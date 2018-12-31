|
|
|MIZZOU
|OKLAST
Oklahoma State edges No. 24 Missouri 38-33 in Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Taylor Cornelius tied a Liberty Bowl record with four touchdown passes and Kolby Peel made a critical fourth-down stop with 1:01 left as Oklahoma State edged No. 24 Missouri 38-33 on Monday.
''(It was) like a lot of games that we play in our conference,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. ''As I said on the press conference a few days ago, Missouri would fit right in. It ended up being somewhat of a shootout, and the defense made a play at the end.''
Missouri (8-5) faced fourth-and-1 when quarterback Drew Lock attempted a keeper around the right end. Peel made an ankle tackle that stopped Lock short of the first-down marker.
''It's a game of inches, we all talk about it and know it,'' Missouri coach Barry Odom said. ''I wouldn't want the ball in anybody else's hand besides No. 3 for the Mizzou Tigers (Lock).''
That allowed Oklahoma State (7-6) to hang on to win a game it had led 35-19 heading into the fourth quarter. The Cowboys snapped Missouri's four-game winning streak.
Cornelius, a fifth-year senior and former walk-on, went 26 of 44 with four touchdown passes and two interceptions by Cam Hilton that sparked Missouri's comeback try. Both interceptions led to Missouri touchdowns.
Missouri's Larry Rountree III ran for 204 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown. Missouri's Johnathon Johnson had nine catches for 185 yards, including an 86-yard score. Lock was 23 of 38 for 373 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Chuba Hubbard rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown for Oklahoma State. Tyron Johnson had seven catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
Missouri wasted two chances to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma State was clinging to a 35-33 lead when Mike Scott blocked Tucker McCann's 42-yard field goal attempt with 9:22 left.
The blocked field goal came after a foiled fake-punt attempt by Oklahoma State gave Missouri the ball at the Cowboys' 32-yard line.
BIG PICTURE
Missouri: This marks the second straight year that Missouri has lost a bowl game after surging late in the regular season. Last year, Missouri won its final six regular-season games but followed that up with a 33-16 loss Texas Bowl loss to Texas.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys entered the game ranked 99th in total defense and tied for 96th in scoring defense. That beleaguered unit struggled much of the game but came up big when it mattered most.
The Cowboys won while playing at far less than full strength. Oklahoma State's offense was missing leading rusher Justice Hill and guard Larry Williams, who sat out the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft. Its defense was short-handed after losing cornerbacks Rodarius Williams and Kemah Siverand to targeting penalties - Williams in the first quarter and Siverand early in the fourth period - and safety Malcolm Rodriguez to a second-quarter injury.
NEXT UP
Missouri should have an experienced quarterback to take over for Lock, the Tigers' starting quarterback the last four seasons. Lock's likely replacement is Clemson graduate transfer Kelly Bryant. The Tigers open the 2019 season Aug. 31 at Wyoming.
Oklahoma State also will break in a new starting quarterback following the departure of Cornelius. The Cowboys also must replace leading tackler Justin Phillips and have major graduation losses on the defensive line. Oklahoma State begins the 2019 season Aug. 30 at Oregon State.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|27
|Rushing
|9
|10
|Passing
|14
|15
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-18
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|637
|496
|Total Plays
|80
|80
|Avg Gain
|8.0
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|264
|169
|Rush Attempts
|42
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|373
|327
|Comp. - Att.
|23-38
|27-45
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|7.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|7-76
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-52.0
|3-47.7
|Return Yards
|43
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2--7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-48
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-2
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/7
|6/6
|Extra Points
|3/4
|5/5
|Field Goals
|2/3
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|373
|PASS YDS
|327
|
|
|264
|RUSH YDS
|169
|
|
|637
|TOTAL YDS
|496
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Lock 3 QB
|D. Lock
|23/38
|373
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|27
|204
|1
|55
|
D. Lock 3 QB
|D. Lock
|6
|30
|0
|12
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|9
|30
|0
|18
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|9
|185
|1
|86
|
E. Hall 84 WR
|E. Hall
|2
|72
|0
|58
|
B. Banister 30 WR
|B. Banister
|3
|37
|0
|30
|
K. Blanton 11 TE
|K. Blanton
|4
|35
|1
|16
|
D. Gicinto 14 WR
|D. Gicinto
|2
|30
|1
|25
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Scott 13 WR
|K. Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Garrett 47 LB
|C. Garrett
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 21 DB
|C. Holmes
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 3 S
|R. Perkins
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Acy 2 DB
|D. Acy
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hall 24 LB
|T. Hall
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Palmore 99 DL
|W. Palmore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Hilton 7 S
|C. Hilton
|2-0
|0.0
|2
|
T. Beckner, Jr. 5 DL
|T. Beckner, Jr.
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 18 S
|J. Bledsoe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 95 DL
|J. Elliott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ware 8 DB
|J. Ware
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 29 DL
|N. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brooks 25 LB
|J. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bakare 20 RB
|S. Bakare
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|2/3
|26
|3/4
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Fatony 26 P
|C. Fatony
|3
|52.0
|2
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|2
|19.5
|20
|0
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Floyd 17 WR
|R. Floyd
|1
|-7.0
|-7
|0
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Cornelius 14 QB
|T. Cornelius
|26/44
|336
|4
|2
|
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
|Ty. Wallace
|1/1
|-3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|18
|145
|1
|33
|
T. Cornelius 14 QB
|T. Cornelius
|12
|21
|0
|12
|
M. Hockett 59 P
|M. Hockett
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Brown 7 RB
|L. Brown
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 13 WR
|T. Johnson
|7
|141
|2
|46
|
Ty. Wallace 2 WR
|Ty. Wallace
|7
|83
|1
|19
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|6
|59
|1
|30
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|3
|37
|0
|14
|
L. Wolf 88 WR
|L. Wolf
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
T. Cornelius 14 QB
|T. Cornelius
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Peel 31 S
|K. Peel
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Edison-McGruder 3 S
|K. Edison-McGruder
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith, Jr. 56 DT
|E. Smith, Jr.
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 19 LB
|J. Phillips
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard 24 S
|J. Bernard
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 CB
|T. McCalister
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Siverand 5 CB
|K. Siverand
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 33 LB
|K. Henry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 20 S
|M. Rodriguez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brailford 94 DE
|J. Brailford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green 4 CB
|A. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Owens 93 DE
|J. Owens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Walterscheid 82 DE
|C. Walterscheid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 99 DT
|T. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ammendola 49 K
|M. Ammendola
|1/1
|27
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hockett 59 P
|M. Hockett
|3
|47.7
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
