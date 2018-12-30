|
|
|OKLA
|BAMA
No. 1 Alabama beats No. 4 Oklahoma 45-34 to reach title game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) This season's Alabama juggernaut has yet to be stopped, and Oklahoma's suspect defense sure wasn't going to do it.
Maybe Clemson can.
Tua Tagovailoa threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns and No. 1-ranked Alabama beat No. 4 Oklahoma 45-34 on Saturday night in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl .
The high-scoring Sooners reached the semifinal despite a porous defense that was no match for Alabama's diverse attack, and the defending champion Crimson Tide led 28-0 after only 17 minutes.
Alabama (14-0) advanced to the national championship game for the fourth consecutive season and will play Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California against familiar foe Clemson, which beat Notre Dame 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl. The Tigers, ranked No. 2, and Alabama will face off in the playoffs for the fourth year in a row, and have split two title games.
''They've got a great program and a great team,'' Alabama coach Nick Saban said. ''I'm sure it'll be a great challenge for us, and I'm sure we'll need to play better than we did today.''
Tagovailoa's performance in the semifinal argued for a Florida recount in the Heisman Trophy vote. He finished as the runner-up to Oklahoma's Kyler Murray but won sweet consolation by completing 24 of 27 passes, with scores to four receivers.
''It's always good to see your hard work pay off,'' said Tagovailoa, who played on a sore left ankle.
While Tagovailoa connected on his first nine passes for 184 yards, Murray was sacked twice before he threw a pass, and his first completion came with his team already down 21-0.
Murray had one brilliant moment, a perfect deep throw on the move to Charleston Rambo in the end zone for a 49-yard score. He passed for 308 yards and ran for 109 but took several jarring hits, including when All-America nose guard Quinnen Williams dislodged his helmet and forced him from the game for one play in the fourth quarter.
The Sooners (12-2) were bowled over by the Crimson Tide. When Robert Barnes tried to stop Josh Jacobs in the open field, the Alabama running back lowered his head for the collision and continued to the end zone for a 27-yard score while the Sooners safety spun to the turf, dazed and briefly unable to get up.
Alabama had the ball for more than 36 minutes and totaled 528 yards.
''Our offense really controlled the tempo of the game,'' Saban said. ''The only time we really got stopped in the game is when we stopped ourselves.''
In a matchup between the two highest-scoring offenses in the country, Oklahoma fell too far behind early.
On the first snap, DeVonta Smith turned Tagovailoa's short pass into a 50-yard gain. The Crimson Tide went on to score an Orange Bowl-record 21 points in the opening quarter.
''It's not the result we wanted or expected,'' Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said. ''We had a hard time breaking their string of momentum. We dug ourselves too big a hole.''
At one point the disparity in yards was 191-0. The most noise the Sooners mustered in the early going was when linebacker Kenneth Murray talked trash with the Alabama bench - with his team trailing by three touchdowns.
Saban wasn't ready to relax, though, spiking his headset during one of his several sideline tirades. And sure enough, the Sooners mounted a rally, closing within 11 points three times in the final 18 minutes.
But two Oklahoma onside kicks failed, and Alabama ran the final 4:23 off the clock after the Sooners' last score.
QUICK START
Alabama took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards for a touchdown. Oklahoma was awarded a fumble recovery at the 1, but officials overturned the ruling following a replay review, and Damien Harris scored on the next play.
The Sooners' first three plays lost 6 yards, forcing a punt, and eight plays later Tagovailoa hit Henry Ruggs III with a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Tagovailoa threw deep to Jerry Jeudy for 40 yards to set up the Crimson Tide's third score, and Jacobs' catch and run for a touchdown made it 28-0.
INJURY REPORT
Tide linebacker Christian Miller limped to the locker room in the third quarter with a left leg injury.
TAKEAWAYS
The Crimson Tide need one more win for their sixth national title in the past decade. They have a chance to finish 15-0, which hasn't been done at the top level of college football since Penn went 15-0 in 1897.
Saban moved closer to his seventh national title, which would break the record he shares with the Crimson Tide's Bear Bryant.
UP NEXT
Alabama seeks its second consecutive title when it plays Clemson for the fourth postseason in a row. The Crimson Tide won 24-6 in the semifinal a year ago, and 45-40 in the title game for the 2016 season. Clemson beat Alabama for the championship 35-31 two years ago.
The Sooners will begin another bid for their first national title since 2000 when they open the 2019 season at home against Houston on Aug. 31.
----
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|28
|Rushing
|9
|12
|Passing
|15
|16
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|7-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|452
|528
|Total Plays
|69
|70
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|163
|200
|Rush Attempts
|32
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|289
|328
|Comp. - Att.
|19-37
|25-28
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|11.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-19
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|9-86
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.5
|2-28.0
|Return Yards
|97
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-92
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|6/6
|7/7
|Extra Points
|4/4
|6/6
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|289
|PASS YDS
|328
|
|
|163
|RUSH YDS
|200
|
|
|452
|TOTAL YDS
|528
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Ky. Murray 1 QB
|Ky. Murray
|19/37
|308
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Ky. Murray 1 QB
|Ky. Murray
|17
|109
|1
|23
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|6
|35
|0
|9
|
T. Sermon 4 RB
|T. Sermon
|9
|19
|1
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|8
|109
|1
|32
|
C. Rambo 14 WR
|C. Rambo
|3
|74
|1
|49
|
C. Meier 45 FB
|C. Meier
|3
|51
|0
|39
|
N. Basquine 83 WR
|N. Basquine
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
K. Brooks 26 RB
|K. Brooks
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
|G. Calcaterra
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Tease 87 WR
|M. Tease
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 5 WR
|M. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Morris 84 WR
|L. Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Ke. Murray 9 LB
|Ke. Murray
|13-2
|0.5
|0
|
P. Fields 10 S
|P. Fields
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 19 LB
|C. Kelly
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bolton 18 LB
|C. Bolton
|6-3
|0.5
|0
|
P. Motley 11 CB
|P. Motley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Norwood 13 CB
|T. Norwood
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 S
|R. Barnes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mann 55 DE
|K. Mann
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 90 DL
|N. Gallimore
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bledsoe 72 DE
|A. Bledsoe
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 7 DE
|R. Perkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 43 K
|A. Seibert
|2/2
|26
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Seibert 43 K
|A. Seibert
|2
|37.5
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|3
|21.3
|23
|0
|
T. Pledger 22 RB
|T. Pledger
|2
|14.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lamb 2 WR
|C. Lamb
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|24/27
|318
|4
|0
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
|J. Hurts
|1/1
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jacobs 8 RB
|J. Jacobs
|15
|98
|0
|19
|
D. Harris 34 RB
|D. Harris
|13
|48
|2
|11
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|6
|45
|0
|16
|
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|5
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
|J. Hurts
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|6
|104
|1
|50
|
J. Jeudy 4 WR
|J. Jeudy
|4
|73
|1
|40
|
J. Jacobs 8 RB
|J. Jacobs
|4
|60
|1
|27
|
D. Harris 34 RB
|D. Harris
|2
|25
|0
|15
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
|I. Smith Jr.
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
|H. Ruggs III
|3
|14
|1
|10
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
|J. Hurts
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Buggs 49 DL
|I. Buggs
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thompson 14 DB
|D. Thompson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jennings 33 LB
|A. Jennings
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mayden 21 DB
|J. Mayden
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smith 4 DB
|S. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. McKinney 15 DB
|X. McKinney
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 47 LB
|C. Miller
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jeudy 4 WR
|J. Jeudy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 99 DL
|R. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Williams 92 DL
|Q. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ray 89 DL
|L. Ray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Knott 13 DB
|N. Knott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 97 K
|J. Bulovas
|1/1
|38
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Bernier 98 P
|M. Bernier
|2
|28.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
TULANE
LALAF
41
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
NTEXAS
52
13
Final ESPN
-
ARIZST
21FRESNO
20
31
Final ABC
-
GAS
EMICH
23
21
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
APLST
13
45
Final ESPN
-
UAB
NILL
37
13
Final ESPN
-
SDGST
OHIO
0
27
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
SFLA
38
20
Final ESPN
-
FIU
TOLEDO
35
32
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
BYU
18
49
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
WAKE
34
37
Final ESPN
-
HOU
ARMY
14
70
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
TROY
32
42
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
HAWAII
31
14
Final ESPN
-
MINN
GATECH
34
10
Final ESPN
-
CAL
TCU
7
10
Final/OT ESPN
-
TEMPLE
DUKE
27
56
Final ESPN
-
MIAMI
WISC
3
35
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
VANDY
45
38
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
AUBURN
14
63
Final ESPN
-
16WVU
20CUSE
18
34
Final ESPN
-
24IOWAST
13WASHST
26
28
Final ESPN
-
SC
UVA
0
28
Final ABC
-
10FLA
7MICH
41
15
Final ESPN
-
ARKST
NEVADA
13
16
Final/OT CBSSN
-
3ND
2CLEM
3
30
Final ESPN
-
4OKLA
1BAMA
34
45
Final ESPN
-
CINCY
VATECH
0
053.5 O/U
+6
Mon 12:00pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
PITT
0
052 O/U
+4.5
Mon 2:00pm CBS
-
MICHST
OREG
0
048 O/U
-2.5
Mon 3:00pm FOX
-
23MIZZOU
OKLAST
0
074 O/U
+9
Mon 3:45pm ESPN
-
22NWEST
17UTAH
0
046 O/U
-7
Mon 7:00pm FS1
-
NCST
19TXAM
0
056 O/U
-7
Mon 7:30pm ESPN
-
18MISSST
IOWA
0
042.5 O/U
+7
Tue 12:00pm ESP2
-
14UK
12PSU
0
047.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 1:00pm ABC
-
11LSU
8UCF
0
056 O/U
+7.5
Tue 1:00pm ESPN
-
9WASH
6OHIOST
0
057.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 5:00pm ESPN
-
15TEXAS
5UGA
0
058 O/U
-12.5
Tue 8:45pm ESPN
-
BC
25BOISE
0
0
ESPN