 in such games.

Pittsburgh: The game was the final one for the 1-2 rushing punch of Qadree Ollison and Hall, the first duo in program history with at least 1,000 yards apiece in a season. Ollison, who was injured in the first half and didn't return, had 1,213 yards. Hall finished with 1,144 yards. "It's hard (to see Qadree get hurt),'' Hall said. ''We feed off each other throughout the game. We're upset. We wanted this one bad.''

UP NEXT

Stanford: The Cardinal have been able to reload each year under head coach David Shaw, who is 82-26 overall (55-17 Pac-12). Shaw has never won less than eight games in a season, and his Cardinal have played in four Pac-12 title games (3-1). Stanford opens at home against Northwestern on Aug. 31.

Pittsburgh: The Panthers are coming off their first ACC Coastal Division title under Narduzzi, who with 28 wins is second in program history to Jackie Sherrill (39).

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:34
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 11:34
3-K.Costello to PIT 2 FUMBLES (8-D.Hendrix). 22-C.Scarlett runs no gain for a touchdown
9
plays
79
yds
00:13
pos
13
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:18
97-A.Kessman 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
46
yds
2:59
pos
7
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:32
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 2:36
22-D.Hall runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
05:03
pos
7
9
Point After TD 7:39
26-J.Toner extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 7:48
22-C.Scarlett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
64
yds
04:03
pos
6
3
Field Goal 15:00
97-A.Kessman 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
54
yds
02:09
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 18
Rushing 7 11
Passing 4 5
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 1-10 5-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 182 327
Total Plays 51 70
Avg Gain 3.6 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 103 208
Rush Attempts 34 42
Avg Rush Yards 3.0 5.0
Net Yards Passing 79 119
Comp. - Att. 6-17 11-28
Yards Per Pass 4.6 4.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-26 2-17
Penalties - Yards 6-41 6-39
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 9-44.6 6-39.2
Return Yards 21 33
Punts - Returns 3-4 3-33
Kickoffs - Returns 1-17 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 2/3 3/4
Extra Points 2/2 1/1
Field Goals 0/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Stanford 9-4 070714
Pittsburgh 7-7 0103013
PITT +3.5, O/U 52.5
Sun Bowl Stadium El Paso, TX
 79 PASS YDS 119
103 RUSH YDS 208
182 TOTAL YDS 327
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
35.3% 105 0 0 87.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.1% 3540 29 11 155.0
K. Costello 6/17 105 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 94 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 330 8
C. Scarlett 22 94 2 16
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 103 1
D. Maddox 4 23 0 15
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
M. Wilson 1 9 0 9
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 -20 0
K. Costello 5 -19 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
63 1059 14
J. Arcega-Whiteside 3 90 0 49
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 485 7
C. Parkinson 1 9 0 9
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 126 1
M. Wilson 2 6 0 4
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 109 1
C. Scarlett 0 0 0 0
S. Harrington 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
S. Harrington 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Holder 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Holder 6-0 0.0 0
S. Barton 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
S. Barton 6-1 0.0 0
C. Toohill 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
C. Toohill 5-2 0.0 0
M. Antoine 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 2 0.0
M. Antoine 5-2 0.0 0
J. Fox 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
J. Fox 4-1 1.0 0
P. Adebo 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 4 0.0
P. Adebo 4-0 0.0 0
K. Williamson 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Williamson 3-1 0.0 0
B. Okereke 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
B. Okereke 3-2 1.0 0
T. Booker 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
T. Booker 3-2 0.0 0
J. Alfieri 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Alfieri 3-0 0.0 0
F. Buncom 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
F. Buncom 3-2 0.0 0
M. Williams 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
G. Reid 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Reid 1-0 0.0 0
J. Swann 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Swann 1-0 0.0 0
J. Parson 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Parson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Wedington 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
14/15 34/34
J. Toner 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bailey 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 44.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
68 44.0 3
J. Bailey 9 44.6 3 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
24 23.6 17 0
C. Scarlett 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 1.3 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 8.1 5 0
M. Wilson 3 1.3 5 0
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
39.3% 136 0 0 80.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 1969 12 6 120.7
K. Pickett 11/28 136 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 123 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
153 1144 10
D. Hall 16 123 1 47
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 134 0
A. Davis 6 27 0 12
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 220 3
K. Pickett 12 25 0 14
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
194 1213 11
Q. Ollison 5 23 0 10
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 164 2
M. Ffrench 1 6 0 6
V. Carter 19 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 202 2
V. Carter 2 4 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 68 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 557 1
T. Mack 4 68 0 41
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 515 6
M. Ffrench 5 49 0 16
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 380 4
R. Araujo-Lopes 1 13 0 13
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 66 0
D. Hall 1 6 0 6
G. Aston 35 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 68 1
G. Aston 0 0 0 0
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
A. Davis 0 0 0 0
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 76 0
S. Jacques-Louis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
O. Idowu 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
O. Idowu 7-1 1.0 0
P. Jones II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
P. Jones II 4-0 1.0 0
D. Hamlin 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
D. Hamlin 4-0 0.0 0
D. Hendrix 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Hendrix 3-0 0.0 0
E. Zeise 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Zeise 3-0 0.0 0
J. Twyman 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Twyman 2-0 0.0 0
J. Stocker 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
J. Stocker 2-1 0.0 0
S. Roy 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Roy 2-0 0.0 0
C. Pine 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Pine 2-0 0.0 0
R. Weaver 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
R. Weaver 2-0 1.0 0
S. Brightwell 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Brightwell 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
A. Watts 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Watts 1-0 0.0 0
R. Wheeler 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Wheeler 1-0 0.0 0
P. Campbell III 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Campbell III 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
13/17 40/42
A. Kessman 2/3 29 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.2 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
74 41.4 1
K. Christodoulou 6 39.2 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 8.4 17 1
R. Araujo-Lopes 3 11.0 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 35 0:35 4 0 Punt
11:01 STNFRD 20 0:51 3 5 Punt
4:41 STNFRD 10 1:29 3 -4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 PITT 35 0:49 4 -8 Punt
11:51 STNFRD 36 4:03 7 64 TD
2:32 PITT 35 0:58 6 13 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:38 STNFRD 37 2:14 4 3 Punt
8:18 PITT 35 1:33 4 -12 Punt
4:54 STNFRD 25 1:38 4 15 Punt
0:34 STNFRD 22 0:13 9 78
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:19 STNFRD 37 4:20 7 22 Punt
1:44 PITT 25 0:58 4 8
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 PITT 45 3:12 7 16 Punt
10:03 PITT 33 4:40 10 27 Punt
2:32 PITT 35 2:09 5 54 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 PITT 22 1:29 3 4 Punt
7:39 STNFRD 35 5:03 10 65 TD
1:29 PITT 13 1:28 10 45 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 STNFRD 35 0:00 4 -5 Punt
11:24 PITT 44 2:59 5 46 FG
6:05 PITT 30 1:04 3 5 Punt
3:10 PITT 16 1:51 4 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:28 STNFRD 35 2:25 9 38 FG Miss
3:59 PITT 4 2:08 9 21 Downs
