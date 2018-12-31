|
|
|CINCY
|VATECH
Cincinnati rallies past Virginia Tech 35-31 in Military Bowl
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Racing back and forth on a drenched field, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech put up some lofty numbers as the rain came down in the Military Bowl.
Michael Warren found his footing when it mattered most, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 1:29 left for the Bearcats, whose 35-31 victory Monday ended Virginia Tech's run of 25 consecutive winning seasons.
Warren ran for a career-high 166 yards, including an 8-yard burst up the middle to cap a frantic five-play, 64-yard drive in which he had 54 yards rushing.
That was enough to decide a tight game that featured 905 yards in offense and seven lead changes.
''The O-line did a great job of getting the push, especially at the end,'' said Warren, voted the game's MVP. ''When you keep running the ball and wearing the other team down, they're not going to want to see any more of that.''
The Bearcats' offense got a big assist from backup quarterback Hayden Moore, a senior who made 12 starts last year. After throwing only 26 passes in 2018, Moore entered in the first quarter and completed 11 of 25 throws for 120 yards in addition to running for a 19-yard score.
The victory gave Cincinnati (11-2) its third 11-win season in the 131-year history of the program following two straight 4-8 finishes.
''We learned a lot from the failures from last year and even from the failures we had throughout January, February and March,'' second-year coach Luke Fickell said.
Playing in a bowl game for the 26th successive year - the longest current run in the nation - Virginia Tech needed a victory to avoid its first losing season since 1992. Ryan Willis threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, but it wasn't enough to put an upbeat finish on an unsatisfying season for the Hokies (6-7).
''It stings. It's disappointing,'' said Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster, a member of the coaching staff since 1987. ''I'm proud of the consistency and how we have played over the years. We've got a young group of men, and some of them need to realize what it takes to perform and play at this level.''
A touchdown run by Moore put the Bearcats up 28-24 with 12:44 left, and two minutes later Willis ran it in from the 5 to give Virginia Tech its last lead. The Hokies had a chance to extend the margin with just under nine minutes left but failed on a fourth-and-1 at the Cincinnati 3.
''We had an opportunity to go up by two scores but we didn't,'' Foster said. ''And then we didn't respond defensively. That's kind of how we've been this year, kind of up and down that way.''
Ridder hurt his right leg after being tripped up out of the pocket during the Bearcats' second series. The American Athletic Conference rookie of the year went 4 for 7 for 86 yards and a touchdown before leaving.
Moore picked up the slack.
''I knew this opportunity was coming sometime in the year,'' Moore said. ''I didn't blink an eye. I just went and grabbed my helmet.''
After a back-and-forth first half that ended 14-all, Virginia Tech moved 69 yards to open the third quarter before Brian Johnson kicked a field goal for a 17-14 lead. After Warren put the Bearcats in front with a 40-yard touchdown run, Willis threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Chris Cunningham to make it 24-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
WET BALL
The Bearcats fumbled three times and recovered all of them, including a touchdown by Kahlil Lewis on a ball Warren lost at the Virginia Tech 1.
''It wasn't the cleanest (win) obviously,'' Fickell said. ''Look at the weather.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Cincinnati: The Bearcats are on the rise under Fickell, who can expect to accompany Cincinnati to more bowls in the years ahead.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies were way too inconsistent in a season that ended on a very disappointing note. Virginia Tech was 13th in the country in September and now must rebound from its first losing season in more than a quarter of a century.
Still, coach Justin Fuente had no complaints about his team's effort in this one.
''They laid it on the line today,'' Fuente said. ''We had guys that wanted to finish this thing off the right way.''
UP NEXT
Cincinnati: The Bearcats have 81 underclassmen but must replace 13 seniors, including Lewis, a three-year starter.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies lose rushing leader Steven Peoples and second-team All-ACC DT Ricky Walker, who led the team with 10 1/2 tackles for a loss during the regular season.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|24
|Rushing
|13
|10
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|462
|443
|Total Plays
|68
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|256
|224
|Rush Attempts
|36
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.1
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|206
|219
|Comp. - Att.
|15-32
|20-31
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|7.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties - Yards
|13-96
|10-92
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.2
|4-48.5
|Return Yards
|2
|160
|Punts - Returns
|2-6
|2-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-0
|5-138
|Int. - Returns
|1--4
|1-18
|Kicking
|5/6
|5/6
|Extra Points
|5/5
|4/4
|Field Goals
|0/1
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|206
|PASS YDS
|219
|
|
|256
|RUSH YDS
|224
|
|
|462
|TOTAL YDS
|443
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|20
|166
|2
|40
|
H. Moore 8 QB
|H. Moore
|9
|64
|1
|19
|
D. Ridder 9 QB
|D. Ridder
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Thomas 5 RB
|T. Thomas
|3
|9
|0
|8
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|2
|47
|1
|38
|
R. Medaris 17 WR
|R. Medaris
|2
|43
|0
|32
|
T. Cloud 13 WR
|T. Cloud
|3
|35
|0
|20
|
J. Jackson 21 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
K. Lewis 1 WR
|K. Lewis
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Geddis 85 WR
|T. Geddis
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Warren II 3 RB
|M. Warren II
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Rollins 26 WR
|J. Rollins
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Mbodj 80 WR
|M. Mbodj
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Labelle 87 TE
|B. Labelle
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Deguara 83 TE
|J. Deguara
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Clements 4 LB
|M. Clements
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 7 CB
|C. Bryant
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Forrest 5 S
|D. Forrest
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jefferies 14 CB
|C. Jefferies
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Copeland 44 DT
|M. Copeland
|5-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Broughton 96 DT
|C. Broughton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wright 11 LB
|B. Wright
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. White 8 LB
|J. White
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pitts 43 DE
|M. Pitts
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brooks 92 DT
|C. Brooks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gilbert 2 CB
|T. Gilbert
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tucky 19 DE
|E. Tucky
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 32 S
|J. Wiggins
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
K. Fitz 51 DE
|K. Fitz
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Jones 97 P
|R. Jones
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 37 P
|J. Smith
|5
|42.2
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Knight 20 WR
|A. Knight
|2
|3.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|20/31
|219
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|13
|102
|0
|26
|
J. Holston 13 RB
|J. Holston
|10
|40
|0
|13
|
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|12
|33
|1
|13
|
S. Peoples 32 RB
|S. Peoples
|9
|26
|1
|6
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|1
|23
|0
|23
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|6
|57
|0
|17
|
E. Kumah 83 WR
|E. Kumah
|3
|45
|1
|21
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|1
|40
|0
|40
|
C. Cunningham 85 TE
|C. Cunningham
|2
|22
|1
|20
|
D. Keene 29 TE
|D. Keene
|4
|19
|0
|7
|
J. Holston 13 RB
|J. Holston
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
P. Patterson 8 WR
|P. Patterson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Fox 16 WR
|C. Fox
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Floyd 21 DB
|R. Floyd
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ladler 9 DB
|K. Ladler
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Belmar 40 DL
|E. Belmar
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quillen 26 DB
|J. Quillen
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Mihota 99 DL
|V. Mihota
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Farley 3 DB
|C. Farley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Watts 5 DB
|B. Watts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 55 DL
|J. Hewitt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rodgers 18 DB
|T. Rodgers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Proctor 58 DL
|N. Proctor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rivers 44 LB
|D. Rivers
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|1/2
|28
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|4
|48.5
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Wheatley 24 RB
|T. Wheatley
|4
|30.5
|50
|0
|
C. Fox 16 WR
|C. Fox
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Watts 5 DB
|B. Watts
|2
|2.0
|6
|0
-
MICHST
OREG
6
7
4th 7:21 FOX
-
23MIZZOU
OKLAST
16
21
3rd 11:01 ESPN
-
TULANE
LALAF
41
24
Final CBSSN
-
UTAHST
NTEXAS
52
13
Final ESPN
-
ARIZST
21FRESNO
20
31
Final ABC
-
GAS
EMICH
23
21
Final ESPN
-
MTSU
APLST
13
45
Final ESPN
-
UAB
NILL
37
13
Final ESPN
-
SDGST
OHIO
0
27
Final ESPN
-
MRSHL
SFLA
38
20
Final ESPN
-
FIU
TOLEDO
35
32
Final ESPN
-
WMICH
BYU
18
49
Final ESPN
-
MEMP
WAKE
34
37
Final ESPN
-
HOU
ARMY
14
70
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
TROY
32
42
Final ESPN
-
LATECH
HAWAII
31
14
Final ESPN
-
MINN
GATECH
34
10
Final ESPN
-
CAL
TCU
7
10
Final/OT ESPN
-
TEMPLE
DUKE
27
56
Final ESPN
-
MIAMI
WISC
3
35
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
VANDY
45
38
Final ESPN
-
PURDUE
AUBURN
14
63
Final ESPN
-
16WVU
20CUSE
18
34
Final ESPN
-
24IOWAST
13WASHST
26
28
Final ESPN
-
10FLA
7MICH
41
15
Final ESPN
-
SC
UVA
0
28
Final ABC
-
ARKST
NEVADA
13
16
Final/OT CBSSN
-
3ND
2CLEM
3
30
Final ESPN
-
4OKLA
1BAMA
34
45
Final ESPN
-
CINCY
VATECH
35
31
Final ESPN
-
STNFRD
PITT
14
13
Final CBS
-
22NWEST
17UTAH
0
043.5 O/U
-6.5
Mon 7:00pm FS1
-
NCST
19TXAM
0
056.5 O/U
-7.5
Mon 7:30pm ESPN
-
18MISSST
IOWA
0
040.5 O/U
+7
Tue 12:00pm ESP2
-
11LSU
8UCF
0
058 O/U
+7
Tue 1:00pm ESPN
-
14UK
12PSU
0
047.5 O/U
-6
Tue 1:00pm ABC
-
9WASH
6OHIOST
0
057.5 O/U
-6.5
Tue 5:00pm ESPN
-
15TEXAS
5UGA
0
058.5 O/U
-12.5
Tue 8:45pm ESPN
-
BC
25BOISE
0
0
ESPN