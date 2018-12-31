Drive Chart
Oklahoma State edges No. 24 Missouri 38-33 in Liberty Bowl

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 31, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Taylor Cornelius tied a Liberty Bowl record with four touchdown passes and Kolby Peel made a critical fourth-down stop with 1:01 left as Oklahoma State edged No. 24 Missouri 38-33 on Monday.

''(It was) like a lot of games that we play in our conference,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. ''As I said on the press conference a few days ago, Missouri would fit right in. It ended up being somewhat of a shootout, and the defense made a play at the end.''

Missouri (8-5) faced fourth-and-1 when quarterback Drew Lock attempted a keeper around the right end. Peel made an ankle tackle that stopped Lock short of the first-down marker.

''It's a game of inches, we all talk about it and know it,'' Missouri coach Barry Odom said. ''I wouldn't want the ball in anybody else's hand besides No. 3 for the Mizzou Tigers (Lock).''

That allowed Oklahoma State (7-6) to hang on to win a game it had led 35-19 heading into the fourth quarter. The Cowboys snapped Missouri's four-game winning streak.

Cornelius, a fifth-year senior and former walk-on, went 26 of 44 with four touchdown passes and two interceptions by Cam Hilton that sparked Missouri's comeback try. Both interceptions led to Missouri touchdowns.

Missouri's Larry Rountree III ran for 204 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown. Missouri's Johnathon Johnson had nine catches for 185 yards, including an 86-yard score. Lock was 23 of 38 for 373 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Chuba Hubbard rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma State. Tyron Johnson had seven catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

Missouri wasted two chances to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma State was clinging to a 35-33 lead when Mike Scott blocked Tucker McCann's 42-yard field goal attempt with 9:22 left.

The blocked field goal came after a foiled fake-punt attempt by Oklahoma State gave Missouri the ball at the Cowboys' 32-yard line.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: This marks the second straight year that Missouri has lost a bowl game after surging late in the regular season. Last year, Missouri won its final six regular-season games but followed that up with a 33-16 loss Texas Bowl loss to Texas.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys entered the game ranked 99th in total defense and tied for 96th in scoring defense. That beleaguered unit struggled much of the game but came up big when it mattered most.

The Cowboys won while playing at far less than full strength. Oklahoma State's offense was missing leading rusher Justice Hill and guard Larry Williams, who sat out the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft. Its defense was short-handed after losing cornerbacks Rodarius Williams and Kemah Siverand to targeting penalties - Williams in the first quarter and Siverand early in the fourth period - and safety Malcolm Rodriguez to a second-quarter injury.

NEXT UP

Missouri should have an experienced quarterback to take over for Lock, the Tigers' starting quarterback the last four seasons. Lock's likely replacement is Clemson graduate transfer Kelly Bryant. The Tigers open the 2019 season Aug. 31 at Wyoming.

Oklahoma State also will break in a new starting quarterback following the departure of Cornelius. The Cowboys also must replace leading tackler Justin Phillips and have major graduation losses on the defensive line. Oklahoma State begins the 2019 season Aug. 30 at Oregon State.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:58
49-M.Ammendola 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
14
yds
4:12
pos
33
38
Point After TD 11:50
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
33
35
Touchdown 12:02
34-L.Rountree runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
105
yds
00:29
pos
32
35
Point After TD 14:41
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
35
Touchdown 14:51
3-D.Lock complete to 12-J.Johnson. 12-J.Johnson runs 86 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
86
yds
00:09
pos
25
35
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:08
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
35
Touchdown 3:17
14-T.Cornelius complete to 13-T.Johnson. 13-T.Johnson runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
78
yds
01:06
pos
19
34
Field Goal 4:23
19-T.McCann 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
67
yds
5:53
pos
19
28
Point After TD 10:21
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
28
Touchdown 10:26
30-C.Hubbard runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
26
yds
01:19
pos
16
27
Point After TD 11:49
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
21
Touchdown 11:55
14-T.Cornelius complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
16
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:35
19-T.McCann extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
16
14
Touchdown 3:41
3-D.Lock complete to 11-K.Blanton. 11-K.Blanton runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
1:44
pos
16
14
Point After TD 5:31
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 5:38
14-T.Cornelius complete to 13-T.Johnson. 13-T.Johnson runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
02:11
pos
10
13
Point After TD 7:49
19-T.McCann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 7:54
3-D.Lock complete to 14-D.Gicinto. 14-D.Gicinto runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
97
yds
05:49
pos
9
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 6:49
19-T.McCann 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
74
yds
2:31
pos
3
7
Point After TD 9:27
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:36
14-T.Cornelius complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
04:12
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 27
Rushing 9 10
Passing 14 15
Penalty 4 2
3rd Down Conv 9-18 9-14
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-1
Total Net Yards 637 496
Total Plays 80 80
Avg Gain 8.0 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 264 169
Rush Attempts 42 35
Avg Rush Yards 6.3 4.8
Net Yards Passing 373 327
Comp. - Att. 23-38 27-45
Yards Per Pass 9.8 7.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-6
Penalties - Yards 6-65 7-76
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 3 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 3-52.0 3-47.7
Return Yards 43 0
Punts - Returns 2--7 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-48 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-2 0-0
Kicking 5/7 6/6
Extra Points 3/4 5/5
Field Goals 2/3 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
23 Missouri 8-5 31331433
Oklahoma State 7-6 7721338
OKLAST +9.5, O/U 72
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium Memphis, TN
 373 PASS YDS 327
264 RUSH YDS 169
637 TOTAL YDS 496
Missouri
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.5% 373 3 0 169.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 3498 28 8 147.7
D. Lock 23/38 373 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 204 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
225 1216 11
L. Rountree III 27 204 1 55
D. Lock 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 175 6
D. Lock 6 30 0 12
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 437 2
T. Badie 9 30 0 18
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 185 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 737 5
J. Johnson 9 185 1 86
E. Hall 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 828 6
E. Hall 2 72 0 58
B. Banister 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 88 0
B. Banister 3 37 0 30
K. Blanton 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 177 2
K. Blanton 4 35 1 16
D. Gicinto 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 171 2
D. Gicinto 2 30 1 25
J. Knox 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 419 3
J. Knox 1 6 0 6
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 130 0
T. Badie 1 5 0 5
L. Rountree III 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 62 0
L. Rountree III 1 3 0 3
K. Scott 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 214 2
K. Scott 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Garrett 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
C. Garrett 6-2 0.0 0
T. Gillespie 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
T. Gillespie 6-0 0.0 0
C. Holmes 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 2 0.0
C. Holmes 6-0 0.0 0
R. Perkins 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Perkins 5-0 0.0 0
D. Acy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
D. Acy 5-0 0.0 0
K. Oliver 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Oliver 3-1 0.0 0
T. Hall 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 1 0.0
T. Hall 3-2 0.0 0
W. Palmore 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Palmore 3-0 0.0 0
N. Bolton 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
N. Bolton 3-1 0.5 0
C. Hilton 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
C. Hilton 2-0 0.0 2
T. Beckner, Jr. 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
T. Beckner, Jr. 2-1 1.5 0
J. Bledsoe 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Bledsoe 2-1 0.0 0
J. Elliott 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Elliott 2-1 0.0 0
J. Ware 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ware 1-0 0.0 0
N. Anderson 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Anderson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Brooks 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Brooks 1-0 0.0 0
S. Bakare 20 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Bakare 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. McCann 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 3/4
SEASON FG XP
24/33 51/54
T. McCann 2/3 26 3/4 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Fatony 26 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 52.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 44.4 2
C. Fatony 3 52.0 2 69
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Badie 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 22.0 20 0
T. Badie 2 19.5 20 0
D. Downing 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 9 0
D. Downing 1 9.0 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Floyd 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -7.0 -7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 -1.3 0 0
R. Floyd 1 -7.0 -7 0
J. Johnson 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 1.5 0 0
J. Johnson 1 0.0 0 0
Oklahoma State
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 336 4 2 144.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 3978 32 13 144.7
T. Cornelius 26/44 336 4 2
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -3 0 0 74.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 21 0 0 188.2
Ty. Wallace 1/1 -3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 145 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 740 7
C. Hubbard 18 145 1 33
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 406 10
T. Cornelius 12 21 0 12
M. Hockett 59 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
M. Hockett 1 5 0 5
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 163 1
L. Brown 2 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 141 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 845 7
T. Johnson 7 141 2 46
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
86 1491 12
Ty. Wallace 7 83 1 19
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 603 2
D. Stoner 6 59 1 30
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 229 2
C. Hubbard 3 37 0 14
L. Wolf 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 362 2
L. Wolf 3 16 0 8
T. Cornelius 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
T. Cornelius 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
K. Peel 9-0 0.0 0
K. Edison-McGruder 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Edison-McGruder 7-1 0.0 0
E. Smith, Jr. 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
E. Smith, Jr. 7-0 0.0 0
J. Phillips 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Phillips 6-0 0.0 0
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
J. Bernard 6-0 0.0 0
T. McCalister 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. McCalister 4-0 0.0 0
K. Siverand 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Siverand 4-0 0.0 0
K. Henry 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Henry 3-0 0.0 0
M. Rodriguez 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Rodriguez 3-0 0.0 0
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Harper 2-0 0.0 0
J. Brailford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Brailford 2-0 0.0 0
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Green 2-0 0.0 0
J. Owens 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Owens 1-1 0.0 0
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Ogbongbemiga 1-0 0.0 0
C. Walterscheid 82 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Walterscheid 1-0 0.0 0
B. Martin 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
T. Carter 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Carter 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
16/22 61/63
M. Ammendola 1/1 27 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hockett 59 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 43.2 2
M. Hockett 3 47.7 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLAST 35 1:07 4 -4 Punt
9:27 OKLAST 35 2:31 7 74 FG
5:24 MIZZOU 15 2:12 5 39 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 MIZZOU 3 5:49 16 97 TD
5:31 OKLAST 35 1:50 7 75 TD
2:43 MIZZOU 13 1:53 7 34 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 OKLAST 35 0:00 2 -9 Fumble
10:21 OKLAST 35 5:53 14 67 FG
3:08 OKLAST 35 2:17 10 17 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIZZOU 14 0:09 1 86 TD
12:31 MIZZOU 20 0:29 5 80 TD
10:41 OKLAST 32 0:28 3 8 FG Miss
5:58 OKLAST 35 4:26 16 66 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 OKLAST 20 4:12 11 80 TD
6:49 MIZZOU 35 1:25 5 -4 Punt
2:30 OKLAST 8 1:58 11 54 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:49 MIZZOU 35 2:11 11 65 TD
3:35 MIZZOU 35 0:46 4 -9 Fumble
0:17 OKLAST 4 0:00 1 1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 MIZZOU 35 0:00 11 65 TD
11:45 MIZZOU 26 1:19 3 26 TD
4:23 MIZZOU 35 1:06 6 75 TD
0:46 OKLAST 48 0:42 5 24 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:41 MIZZOU 35 1:24 6 -15 INT
11:50 MIZZOU 35 0:31 5 -3 Downs
9:31 OKLAST 24 3:30 10 66 FG
1:05 OKLAST 9 0:04 2 -5
NCAA FB Scores