Tiers are a form of rankings that better demonstrates the distribution of talent at each position. Alike players are grouped together, thereby denoting the biggest drop-offs within each position. This way, you can control for position scarcity in the heat of the draft. The position nearing a drop-off is generally the one you'll want to target.

Below are the starting pitcher tiers for 2023, which depict a fairly even distribution of talent. The sharp divide between the haves and have-nots that defined the juiced ball era is no more.

The Elite: Corbin Burnes, Gerrit Cole, Sandy Alcantara, Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Shane McClanahan

The Near-Elite: Brandon Woodruff, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Spencer Strider*, Shane Bieber, Alek Manoah, Dylan Cease, Shohei Ohtani, Julio Urias, Max Fried, Cristian Javier

The Next-Best Things: Luis Castillo, Zac Gallen, Kevin Gausman, Yu Darvish, Framber Valdez, Carlos Rodon, Robbie Ray, Triston McKenzie, Logan Webb, Nestor Cortes, Chris Sale, Joe Musgrove, George Kirby

The Fallback Options: Logan Gilbert, Kyle Wright, Lance Lynn, Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell, Luis Severino, Dustin May, Jesus Luzardo, Nick Lodolo, Hunter Greene, Charlie Morton, Kodai Senga, Tyler Glasnow, Freddy Peralta, Jeffrey Springs, Joe Ryan, Chris Bassitt, Pablo Lopez

The Last Resorts: Grayson Rodriguez, Lucas Giolito, Reid Detmers, Jose Berrios, Tony Gonsolin, Jack Flaherty, Merrill Kelly, Miles Mikolas, Luis Garcia, Drew Rasmussen, Hunter Brown*, Jon Gray, Patrick Sandoval, Tyler Anderson, Martin Perez, Andrew Heaney, Jordan Montgomery, Trevor Rogers

The Deep-Leaguers: Brady Singer, Jose Urquidy, Lance McCullers, Tyler Mahle, Nathan Eovaldi, Matthew Boyd*, Cal Quantrill, Alex Cobb, Carlos Carrasco, Edward Cabrera, Jameson Taillon, Sonny Gray, Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker, Sean Manaea, Brandon Pfaadt, Kyle Bradish, Hayden Wesneski, Ranger Suarez, Michael Kopech, James Paxton, MacKenzie Gore, Bailey Ober, Roansy Contreras, Drey Jameson, Justin Steele, Kenta Maeda, Zach Eflin, Clarke Schmidt*, Garrett Whitlock*, Ross Stripling, Noah Syndergaard, Adam Wainwright, Eduardo Rodriguez, Cole Irvin, Eric Lauer

The Leftovers: Jose Suarez, Cody Morris, Bailey Falter, Brayan Bello, Braxton Garrett, Michael Wacha, Tarik Skubal, John Means, Ryne Nelson, Josiah Gray, Anthony DeSclafani, Aaron Civale, Mike Clevinger, Steven Matz, Alex Wood, Ryan Pepiot, Graham Ashcraft, Shintaro Fujinami, German Marquez, Mitch Keller, Domingo German, Anthony DeSclafani, Tylor Megill, Jared Shuster, Marco Gonzales, Aaron Ashby, Jose Quintana

* RP-eligible