Tiers are a form of rankings that better demonstrates the distribution of talent at each position. Alike players are grouped together, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within each position. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Below are the first base tiers for 2023, depicting a position that's never lacking in quality bats. Its depth in the middle rounds makes it less of a priority early on.

For a deeper look at the position, check out Scott's 1B strategies.

The Elite: Freddie Freeman, Vladimir Guerrero, Paul Goldschmidt, Pete Alonso

The Near-Elite: Matt Olson, Vinnie Pasquantino, Jose Abreu

The Next-Best Things: Nate Lowe, Rhys Hoskins, Christian Walker, C.J. Cron, Rowdy Tellez, Anthony Rizzo†

The Fallback Options: Josh Bell, Andrew Vaughn, Miguel Vargas, Ty France

The Last Resorts: Triston Casas, Jose Miranda, Jake Cronenworth, Ryan Mountcastle, Luis Arraez, Brandon Drury, Joey Meneses, Trey Mancini, Wil Myers, Seth Brown, Josh Naylor

The Leftovers: Spencer Torkelson, Brandon Belt. DJ LeMahieu