Cincinnati rallies past Virginia Tech 35-31 in Military Bowl

  • Dec 31, 2018

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Racing back and forth on a drenched field, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech put up some lofty numbers as the rain came down in the Military Bowl.

Michael Warren found his footing when it mattered most, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 1:29 left for the Bearcats, whose 35-31 victory Monday ended Virginia Tech's run of 25 consecutive winning seasons.

Warren ran for a career-high 166 yards, including an 8-yard burst up the middle to cap a frantic five-play, 64-yard drive in which he had 54 yards rushing.

That was enough to decide a tight game that featured 905 yards in offense and seven lead changes.

''The O-line did a great job of getting the push, especially at the end,'' said Warren, voted the game's MVP. ''When you keep running the ball and wearing the other team down, they're not going to want to see any more of that.''

The Bearcats' offense got a big assist from backup quarterback Hayden Moore, a senior who made 12 starts last year. After throwing only 26 passes in 2018, Moore entered in the first quarter and completed 11 of 25 throws for 120 yards in addition to running for a 19-yard score.

The victory gave Cincinnati (11-2) its third 11-win season in the 131-year history of the program following two straight 4-8 finishes.

''We learned a lot from the failures from last year and even from the failures we had throughout January, February and March,'' second-year coach Luke Fickell said.

Playing in a bowl game for the 26th successive year - the longest current run in the nation - Virginia Tech needed a victory to avoid its first losing season since 1992. Ryan Willis threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, but it wasn't enough to put an upbeat finish on an unsatisfying season for the Hokies (6-7).

''It stings. It's disappointing,'' said Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster, a member of the coaching staff since 1987. ''I'm proud of the consistency and how we have played over the years. We've got a young group of men, and some of them need to realize what it takes to perform and play at this level.''

A touchdown run by Moore put the Bearcats up 28-24 with 12:44 left, and two minutes later Willis ran it in from the 5 to give Virginia Tech its last lead. The Hokies had a chance to extend the margin with just under nine minutes left but failed on a fourth-and-1 at the Cincinnati 3.

''We had an opportunity to go up by two scores but we didn't,'' Foster said. ''And then we didn't respond defensively. That's kind of how we've been this year, kind of up and down that way.''

Ridder hurt his right leg after being tripped up out of the pocket during the Bearcats' second series. The American Athletic Conference rookie of the year went 4 for 7 for 86 yards and a touchdown before leaving.

Moore picked up the slack.

''I knew this opportunity was coming sometime in the year,'' Moore said. ''I didn't blink an eye. I just went and grabbed my helmet.''

After a back-and-forth first half that ended 14-all, Virginia Tech moved 69 yards to open the third quarter before Brian Johnson kicked a field goal for a 17-14 lead. After Warren put the Bearcats in front with a 40-yard touchdown run, Willis threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Chris Cunningham to make it 24-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

WET BALL

The Bearcats fumbled three times and recovered all of them, including a touchdown by Kahlil Lewis on a ball Warren lost at the Virginia Tech 1.

''It wasn't the cleanest (win) obviously,'' Fickell said. ''Look at the weather.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Cincinnati: The Bearcats are on the rise under Fickell, who can expect to accompany Cincinnati to more bowls in the years ahead.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies were way too inconsistent in a season that ended on a very disappointing note. Virginia Tech was 13th in the country in September and now must rebound from its first losing season in more than a quarter of a century.

Still, coach Justin Fuente had no complaints about his team's effort in this one.

''They laid it on the line today,'' Fuente said. ''We had guys that wanted to finish this thing off the right way.''

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: The Bearcats have 81 underclassmen but must replace 13 seniors, including Lewis, a three-year starter.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies lose rushing leader Steven Peoples and second-team All-ACC DT Ricky Walker, who led the team with 10 1/2 tackles for a loss during the regular season.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Team Stats
1st Downs 23 24
Rushing 13 10
Passing 8 9
Penalty 2 5
3rd Down Conv 6-13 6-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 462 443
Total Plays 68 76
Avg Gain 6.8 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 256 224
Rush Attempts 36 45
Avg Rush Yards 7.1 5.0
Net Yards Passing 206 219
Comp. - Att. 15-32 20-31
Yards Per Pass 6.4 7.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties - Yards 13-96 10-92
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-42.2 4-48.5
Return Yards 2 160
Punts - Returns 2-6 2-4
Kickoffs - Returns 1-0 5-138
Int. - Returns 1--4 1-18
Kicking 5/6 5/6
Extra Points 5/5 4/4
Field Goals 0/1 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Cincinnati 11-2 7771435
Virginia Tech 6-7 7710731
VATECH +6, O/U 50
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Annapolis, MD
 206 PASS YDS 219
256 RUSH YDS 224
462 TOTAL YDS 443
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Moore 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44% 120 0 1 76.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 327 2 1 115.8
H. Moore 11/25 120 0 1
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 86 1 0 207.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.4% 2445 20 5 146.4
D. Ridder 4/7 86 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 166 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
244 1329 19
M. Warren II 20 166 2 40
H. Moore 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 124 2
H. Moore 9 64 1 19
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
149 583 5
D. Ridder 1 9 0 9
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 499 6
T. Thomas 3 9 0 8
C. McClelland 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 485 4
C. McClelland 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. McClelland 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 108 1
C. McClelland 2 47 1 38
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 472 3
R. Medaris 2 43 0 32
T. Cloud 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
T. Cloud 3 35 0 20
J. Jackson 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 278 2
J. Jackson 1 22 0 22
K. Lewis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 782 9
K. Lewis 1 14 0 14
T. Geddis 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 228 1
T. Geddis 1 12 0 12
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 232 1
M. Warren II 1 10 0 10
J. Rollins 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
J. Rollins 1 9 0 9
M. Mbodj 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 74 0
M. Mbodj 1 6 0 6
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 45 0
B. Labelle 1 5 0 5
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 468 5
J. Deguara 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Clements 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
M. Clements 8-4 0.0 0
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 2 0.0
C. Bryant 8-0 0.0 0
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
D. Forrest 6-0 0.0 0
C. Jefferies 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
C. Jefferies 5-2 0.0 0
M. Copeland 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
M. Copeland 5-2 0.5 0
C. Broughton 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Broughton 4-1 0.0 0
B. Wright 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.5
B. Wright 4-1 0.5 0
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
J. White 4-1 0.0 0
M. Pitts 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Pitts 3-1 0.0 0
C. Brooks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Brooks 2-1 0.0 0
T. Gilbert 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
T. Gilbert 2-0 0.0 0
E. Tucky 19 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Tucky 2-0 0.0 0
J. Wiggins 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 4 0.0
J. Wiggins 1-2 0.0 1
K. Fitz 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Fitz 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Jones 97 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
R. Jones 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
59 46.6 2
J. Smith 5 42.2 2 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. McClelland 10 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 13.3 0 0
C. McClelland 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Knight 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
25 5.0 4 0
A. Knight 2 3.0 4 0
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 219 2 1 138.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.5% 2716 24 9 138.0
R. Willis 20/31 219 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 102 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 433 2
D. McClease 13 102 0 26
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 281 2
J. Holston 10 40 0 13
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
113 354 4
R. Willis 12 33 1 13
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
158 786 6
S. Peoples 9 26 1 6
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 101 1
T. Turner 1 23 0 23
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 802 8
D. Hazelton 6 57 0 17
E. Kumah 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 559 7
E. Kumah 3 45 1 21
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 535 4
T. Turner 1 40 0 40
C. Cunningham 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 74 2
C. Cunningham 2 22 1 20
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 341 3
D. Keene 4 19 0 7
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
J. Holston 1 14 0 14
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 95 0
D. McClease 1 8 0 8
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 382 1
H. Grimsley 1 8 0 8
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 109 1
P. Patterson 1 6 0 6
C. Fox 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Fox 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Floyd 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 2 0.0
R. Floyd 6-2 0.0 0
K. Ladler 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Ladler 5-0 0.0 0
E. Belmar 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Belmar 4-1 0.0 0
J. Quillen 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Quillen 4-1 0.0 0
V. Mihota 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
V. Mihota 4-0 0.0 0
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
C. Farley 4-0 0.0 0
T. Garbutt 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Garbutt 4-1 0.0 0
R. Ashby 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Ashby 3-2 0.0 0
D. Hollifield 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Hollifield 2-1 0.0 0
B. Watts 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
B. Watts 2-0 0.0 0
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Deablo 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hewitt 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Hewitt 1-1 0.0 0
T. Rodgers 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Rodgers 1-0 0.0 0
N. Proctor 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Proctor 1-0 0.0 0
D. Rivers 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
D. Rivers 0-2 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
12/18 44/44
B. Johnson 1/2 28 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 48.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
69 42.6 0
O. Bradburn 4 48.5 0 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Wheatley 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 30.5 50 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 26.4 50 0
T. Wheatley 4 30.5 50 0
C. Fox 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 20.0 16 0
C. Fox 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Watts 5 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 6 0
B. Watts 2 2.0 6 0
NCAA FB Scores