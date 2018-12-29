Drive Chart
IOWAST
WASHST

No Text

Minshew leads Washington State past Iowa State, 28-26.

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 29, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Gardner Minshew II and that glorious mustache conjured up a final bit of magic in a grand finale for Washington State.

The graduate transfer quarterback whose whiskered upper lip was loved and mimicked by Cougars fans all season, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score in sending No. 12 Washington State to a 28-26 win over No. 25 Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl on Friday night.

Minshew's passing and scrambling earned the Cougars (11-2) a school record for wins in a season.

He threw for 299 yards, none of them bigger than a play made out of desperation when Iowa State had all the momentum.

After watching a 21-10 lead dwindle to 21-20 by early in the fourth quarter, the Cougars stripped the ball from Iowa State running back David Montgomery at the Cyclones' 30. Minshew, who had been held in check in the third quarter, escaped a third-down pass rush to flip a last-second shovel pass to Tay Martin that went for 20 yards.

The play stunned the Cyclones, and Max Borghi scored on a 10-yard run the next play.

It was just another big fourth-quarter moment for the transfer from East Carolina who coach Mike Leach had lured out West with the promise he could lead the nation in passing.

Minshew was the nation's leading passer in yards per game this season and won the Johnny Unitas Award as the nation's top senior quarterback in a season the Cougars fell one game short of playing for the Pac-12 championship.

Nearly all of his completions this season were more orthodox than the flip to Martin. None were bigger for the season and the legacy it set for the program.

''I want to say thank you to these coaches, this university and these fans for taking me in,'' Minshew said.

''So glad to be a part of this,'' he said. ''One thing I've always been told is to leave a place better than we found it. This place could be really special.''

The Cyclones did a good job in bottling him up for much of the game. Iowa State's defense held Washington State 10 points and 135 yards below their season averages and two of the Cougars' touchdowns came on short drives after turnovers.

But after Minshew found a way to get Washington State in the end zone, the Cougars' defense made the one play it had to at the end.

Iowa State's last chance came after quarterback Brock Purdy scored from a yard out with 4:02 left. The Cyclones went for two, but a pass to Montgomery was stopped well short of the goal line after a false-start penalty pushed the line of scrimmage back to the 8.

Iowa State had seven false start penalties and had two players ejected for targeting hits on Minshew.

Purdy passed for 315 yards and Cyclones receiver Hakeem Butler caught nine passes for 192 yards, six yards shy of the Alamo Bowl record. Montgomery rushed for 124 yards.

The Cyclones (8-5) had rallied from a 1-3 start to finish third in the Big 12, the program's best conference finish in 40 years.

''This team never quits, plays with elite attitude and elite effort. The missing piece for us right now is in the detail,'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. ''Now, to take the next step in this program, is detail. It's what got us tonight. Silly mistakes.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington State: Minshew survived several tough hits in the first half, then was excellent when it was time to kill the clock. He completed 9 of 13 passes in the fourth quarter for 78 yards. After Iowa State's final touchdown, he completed three passes, two of them converting third downs, as the Cougars ran out the clock.

Iowa State: Turnovers and targeting calls were critical. Purdy threw two first-quarter interceptions and Montgomery's fumble was a game-changer. Iowa State had two key defenders ejected in the second quarter for targeting hits to Minshew. Senior linebacker Willie Harvey was ejected after smashing Minshew in the facemask on a scramble. Defensive end Enyi Uzwazike was booted after a sack knocked Minshew's helmet off.

TOUCHDOWN TAUNTING

Washington State cornerback Marcus Strong had a long touchdown interception return wiped out in the first quarter when he was flagged for taunting on his way into the endzone. Strong stepped in front of a pass intended for Butler and had a clear path to the goal line. He was penalized because he held the ball out and looked back as Purdy made a futile dive for his feet. Instead of the score, the Cougars got the ball on the Iowa State 20 and scored two plays later when Minshew connected with Renard Bell.

UP NEXT

Washington State: Leach has to find another big-armed quarterback to be among the nation's passing leaders in 2019. Do that and the Cougars should be among the Pac-12 favorites as they return 14 starters on offense and defense, plus their kicking specialists.

Iowa State: The Cyclones were in the mix for a Big 12 title-game berth late in the season and will expect to again in 2019 with Purdy leading an experienced lineup that loses only five senior starters. The key will be the NFL draft options for 1,000-yard rusher Montgomery and 1,000-yard receiver Butler.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:02
15-B.Purdy complete to 32-D.Montgomery. 32-D.Montgomery to WST 4 for 4 yards (27-W.Taylor).
plays
yds
pos
26
28
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:02
Penalty on ISU 74-B.Meeker False start 5 yards enforced at WST 3. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
26
28
Touchdown 4:02
15-B.Purdy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
84
yds
02:53
pos
26
28
Point After TD 10:24
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
28
Touchdown 10:31
21-M.Borghi runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
30
yds
00:53
pos
20
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:56
96-C.Assalley 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
79
yds
05:55
pos
20
21
Point After TD 12:11
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 12:17
32-D.Montgomery runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
16
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:03
96-C.Assalley 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
42
yds
0:47
pos
10
21
Point After TD 1:02
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 1:08
16-G.Minshew complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
73
yds
03:18
pos
7
20
Point After TD 4:26
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 4:32
15-B.Purdy runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
01:36
pos
6
14
Point After TD 6:08
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:19
16-G.Minshew scrambles runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
88
yds
05:52
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:55
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:02
16-G.Minshew complete to 81-R.Bell. 81-R.Bell runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
20
yds
00:59
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 19
Rushing 11 2
Passing 10 15
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 3-10 4-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 500 324
Total Plays 66 66
Avg Gain 7.6 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 200 28
Rush Attempts 39 17
Avg Rush Yards 5.1 1.6
Net Yards Passing 300 296
Comp. - Att. 18-27 35-49
Yards Per Pass 11.1 6.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-15 2-3
Penalties - Yards 10-63 6-65
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 3-42.7 6-43.7
Return Yards 56 178
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-4
Kickoffs - Returns 2-56 4-108
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-66
Kicking 4/5 4/5
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 2/3 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
24 Iowa St. 8-5 01010626
13 Washington St. 11-2 7140728
WASHST -2.5, O/U 56
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
 300 PASS YDS 296
200 RUSH YDS 28
500 TOTAL YDS 324
Iowa St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 315 0 2 149.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.4% 2250 16 7 169.9
B. Purdy 18/27 315 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 124 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
257 1216 13
D. Montgomery 26 124 1 18
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 46 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 308 5
B. Purdy 10 46 2 18
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 56 1
S. Croney Jr. 2 16 0 14
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 157 0
K. Nwangwu 1 14 0 14
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Butler 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 192 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 1318 9
H. Butler 9 192 0 36
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 157 0
D. Montgomery 4 55 0 53
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 84 0
C. Allen 1 28 0 28
S. Seonbuchner 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 45 1
S. Seonbuchner 1 18 0 18
M. Eaton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 304 2
M. Eaton 1 11 0 11
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 366 4
D. Jones 1 6 0 6
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 181 0
L. Akers 1 5 0 5
Jo. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
Jo. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 2 0.5
M. Spears Jr. 6-3 0.5 0
M. Rose 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
M. Rose 6-2 0.0 0
R. Northrup 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Northrup 5-0 0.0 0
B. Peavy 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
B. Peavy 5-1 0.0 0
W. Harvey 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
W. Harvey 3-2 0.5 0
Ja. Bailey 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.0
Ja. Bailey 3-3 1.0 0
A. Johnson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
D. Payne 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Payne 2-0 0.0 0
S. Benton 58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Benton 2-0 0.0 0
G. Eisworth 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
G. Eisworth 2-1 0.0 0
Jo. Bailey 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Jo. Bailey 1-0 0.0 0
M. Leo 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Leo 1-0 0.0 0
R. Lima 76 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Lima 1-0 0.0 0
Ja. Johnson 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ja. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
L. White 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. White 1-0 0.0 0
E. Uwazurike 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
E. Uwazurike 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
16/23 36/38
C. Assalley 2/3 50 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Dunn 13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
53 40.2 3
C. Dunn 3 42.7 3 62
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 28.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
24 26.8 29 0
K. Nwangwu 2 28.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 299 2 0 136.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.7% 4776 38 9 147.5
G. Minshew II 35/49 299 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 119 4
G. Minshew II 6 16 1 7
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 366 8
M. Borghi 5 13 1 10
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 563 12
J. Williams 3 11 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
61 816 5
D. Patmon 6 76 1 23
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
83 613 4
J. Williams 7 53 0 19
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 654 8
E. Winston Jr. 4 43 0 22
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
69 685 8
D. Martin 4 35 0 20
J. Calvin 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 497 1
J. Calvin 5 35 0 12
R. Bell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 202 5
R. Bell 1 22 1 22
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 374 4
M. Borghi 6 22 0 13
C. Jackson Jr. 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 287 2
C. Jackson Jr. 1 7 0 7
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 309 1
T. Harris 1 6 0 6
K. Sweet 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 339 0
K. Sweet 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Pelluer 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
P. Pelluer 8-2 1.0 0
M. Strong 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 3 1.0
M. Strong 8-0 1.0 1
S. Thomas 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 2 0.0
S. Thomas 7-2 0.0 0
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
J. Woods 7-2 0.0 0
J. Thompson 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
J. Thompson 4-0 0.0 1
H. Dale 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
H. Dale 3-0 0.0 0
D. Silvels 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Silvels 3-0 0.0 0
W. Taylor III 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
W. Taylor III 3-0 0.0 0
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Rodgers III 2-1 0.0 0
T. Comfort 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Comfort 2-0 0.0 0
N. Begg 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Begg 1-0 0.0 0
N. Oguayo 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Oguayo 1-0 0.0 0
L. Tago 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Tago 1-1 0.0 0
D. Singleton 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Singleton 1-0 0.0 0
D. Molton 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
D. Molton 1-1 0.0 0
G. Hicks III 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Hicks III 1-1 0.0 0
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 1-0 1.0 0
D. Sherman 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Sherman 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
10/15 60/62
B. Mazza 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 45.7 2
O. Draguicevich III 6 43.7 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 27.0 45 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
25 27.6 45 1
T. Harris 4 27.0 45 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 4 0
T. Harris 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 IOWAST 45 0:11 2 -5 INT
11:45 IOWAST 3 3:05 9 64 INT
6:55 WASHST 35 2:45 8 18 Punt
0:16 IOWAST 24 0:10 8 38 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:08 WASHST 35 1:36 6 69 TD
1:02 WASHST 35 0:47 5 24 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 WASHST 35 0:00 8 65 TD
7:51 IOWAST 20 5:55 14 74 FG
0:36 IOWAST 39 0:08 5 29 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 IOWAST 19 0:09 2 11 Fumble
10:24 WASHST 35 0:32 4 -4 Punt
6:55 IOWAST 26 2:53 7 74 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWAST 35 0:46 4 20 Fumble
13:07 WASHST 40 0:47 3 6 Punt
8:01 IOWAST 20 0:59 3 20 TD
3:23 WASHST 17 2:27 5 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 WASHST 12 5:52 13 88 TD
4:26 IOWAST 35 3:18 11 54 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 IOWAST 35 4:12 10 41 Punt
1:08 IOWAST 35 0:25 4 -8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 WASHST 32 1:22 3 8 Punt
11:24 IOWAST 30 0:53 4 30 TD
9:42 WASHST 6 2:00 5 21 Punt
4:02 IOWAST 35 3:08 9 16
NCAA FB Scores