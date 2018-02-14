Roster talent rankings: College football teams with the best players in 2018
Based strictly on player recruiting rankings, these are the best rosters in college football
Unlike its basketball counterpart, college football has not been a sport that favors Cinderella stories. Teams exceed expectations and surprise us every season, but when it comes time to crown a champion, the schools that are in position to win it all are the ones who have recruited four- and five-star players at a high level over a five-year window.
In the College Football Playoff era, 11 of the 16 available spots have been awarded to four teams: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Each of these programs has recruited at or near the top of their conference and average at top-15 recruiting class in the College Football Playoff era. Additionally, the teams occupying the other five playoff bids of the era (Georgia, Florida State, Oregon, Washington and Michigan State) all fall in the top 25 of our rolling talent rankings.
Now that 2018 National Signing Day is in the books, those rankings (a five-year average of the 247Sports Composite team rankings) can be updated to give a preview of the most talented teams in college football for 2018.
These rankings are raw: They don't take player attrition, player development, transfers or other factors into consideration -- our partners at 247Sports cover that with Team Talent Composite, which is updated each August as rosters are finalized. Our goal here today is to use a snapshot of recruiting success over five cycles to establish some tiers heading into next season.
|Team
|Conference
|Five-year average
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
Alabama
SEC
2.2
1
1
1
1
7
Ohio State
Big Ten
3.6
3
7
4
2
2
Georgia
SEC
5.0
8
6
7
3
1
Florida State
ACC
5.2
4
3
2
6
11
Pac-12
5.6
10
2
8
4
4
SEC
6.4
2
5
3
7
15
SEC
9.0
6
9
9
9
12
Clemson
ACC
11.6
18
8
10
16
6
INDIE
12.0
11
13
15
11
10
SEC
12.4
7
4
14
17
20
Texas A&M
SEC
12.8
5
11
19
12
17
Big 12
13.4
17
10
11
26
3
Oklahoma
Big 12
13.4
14
15
21
8
9
SEC
13.4
9
21
13
10
14
Big Ten
15.6
24
14
20
15
5
Miami
ACC
16.2
12
26
22
13
8
Pac-12
16.2
19
12
12
20
18
Big Ten
17.8
20
38
5
5
21
Ole Miss
SEC
19.8
15
17
6
30
31
Oregon
Pac-12
20.0
21
16
28
19
16
SEC
20.2
16
19
26
21
19
Pac-12
21.2
13
24
16
14
39
Washington
Pac-12
25.6
37
27
29
22
13
Michigan State
Big Ten
26.6
25
22
18
36
32
SEC
27.0
35
18
31
24
27
Where the recent national champions (since 2010) rank: Alabama (2.2), Clemson (11.6), Ohio State (3.6), Florida State (5.2), Auburn (9.0)
Elite recruiting, no CFP appearances: USC (5.6), LSU (6.4), Auburn (9.0), Notre Dame (12.0)
Just outside the top 25: Nebraska (27.2), Arizona State (28.6), North Carolina (28.6), Virginia Tech (29.2), Baylor (29.8)
-
Notre Dame hits NCAA hard in statement
The Irish are none-too-pleased with the NCAA upholding its decision mandate the vacation of...
-
Gundy plays the sax for Valentine's Day
Gundy has become an amazing spokesperson for all of Oklahoma State's athletic events
-
NCAA rules Notre Dame must vacate wins
Notre Dame must vacate all victories from the 2012-13 and 2013-14 football seasons
-
FBS sees massive attendance drop in 2017
The FBS and individual conferences received some worrying figures at the end of the 2017 s...
-
USC suspends former 5-star after arrest
Freshman wide receiver Joseph Lewis was arrested on Monday in Los Angeles
-
USC extends OC Martin, DC Pendergast
The duo helped lead the Trojans to the Pac-12 title in 2017 and a berth in the Cotton Bowl
Add a Comment