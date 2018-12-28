Drive Chart
Stidham, Auburn throttle Purdue 63-14 at Music City Bowl

  • Dec 28, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Auburn finished its up-and-down season with a spectacular performance.

A record-setting encore in the Music City Bowl.

Jarrett Stidham threw for a career-high 373 yards and five touchdowns in his final college game , and Auburn pounded Purdue 63-14 on Friday.

The Tigers (8-5) opened the season with a top-10 ranking before stumbling in Southeastern Conference play against unranked and ranked teams alike. The Tigers finished with their first postseason victory since the 2015 Birmingham Bowl against Memphis and a whole bunch of records.

Auburn scored the most points by an SEC team in a bowl, topping Alabama's 61-6 win over Syracuse in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1953. The Tigers had a chance to match the most points ever in a bowl at 70, most recently by Army in the Armed Forces Bowl last week, but took a knee at the Purdue 1 after a replay review overturned a very late TD run by Joey Gatewood.

''We've had some ups and downs this year,'' Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said, crediting his seniors for keeping the Tigers together. ''This was a big win for us.''

Stidham, a junior who already has declared his intention to leave early for the NFL draft, got the Tigers off to a fast start, and they just poured it on from there.

''We just tried to make those explosive plays that we've needed all year,'' Stidham said.

Auburn scored TDs on its first eight possessions. It tied the Music City Bowl records for most points and TDs set by West Virginia in 2000 - with 5:36 left in the first half. By halftime, Auburn led 56-7 with the most points scored in any half in program history after holding the ball for only 11 minutes. It was the most points by one team in a half in any bowl.

''I mean it was a thing of beauty to watch from the sideline to watch the guys make plays,'' Malzahn said. ''When we make explosive plays and we play fast, we're a pretty good offense, and today it all came together. I really believe that will carry over to next season.''

Purdue (6-7) dropped three of its last four games in its second season under coach Jeff Brohm.

''That one snowballed faster than most,'' Brohm said. ''I've been part of games that were a bad outcome, but that one happened fast. Credit to them, they made their breaks. Every little thing that went wrong seemed like it could. We got behind the eight-ball early.''

Auburn started the game with the ball and needed only 63 seconds to set the tone, with Stidham finding JaTarvious Whitlow for a 66-yard TD pass. Whitlow also added a pair of short TD runs as Auburn led 28-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers outgained Purdue 586-263 in total offense and had only one three-and-out late in the third quarter. Purdue was intercepted twice and turned it over on downs twice. Auburn punted once all game.

Darius Slayton set a bowl record with TD catches of 74 , 52 and 34 yards and finished with 160 yards receiving. Javaris Davis had a sack and an interception in the first quarter for Auburn, and Big Kat Bryant returned an interception 20 yards for a 45-7 lead with 12:29 left in the first half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Purdue: With defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal out after tearing an ACL in the regular-season finale against Indiana, the Boilermakers had little answer for anything Auburn tried on offense.

Auburn: It sure looks as if Malzahn made the right decision when he took back the play-calling duties he handled his first three seasons at Auburn. Only five other teams have scored more in a bowl game, and the Tigers set a school record for total yards in a bowl.

PLAYING THE BOWL

Stidham bucked the new trend of not playing in bowl games, and he very likely helped his draft stock with his performance. He was 13 of 18 for 335 yards and four TDs at halftime and nearly had a TD run only to be ruled just short. Stidham said he had to play as a competitor.

''In my two short years here, I've grown so close to these guys I could never imagine not finishing the season with them,'' Stidham said.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Brohm has a lot to replace with a senior class of 29 counting walk-ons. The departing Boilermakers include quarterback David Blough and top running backs in D.J. Knox and Markell Jones.

Auburn: The search for Stidham's replacement began with sophomore Malik Willis getting the first look once Malzahn finally pulled his starting quarterback with 1:33 left. Gatewood also played late.

---

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:29
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
63
Touchdown 5:36
11-D.Blough runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
01:40
pos
13
63
Point After TD 7:16
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
63
Touchdown 7:23
8-J.Stidham complete to 23-R.Davis. 23-R.Davis runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
78
yds
06:30
pos
7
62
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:01
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
56
Touchdown 2:10
8-J.Stidham complete to 81-D.Slayton. 81-D.Slayton runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
49
yds
01:02
pos
7
55
Point After TD 5:36
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
49
Touchdown 5:43
5-A.Schwartz runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
04:57
pos
7
48
Point After TD 12:29
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 12:48
11-D.Blough incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-B.Bryant at PUR 20. 1-B.Bryant runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
20
yds
0:00
pos
7
41
Point After TD 12:54
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 13:06
8-J.Stidham complete to 81-D.Slayton. 81-D.Slayton runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
44
yds
00:34
pos
7
34
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:48
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 3:00
8-J.Stidham complete to 81-D.Slayton. 81-D.Slayton runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
65
yds
00:25
pos
7
27
Point After TD 3:25
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 3:34
4-R.Moore runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
80
yds
03:25
pos
6
21
Point After TD 6:59
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 7:03
28-J.Whitlow runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
23
yds
00:36
pos
0
20
Point After TD 8:18
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:22
28-J.Whitlow runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
87
yds
02:14
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:57
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:11
8-J.Stidham complete to 28-J.Whitlow. 28-J.Whitlow runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
00:49
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 24
Rushing 5 13
Passing 10 9
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 5-14 7-14
4th Down Conv 1-3 4-5
Total Net Yards 239 586
Total Plays 65 75
Avg Gain 3.7 7.8
Net Yards Rushing 79 208
Rush Attempts 27 52
Avg Rush Yards 2.9 4.0
Net Yards Passing 160 378
Comp. - Att. 22-38 16-23
Yards Per Pass 4.2 16.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-24 0-0
Penalties - Yards 6-60 3-35
Touchdowns 2 9
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 0 5
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 6-38.2 1-49.0
Return Yards 96 57
Punts - Returns 1-0 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 5-96 1-18
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-35
Kicking 2/2 9/9
Extra Points 2/2 9/9
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Purdue 6-7 707014
Auburn 8-5 28287063
AUBURN -3.5, O/U 58.5
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
 160 PASS YDS 378
79 RUSH YDS 208
239 TOTAL YDS 586
Purdue
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Blough 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 184 0 2 90.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 3705 25 10 146.9
D. Blough 22/37 184 0 2
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
R. Moore 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Jones 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 537 5
M. Jones 10 35 0 9
D. Blough 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 52 3
D. Blough 7 19 1 22
D. Knox 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
157 883 8
D. Knox 7 15 0 13
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 1
R. Moore 3 10 1 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 94 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 94 0
R. Moore 11 94 0 27
I. Zico 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 743 6
I. Zico 3 31 0 16
M. Jones 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 119 1
M. Jones 3 23 0 12
B. Hopkins 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 583 2
B. Hopkins 2 19 0 14
C. Herdman 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 196 0
C. Herdman 3 17 0 7
J. Sparks 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 274 0
J. Sparks 0 0 0 0
T. Wright 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 468 5
T. Wright 0 0 0 0
D. Knox 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 180 1
D. Knox 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Sp. Evans 13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
18/23 42/45
Sp. Evans 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Schopper 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 38.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
62 42.6 2
J. Schopper 6 38.2 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 21.0 24 0
R. Moore 3 21.0 24 0
D. Knox 1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 22 0
D. Knox 2 16.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
R. Moore 1 0.0 0 0
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 373 5 0 299.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 2794 18 5 137.7
J. Stidham 15/21 373 5 0
M. Willis 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 5 0 0 71.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 24 0 0 87.7
M. Willis 1/2 5 0 0
J. Gatewood 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Gatewood 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 458 1
K. Martin 11 58 0 15
M. Willis 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 88 1
M. Willis 3 52 0 30
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 371 3
S. Shivers 11 33 0 13
J. Gatewood 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Gatewood 3 28 0 20
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 211 5
A. Schwartz 4 12 1 11
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 10 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
150 787 6
J. Whitlow 7 10 2 4
C. Tolbert 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 51 0
C. Tolbert 6 9 0 4
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 1 3
J. Stidham 1 6 0 6
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 68 3
M. Miller 2 4 0 2
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
M. Hill 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Slayton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 160 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 670 5
D. Slayton 3 160 3 74
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 173 2
J. Whitlow 1 66 1 66
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 534 5
S. Williams 2 55 0 40
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 357 2
A. Schwartz 3 50 0 33
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
69 546 1
R. Davis 5 23 1 7
S. Cannella 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 111 3
S. Cannella 1 16 0 16
G. King 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
G. King 1 8 0 8
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Hill 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
De. Brown 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
De. Brown 1-0 1.0 0
D. Davis 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Davis 1-0 1.0 0
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 1.0
J. Davis 1-0 1.0 1
B. Bryant 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Bryant 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 9/9
SEASON FG XP
15/25 44/44
A. Carlson 0/0 0 9/9 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
56 44.2 0
A. Siposs 1 49.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Igbinoghene 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 28.3 18 1
N. Igbinoghene 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 9.9 4 0
R. Davis 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 AUBURN 35 2:42 8 29 Punt
8:18 AUBURN 35 0:05 3 47 INT
6:59 AUBURN 35 3:25 14 78 TD
2:48 AUBURN 35 2:23 9 9 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 AUBURN 35 0:00 4 4 INT
12:29 AUBURN 35 1:09 4 -1 Punt
5:36 AUBURN 35 2:24 8 -4 Punt
2:10 AUBURN 35 1:49 11 38 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 AUBURN 35 0:00 5 0 Punt
7:16 AUBURN 35 1:40 8 65 TD
3:24 PURDUE 26 1:31 5 13 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:11 PURDUE 9 0:07 3 5 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PURDUE 35 0:49 4 65 TD
10:36 AUBURN 13 2:14 9 87 TD
7:39 PURDUE 18 0:36 4 18 TD
3:25 PURDUE 35 0:25 3 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 PURDUE 44 0:34 2 44 TD
10:40 AUBURN 35 4:57 12 65 TD
3:12 PURDUE 49 1:02 4 49 TD
0:15 AUBURN 45 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:53 AUBURN 22 6:30 12 78 TD
5:29 PURDUE 35 1:27 4 -10 Punt
1:46 AUBURN 13 1:39 11 78 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:05 AUBURN 48 7:04 13 49
NCAA FB Scores