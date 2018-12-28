Drive Chart
BAYLOR
VANDY

Brewer helps Baylor beat Vanderbilt 45-38 in Texas Bowl

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 28, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) Before Baylor faced Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl on Thursday night, coach Matt Rhule asked his players to think about where they were a year ago after the team finished 1-11.

After taking a moment to reflect on that, the Bears returned their focus to 2018 and finished an impressive turnaround with a huge performance from quarterback Charlie Brewer in a 45-38 win. Brewer threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns, the second a tiebreaking 52-yarder in the fourth quarter, and ran for 109 yards and another score.

Brewer, who was selected MVP, connected with Marques Jones for the 52-yard stroke that that made it 45-38 with less than two minutes left. The Bears then stopped Vanderbilt on fourth-and-5 to secure the win.

Brewer's other touchdown pass was a 75-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter, and he scored on a 1-yard run in the third.

The Bears finished 7-6 a year after losing all but one game in Rhule's first season.

''They've just continued to evolve every week into a good team and battled through adversity,'' he said. ''They did it by working hard and working together.''

Brewer compared his first two seasons at Baylor.

''It feels a lot better to be in this position than in the position we were in last year,'' he said.

Vanderbilt (6-7) was led by Kyle Shurmur, who threw for 286 yards and a touchdown, and Ke'Shawn Vaughn , who ran for two touchdowns and set a Texas Bowl record with 243 yards rushing - which ranks second in school history. Shurmur moved past Jay Cutler (8,697) for most career yards passing in school history with 8,865.

Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason raved about Brewer and was disappointed his team couldn't contain him.

''The dual threat at the quarterback position was huge tonight,'' Mason said. ''He ran as well as their running backs did. The reality was, he was the difference in this ballgame. He was able to keep drives alive with his legs and that was tough for us.''

Baylor led by three with about 10 1/2 minutes left when a pass intended for Denzel Mims bounced off him as he fell in the end zone and was intercepted by Randall Haynie, who grabbed the ball and stood on tiptoes before falling backward out of the end zone.

Two plays later, Vaughn ran 66 yards to get Vanderbilt to the 1, and Khari Blasingame ran it in on the next play to put the Commodores up 35-31. The Bears regained the lead when Trestan Ebner scored on a 75-yard catch and run on the first play of the next drive.

Vanderbilt tied it on a 33-yard field goal with 3 1/2 minutes remaining.

Ebner's 34-yard touchdown run gave Baylor a 24-21 lead early in the third quarter. The Bears padded the lead when Brewer scrambled for a 1-yard score with about five minutes left in the third.

Vanderbilt had a chance to cut the lead to three after that, but Jared Pinkney fumbled after a 32-yard reception and the Bears recovered it at their own 2. But Baylor couldn't move the ball and had to punt.

Shurmur threw a 52-yard pass to Amir Abdur-Rahman to get the Commodores to the 2-yard line, and Blasingame scored on the next play to get to 31-28 near the end of the third quarter.

The Commodores took a 7-0 lead when Shurmur connected with Blasingame on a short pass and dashed down the field for a career-long 65-yard touchdown reception on the third play of the game.

The Bears settled for a 23-yard field goal on their first drive before taking a 10-7 lead when John Lovett ran 12 yards for a touchdown with about two minutes left in the first quarter.

Vanderbilt went back on top 14-10 when Vaughn ran 68 yards for a touchdown late in the first.

JaMycal Hasty gave Baylor a 17-14 lead when he scored on an 18-yard run early in the second quarter.

But Vaughn's second long run came not long after that to make it 21-17. Vaughn broke a couple of tackles and then outran the rest of the defense for a 69-yard score. Jameson Houston dove at his feet near the 20-yard line, but barely clipped one of his legs and Vaughn didn't break his stride on the way to the end zone.

THE TAKEAWAY

Both teams showed power on offense but will need to improve on defense, especially in giving up big plays, if they hope to take another step next season.

HIGH PRAISE

Rhule interrupted Vaughn in the middle of an interview after the game to shake the running back's hand and congratulate him on his big game.

''I just want to tell you, that was as impressive as anything I've ever seen,'' Rhule told Vaughn. ''That was really impressive. You're impressive on tape, too, but seeing you live - that was impressive.''

Vaughn was moved by the kind words.

''I've never had a coach from another team come and talk to me about my performance so it means a lot that I got his attention, too,'' he said.

Vaughn, a junior, said he hasn't decided yet if he'll declare for the NFL draft.

UP NEXT

Baylor: After the turnaround this season, the Bears should be improved next year with Brewer returning.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores will have to find a replacement for Shurmur, their starter for the last three years, after his record-setting career ended Thursday night.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:50
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
38
Touchdown 2:00
12-C.Brewer complete to 84-M.Jones. 84-M.Jones runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:36
pos
44
38
Field Goal 3:36
98-R.Guay 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
59
yds
5:38
pos
38
38
Point After TD 9:19
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
35
Touchdown 9:31
12-C.Brewer complete to 25-T.Ebner. 25-T.Ebner runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
37
35
Point After TD 9:31
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
35
Touchdown 9:35
23-K.Blasingame runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
145
yds
01:03
pos
31
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:16
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
28
Touchdown 0:20
23-K.Blasingame runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
54
yds
01:29
pos
31
27
Point After TD 4:51
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
21
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:51
96-C.Martin extra point is no good. blocked by 8-J.Williams. 3-T.Daley to VAN 29 for 22 yards (83-J. Sedwick). Penalty on VAN 8-J.Williams Offside 0 yards enforced at VAN 3. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
30
21
Touchdown 4:51
12-C.Brewer runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
99
yds
03:55
pos
30
21
Point After TD 12:54
96-C.Martin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 13:04
25-T.Ebner runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
23
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:57
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 10:09
5-K.Vaughn runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:24
pos
17
20
Point After TD 11:33
96-C.Martin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 11:41
6-J.Hasty runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
16
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:23
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 0:35
5-K.Vaughn runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
60
yds
01:44
pos
10
13
Point After TD 2:19
96-C.Martin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 2:25
7-J.Lovett runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
78
yds
04:39
pos
9
7
Field Goal 9:20
96-C.Martin 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
69
yds
4:39
pos
3
7
Point After TD 14:04
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:17
14-K.Shurmur complete to 23-K.Blasingame. 23-K.Blasingame runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
00:43
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 30 22
Rushing 19 11
Passing 11 9
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 6-15 7-13
4th Down Conv 5-5 1-2
Total Net Yards 662 570
Total Plays 81 62
Avg Gain 8.2 9.2
Net Yards Rushing 284 287
Rush Attempts 46 24
Avg Rush Yards 6.2 12.0
Net Yards Passing 378 283
Comp. - Att. 21-35 18-38
Yards Per Pass 10.8 7.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-6 1-3
Penalties - Yards 7-50 4-26
Touchdowns 6 5
Rushing TDs 4 4
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 1-47.0 2-39.5
Return Yards 20 74
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-20 4-74
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 7/8 6/7
Extra Points 6/6 5/5
Field Goals 1/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Baylor 7-6 107141445
Vanderbilt 6-7 14771038
VANDY -4.0, O/U 57
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
 378 PASS YDS 283
284 RUSH YDS 287
662 TOTAL YDS 570
Baylor
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 384 2 1 170.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 3019 19 9 138.0
C. Brewer 21/34 384 2 1
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
G. Bohanon 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 109 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 375 7
C. Brewer 16 109 1 38
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 90 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 413 1
T. Ebner 13 90 1 34
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 434 4
J. Hasty 8 58 1 18
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 573 6
J. Lovett 9 27 1 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 109 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 348 1
T. Ebner 3 109 1 75
D. Mims 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 95 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 794 8
D. Mims 6 95 0 31
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 354 3
T. Thornton 3 72 0 30
M. Jones 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 242 2
M. Jones 1 52 1 52
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 126 1
J. Fleeks 4 34 0 11
C. Henle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 58 0
C. Henle 2 11 0 6
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 511 1
C. Platt 1 7 0 7
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
R. Sneed 1 4 0 4
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 0
J. Lovett 0 0 0 0
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 36 0
C. Brewer 0 0 0 0
P. Stricklin 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 123 1
P. Stricklin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Miller 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 6-0 0.0 0
B. Lynch 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 1.0
B. Lynch 5-0 1.0 0
C. Johnston 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Johnston 4-0 0.0 0
T. Bernard 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
T. Bernard 3-0 0.0 0
H. Hand 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
H. Hand 3-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
B. Roy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Roy 2-0 0.0 0
H. Black 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Black 1-0 0.0 0
J. Houston 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Houston 1-0 0.0 0
V. Vaughns 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Vaughns 1-0 0.0 0
G. Roberts 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Roberts 1-0 0.0 0
R. Texada 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
R. Texada 1-0 0.0 0
I. Lewis 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
R. Matiscik 46 LS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Matiscik 1-1 0.0 0
B. Thompson 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Martin 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
15/24 40/44
C. Martin 1/2 23 3/3 6
J. Mayers 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
J. Mayers 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
21 18.1 20 0
J. Fleeks 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Vanderbilt
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.6% 286 1 0 122.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.6% 3130 24 6 143.9
K. Shurmur 18/37 286 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 243 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
157 1244 12
K. Vaughn 13 243 2 69
C. Bolar 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
C. Bolar 2 24 0 13
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 16 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 401 5
K. Blasingame 4 16 2 10
K. Shurmur 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 -80 0
K. Shurmur 4 14 0 8
D. Tennyson 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 54 0
D. Tennyson 1 -10 0 -10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Blasingame 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 320 1
K. Blasingame 3 85 1 65
J. Pinkney 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 774 7
J. Pinkney 5 76 0 32
A. Abdur-Rahman 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 108 1
A. Abdur-Rahman 1 52 0 52
C. Bolar 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 0
C. Bolar 3 43 0 26
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
87 916 9
K. Lipscomb 6 30 0 12
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 170 2
K. Vaughn 0 0 0 0
D. Tennyson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 94 0
D. Tennyson 0 0 0 0
C. Pierce 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 128 1
C. Pierce 0 0 0 0
T. Ellis 36 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 0
T. Ellis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Griffin 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
J. Griffin 8-1 0.0 0
D. Moore 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Moore 6-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 4 0.0
J. Williams 5-0 0.0 0
T. Daley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Daley 4-0 0.0 0
Da. Odeyingbo 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
Da. Odeyingbo 4-0 0.0 0
L. Wiley 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
L. Wiley 4-1 0.0 0
Da. Odeyingbo 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Da. Odeyingbo 3-1 0.0 0
A. George 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
A. George 3-1 0.0 0
J. Smith 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
D. Sheffield 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Sheffield 2-0 0.0 0
C. Tidd 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Tidd 2-1 0.0 0
A. Muhammad 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Muhammad 2-0 0.0 0
D. Birchmeier 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Birchmeier 2-0 0.0 0
K. Hebert 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Hebert 1-0 1.0 0
L. Vecchio 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. Vecchio 1-0 0.0 0
A. Mintze 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Mintze 1-0 1.0 0
R. Reitmaier 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Reitmaier 1-0 0.0 0
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. DeVault-Smith 1-0 0.0 0
C. Peart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Peart 1-0 0.0 0
R. Haynie 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Haynie 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Guay 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
13/22 47/47
R. Guay 1/2 33 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. Thome 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 44.9 2
P. Thome 2 39.5 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Wakefield 32 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 18.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
28 21.3 21 0
J. Wakefield 4 18.5 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:04 VANDY 35 4:39 12 59 FG
7:04 BAYLOR 27 4:39 10 73 TD
0:23 VANDY 35 0:00 9 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:57 VANDY 35 7:32 16 57 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 VANDY 35 0:00 7 65 TD
8:46 BAYLOR 12 3:55 12 88 TD
3:30 BAYLOR 2 1:36 3 5 Punt
0:16 VANDY 35 0:06 12 -15 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:31 VANDY 35 0:00 2 65 TD
3:36 VANDY 35 1:36 5 65 TD
1:05 VANDY 23 0:05 2 2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAYLOR 35 0:43 4 65 TD
9:20 BAYLOR 35 2:10 8 18 Punt
2:19 BAYLOR 35 1:44 6 81 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:33 BAYLOR 35 1:24 4 65 TD
2:18 VANDY 20 2:11 16 58 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 BAYLOR 35 3:24 7 9 Punt
4:51 BAYLOR 35 0:58 7 41 Fumble
1:49 VANDY 46 1:29 3 54 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:38 VANDY 20 1:03 4 80 TD
9:19 BAYLOR 35 5:38 13 50 FG
1:50 BAYLOR 35 0:36 5 -12 Downs
NCAA FB Scores