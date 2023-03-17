Tiers are a form of rankings that better demonstrates the distribution of talent at each position. Alike players are grouped together, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within each position. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Below are the third base tiers for 2023, depicting a position that starts out strong before dropping off a cliff.

The Unmatched: Jose Ramirez

The Elite: Rafael Devers, Manny Machado, Austin Riley, Bobby Witt^, Nolan Arenado

The Near-Elite: Alex Bregman†

The Next-Best Things: Gunnar Henderson, Max Muncy

The Fallback Options: Jordan Walker, Eugenio Suarez, Matt Chapman, Alec Bohm, Anthony Rendon†

The Last Resorts: Jose Miranda, Josh Jung, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Brandon Drury, Justin Turner, Josh Rojas, Ryan McMahon, Eduardo Escobar, Yandy Diaz†

The Leftovers: DJ LeMahieu, Jon Berti, Ha-Seong Kim, Patrick Wisdom, Luis Urias, Yoan Moncada, Josh Donaldson, Brett Baty, Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Wilmer Flores, Brendan Donovan, Jeimer Candelario, David Villar, Joey Wendle, Gio Urshela, Hunter Dozier, Elehuris Montero

^ one tier lower in points leagues

† one tier lower in categories leagues