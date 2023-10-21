Air Force has jumped back into the top 25 for the first time since 2019, and the No. 22 Falcons will try to keep climbing when they face Navy in a rivalry game on CBS with Commander-in-Chief's Trophy implications. They moved into the rankings following a 34-27 win over Wyoming last weekend, racking up 356 yards on the ground. Air Force is a 10-point favorite against Navy in the latest Week 8 college football odds from SportsLine consensus. Should you back the Falcons with your Week 8 college football bets?

Some of the other key games on the Week 8 college football schedule include No. 3 Ohio State (-4.5) vs. No. 7 Penn State, No. 11 Alabama (-9) vs. No. 17 Tennessee and No. 4 Florida State (-14) vs. No. 16 Duke. The other top-25 matchup in the Week 8 college football spreads features No. 18 USC (-7) vs. No. 14 Utah. Before locking in any Week 8 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 8 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered his three best college football picks to members each week.

One of Sallee's top Week 8 college football picks: He likes UCF (now +17, opened at +19.5) to stay within the spread at No. 6 Oklahoma in a noon ET kickoff in the Big 12 on Saturday. The Sooners have only won two of their last five games by 20-plus points, and they are in a letdown spot following their rivalry win over then-No. 3 Texas. Both teams are coming off their bye weeks, negating a rest advantage for either squad.

The Knights picked up a road win at Boise State in Week 2, and they stayed within two touchdowns at Kansas State last month. They tend to play their best football at this time of the year, covering the spread in five of their last seven October games. Senior quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has missed most of the last four games due to a leg injury, but he made significant progress during the bye week and is going to start on Saturday. See what other picks Sallee likes at SportsLine.

