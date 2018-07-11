2018 SEC Media Days schedule, players, TV channel, times, watch live stream
Each school will be bringing three player representatives to the festivities this year in Atlanta
SEC Media Days are next week, which is exciting news for people who love to watch coaches and players answer questions, as well as people who like to hang out in hotel lobbies wearing football uniforms. As is the custom, the event will take place over four days in July with members from all 14 universities in attendance, and we have the entire schedule for you right here.
All times Eastern
How to watch the SEC Media Days
Where: College Football Hall of Fame -- Atlanta
TV: SEC Network
Live stream: WatchESPN / SEC Network+
SEC Media Days schedule
Monday, July 16 (11:30 a.m. - 6:50 p.m.)
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher (11:30 a.m. - 3:10 p.m.)
Players: DL Kingsley Keke, OL Erik McCoy, RB Trayveon Williams
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops (2 p.m. - 6:50 p.m.)
Players: LB Josh Allen, TE C.J. Conrad, RB Benny Snell Jr.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron (2 p.m. - 6:50 p.m.)
Players: TE Foster Moreau, DE Rashard Lawrence, LB Devin White
Tuesday, July 17 (8:30 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.)
SEC Coordinator of Football Officials Steve Shaw
Georgia coach Kirby Smart (9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.)
Players: WR Terry Godwin, DE Jonathan Ledbetter, DB J.R. Reed
Ole Miss coach Matt Luke (9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.)
Players: DT Josiah Coatney, C Sean Rawlings, QB Jordan Ta'amu
Arkansas coach Chad Morris (1:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.)
Players: OL Hjalte Froholdt, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Santos Ramirez
Florida coach Dan Mullen (1:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.)
Players: LB David Reese II, OL Martez Ivy, DL Cece Jefferson
Wednesday, July 18 (8:30 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.)
Executive Director of the College Football Playoff Bill Hancock
Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead (9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.)
Players: QB Nick Fitzgerald, DE Gerri Green,S Mark McLaurin
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt (9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m.)
Players: DL Kyle Phillips, WR Marquez Callaway, TE Eli Wolf
Alabama coach Nick Saban (1:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.)
Players: RB Damien Harris, LB Anfernee Jennings, C Ross Pierschbacher
Missouri coach Barry Odom (1:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.)
Players: QB Drew Lock, DL Terry Beckner Jr., LB Terez Hall
Thursday, July 19 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn
Players: QB Jarrett Stidham, LB Deshaun Davis, DL Dontavius Russell
Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason
Players: QB Kyle Shurmur, OT Justin Skule, S LaDarius Wiley
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp
Players: QB Jake Bentley, WR Deebo Samuel, DL D.J. Wonnum
