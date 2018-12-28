|
|
|PURDUE
|AUBURN
Stidham, Auburn throttle Purdue 63-14 at Music City Bowl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Auburn finished its up-and-down season with a spectacular performance.
A record-setting encore in the Music City Bowl.
Jarrett Stidham threw for a career-high 373 yards and five touchdowns in his final college game , and Auburn pounded Purdue 63-14 on Friday.
The Tigers (8-5) opened the season with a top-10 ranking before stumbling in Southeastern Conference play against unranked and ranked teams alike. The Tigers finished with their first postseason victory since the 2015 Birmingham Bowl against Memphis and a whole bunch of records.
Auburn scored the most points by an SEC team in a bowl, topping Alabama's 61-6 win over Syracuse in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1953. The Tigers had a chance to match the most points ever in a bowl at 70, most recently by Army in the Armed Forces Bowl last week, but took a knee at the Purdue 1 after a replay review overturned a very late TD run by Joey Gatewood.
''We've had some ups and downs this year,'' Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said, crediting his seniors for keeping the Tigers together. ''This was a big win for us.''
Stidham, a junior who already has declared his intention to leave early for the NFL draft, got the Tigers off to a fast start, and they just poured it on from there.
''We just tried to make those explosive plays that we've needed all year,'' Stidham said.
Auburn scored TDs on its first eight possessions. It tied the Music City Bowl records for most points and TDs set by West Virginia in 2000 - with 5:36 left in the first half. By halftime, Auburn led 56-7 with the most points scored in any half in program history after holding the ball for only 11 minutes. It was the most points by one team in a half in any bowl.
''I mean it was a thing of beauty to watch from the sideline to watch the guys make plays,'' Malzahn said. ''When we make explosive plays and we play fast, we're a pretty good offense, and today it all came together. I really believe that will carry over to next season.''
Purdue (6-7) dropped three of its last four games in its second season under coach Jeff Brohm.
''That one snowballed faster than most,'' Brohm said. ''I've been part of games that were a bad outcome, but that one happened fast. Credit to them, they made their breaks. Every little thing that went wrong seemed like it could. We got behind the eight-ball early.''
Auburn started the game with the ball and needed only 63 seconds to set the tone, with Stidham finding JaTarvious Whitlow for a 66-yard TD pass. Whitlow also added a pair of short TD runs as Auburn led 28-7 at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers outgained Purdue 586-263 in total offense and had only one three-and-out late in the third quarter. Purdue was intercepted twice and turned it over on downs twice. Auburn punted once all game.
Darius Slayton set a bowl record with TD catches of 74 , 52 and 34 yards and finished with 160 yards receiving. Javaris Davis had a sack and an interception in the first quarter for Auburn, and Big Kat Bryant returned an interception 20 yards for a 45-7 lead with 12:29 left in the first half.
THE TAKEAWAY
Purdue: With defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal out after tearing an ACL in the regular-season finale against Indiana, the Boilermakers had little answer for anything Auburn tried on offense.
Auburn: It sure looks as if Malzahn made the right decision when he took back the play-calling duties he handled his first three seasons at Auburn. Only five other teams have scored more in a bowl game, and the Tigers set a school record for total yards in a bowl.
PLAYING THE BOWL
Stidham bucked the new trend of not playing in bowl games, and he very likely helped his draft stock with his performance. He was 13 of 18 for 335 yards and four TDs at halftime and nearly had a TD run only to be ruled just short. Stidham said he had to play as a competitor.
''In my two short years here, I've grown so close to these guys I could never imagine not finishing the season with them,'' Stidham said.
UP NEXT
Purdue: Brohm has a lot to replace with a senior class of 29 counting walk-ons. The departing Boilermakers include quarterback David Blough and top running backs in D.J. Knox and Markell Jones.
Auburn: The search for Stidham's replacement began with sophomore Malik Willis getting the first look once Malzahn finally pulled his starting quarterback with 1:33 left. Gatewood also played late.
---
Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|24
|Rushing
|5
|13
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|4-5
|Total Net Yards
|239
|586
|Total Plays
|65
|75
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|79
|208
|Rush Attempts
|27
|52
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|160
|378
|Comp. - Att.
|22-38
|16-23
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|16.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-24
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|2
|9
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.2
|1-49.0
|Return Yards
|96
|57
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-96
|1-18
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-35
|Kicking
|2/2
|9/9
|Extra Points
|2/2
|9/9
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|160
|PASS YDS
|378
|
|
|79
|RUSH YDS
|208
|
|
|239
|TOTAL YDS
|586
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jones 8 RB
|M. Jones
|10
|35
|0
|9
|
D. Blough 11 QB
|D. Blough
|7
|19
|1
|22
|
D. Knox 1 RB
|D. Knox
|7
|15
|0
|13
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|3
|10
|1
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|11
|94
|0
|27
|
I. Zico 7 WR
|I. Zico
|3
|31
|0
|16
|
M. Jones 8 RB
|M. Jones
|3
|23
|0
|12
|
B. Hopkins 89 TE
|B. Hopkins
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
C. Herdman 88 TE
|C. Herdman
|3
|17
|0
|7
|
J. Sparks 12 WR
|J. Sparks
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Wright 9 WR
|T. Wright
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Knox 1 RB
|D. Knox
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Sp. Evans 13 K
|Sp. Evans
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Schopper 31 P
|J. Schopper
|6
|38.2
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Moore 4 WR
|R. Moore
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|15/21
|373
|5
|0
|
M. Willis 14 QB
|M. Willis
|1/2
|5
|0
|0
|
J. Gatewood 13 QB
|J. Gatewood
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Martin 9 RB
|K. Martin
|11
|58
|0
|15
|
M. Willis 14 QB
|M. Willis
|3
|52
|0
|30
|
S. Shivers 25 RB
|S. Shivers
|11
|33
|0
|13
|
J. Gatewood 13 QB
|J. Gatewood
|3
|28
|0
|20
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|4
|12
|1
|11
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|7
|10
|2
|4
|
C. Tolbert 37 RB
|C. Tolbert
|6
|9
|0
|4
|
J. Stidham 8 QB
|J. Stidham
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Miller 32 RB
|M. Miller
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
M. Hill 19 WR
|M. Hill
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Slayton 81 WR
|D. Slayton
|3
|160
|3
|74
|
J. Whitlow 28 RB
|J. Whitlow
|1
|66
|1
|66
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|2
|55
|0
|40
|
A. Schwartz 5 WR
|A. Schwartz
|3
|50
|0
|33
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|5
|23
|1
|7
|
S. Cannella 80 TE
|S. Cannella
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
G. King 89 WR
|G. King
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Hill 19 WR
|M. Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
De. Brown 5 DL
|De. Brown
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Davis 57 LB
|D. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Davis 13 DB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|
B. Bryant 1 DE
|B. Bryant
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|0/0
|0
|9/9
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 90 P
|A. Siposs
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Igbinoghene 4 WR
|N. Igbinoghene
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Davis 23 WR
|R. Davis
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
-
24IOWAST
13WASHST
0
7
2nd 12:03 ESPN
-
TULANE
LALAF
41
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
NTEXAS
52
13
Final ESPN
-
ARIZST
21FRESNO
20
31
Final ABC
-
GAS
EMICH
23
21
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
APLST
13
45
Final ESPN
-
UAB
NILL
37
13
Final ESPN
-
SDGST
OHIO
0
27
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
SFLA
38
20
Final ESPN
-
FIU
TOLEDO
35
32
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
BYU
18
49
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
WAKE
34
37
Final ESPN
-
HOU
ARMY
14
70
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
TROY
32
42
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
HAWAII
31
14
Final ESPN
-
MINN
GATECH
34
10
Final ESPN
-
CAL
TCU
7
10
Final/OT ESPN
-
TEMPLE
DUKE
27
56
Final ESPN
-
MIAMI
WISC
3
35
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
VANDY
45
38
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
AUBURN
14
63
Final ESPN
-
16WVU
20CUSE
18
34
Final ESPN
-
10FLA
7MICH
0
051 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
SC
UVA
0
054 O/U
+4.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
ARKST
NEVADA
0
056.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 1:15pm CBSSN
-
3ND
2CLEM
0
056.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPN
-
4OKLA
1BAMA
0
077 O/U
-14
Sat 8:00pm ESPN
-
CINCY
VATECH
0
053.5 O/U
+6
Mon 12:00pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
PITT
0
052 O/U
+4.5
Mon 2:00pm CBS
-
MICHST
OREG
0
048 O/U
-2.5
Mon 3:00pm FOX
-
23MIZZOU
OKLAST
0
074 O/U
+9
Mon 3:45pm ESPN
-
22NWEST
17UTAH
0
046 O/U
-7
Mon 7:00pm FS1
-
NCST
19TXAM
0
056 O/U
-7
Mon 7:30pm ESPN
-
18MISSST
IOWA
0
042.5 O/U
+7
Tue 12:00pm ESP2
-
14UK
12PSU
0
047.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 1:00pm ABC
-
11LSU
8UCF
0
056 O/U
+7.5
Tue 1:00pm ESPN
-
9WASH
6OHIOST
0
057.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 5:00pm ESPN
-
15TEXAS
5UGA
0
058 O/U
-13
Tue 8:45pm ESPN
-
BC
25BOISE
0
0
ESPN